Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron JonesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Fairbury teacher, coach to be honored with first Pillar of FPS award
FAIRBURY, NE — The Fairbury Jeffs are preparing to honor a longtime teacher and coach with an award that’s the first of its kind. Don Mahlman will receive the inaugural Pillar of Fairbury Public Schools Award Friday during the Jeffs' basketball games against Crete. Jed Martin, now a teacher in Fairbury, was once coached and taught by Mahlman. He says the idea of the award came around while trying to figure out a way to honor the former educator.
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
News Channel Nebraska
LENRD considering investing in river cameras along Elkhorn River
NORTHEAST Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will vote on a measure to help purchase cameras at their next committee meeting. The cameras would be placed along the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers to monitor the water for ice jams in the winter season. LENRD was approached by Papio-Missouri NRD for this project, which aims to install three public access cameras to identify if an ice jam is occurring.
News Channel Nebraska
NRD: precipitation is 'more than zero'
NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service has issued fog advisories for 24 Nebraska Counties through noon today. Patchy fog is forecast for Nebraska City today with a chance of rain on Tuesday. Since September, Otoe County has had seven rain events more than a quarter of an inch and...
News Channel Nebraska
Ronnie J. Ramsey
Ronnie “Ron” Jay Ramsey was born January 27, 1947, to Twila Mae Templin and Kenneth Lee (Pace Davis) Ramsey in Fairbury, Nebraska. He graduated from Fairbury High School in 1965. (He would joke that they let him graduate even though they kicked him out of kindergarten, due to the Hebron tornado in May 1953.) He graduated from Fairbury Jr. College in 1967, with a degree in Business. Ron attended UNL and was 3 hours short of graduating with a BA in Business. He married Sharon Marie Vyhnalek April 14, 1973, in Fairbury. Their children are Melissa and Darcy.
News Channel Nebraska
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead. Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say he...
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
News Channel Nebraska
Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were taken into custody after a fight at a Taco Bell in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Taco Bell, 1440 W O St., around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported weapons violation. Officials said the caller reported that...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Board of Education approves superintendent compensation increase
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Board of Education has approved an increase in contract for the district’s superintendent. As of next July 1st, Jason Alexander will receive an 8.23-percent increase in base salary and 8.66-percent hike in total compensation. Alexander, who has been a finalist in recent months for...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested after large amounts of drugs found during two separate I-80 traffic stops
MAXWELL, Neb. -- Nebraska State Patrol troopers found over 20 lbs. of methamphetamine and 157 lbs. of marijuana during two separate traffic stops near Maxwell and York. NSP said a trooper saw a Toyota Camry traveling east and speeding on Interstate 80 near Maxwell at mile marker 194 at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. The trooper performed a traffic stop and reportedly became suspicious of criminal activity.
News Channel Nebraska
DeWitt woman injured in vehicle-deer collision
BEATRICE – Gage County law officers were summoned to an accident involving a vehicle and a deer Saturday night, northwest of Beatrice. Sheriff’s deputies, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Rural Fire went to the scene, at West Hickory and Southwest 103rd Road. 40-year-old Amber Murphy, of DeWitt...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested after reportedly trying to steal 35 gallons of gasoline
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who was reportedly trying to steal 35 gallons of gasoline and had a stolen trailer with him. LPD said officers were dispatched to Walton Construction, 5100 N 48th St., around 4:15 a.m. on Monday for a reported burglary in process.
News Channel Nebraska
Early Tuesday house fire, sends units to home east of Beatrice
BEATRICE – Beatrice Rural Fire was dispatched to a house fire along East Lilac Road early Tuesday. Firefighters were sent at 3:45 a.m., on a report that the rear of a house was on fire, near the Rockford Lake area about seven miles east of Beatrice. Two rural department...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities arrest fugitive with felony warrants in Fairbury
FAIRBURY, NE — Local and federal authorities combined their efforts to arrest a man with multiple warrants Tuesday. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Nick Georgi, 29-year-old Devon Kagy was arrested Tuesday morning in Fairbury. Members of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office assisted the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force with...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice authorities make arrest for protection order violation, trespassing
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a man for allegedly violating a protection order and trespassing at a South 16th Street apartment, on Saturday. A police officer called to the scene observed a man leaving the area where the victim resides, then walk up to another apartment, open a door and enter uninvited without knocking. Police said the man appeared intoxicated and told police he had been invited to the victim’s apartment.
News Channel Nebraska
Hickman daycare worker arrested for allegedly spraying 3-year-old in face with soap-water solution
HICKMAN - The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office arrested a daycare worker after she sprayed a child in the face with a soap-water filled solution. According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, authorities were dispatched to Tree House Child Development Center in Hickman for an incident involving possible child abuse. Upon arriving...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice School Board recognizes retiring board members
BEATRICE -Two members of the Beatrice District 15 School Board were recognized Monday night as they attended their final regular monthly meeting as elected representatives. Jon Zimmerman has served for 14 years on the board, while Erin Chadwick has served four years. "Many people think when you're elected as a...
Comments / 0