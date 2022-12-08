Ronnie “Ron” Jay Ramsey was born January 27, 1947, to Twila Mae Templin and Kenneth Lee (Pace Davis) Ramsey in Fairbury, Nebraska. He graduated from Fairbury High School in 1965. (He would joke that they let him graduate even though they kicked him out of kindergarten, due to the Hebron tornado in May 1953.) He graduated from Fairbury Jr. College in 1967, with a degree in Business. Ron attended UNL and was 3 hours short of graduating with a BA in Business. He married Sharon Marie Vyhnalek April 14, 1973, in Fairbury. Their children are Melissa and Darcy.

FAIRBURY, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO