For a second time, a Readyville photographer has been selected to have her work displayed in the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine. The winning entry that was submitted by Kimberly Koon was chosen through a photo contest that was sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The TWRA, Tennessee Wildlife magazine staff and the public, picked the picture that was captured by Koon and 11-others, to appear in the 2023 TWRA calendar, which will soon be available (Click here to buy the calendar). Koon was also selected as a winning photographer in 2021 for the 2022 calendar.

READYVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO