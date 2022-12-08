Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux Falls restaurant owner holds fundraiser for hungry kids
A Sioux Falls restaurant owner is doing her part to end hunger in South Dakota.
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
sdpb.org
Arlington nursing home to close in February
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara will close its facility in Arlington, west of Brookings, in February. It currently has 22 residents. A spokesperson blamed the closure on staffing issues, Medicaid underfunding, and the continued impact of COVID-19. “We were honored to serve an incredible community...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 11th
SIOUX FALL, SD (KELO) — The ACE Academy in Sioux Fall is hosting a Kids’ Holiday Market from 1-4 p.m. Items in the market are priced at just $5 so children can experience gift giving at an affordable rate. While the kids are shopping, adults are invited to enjoy refreshments and shop at the bake sale. There will also be photos with Santa Claus. Admission is free.
KELOLAND TV
Shedding the pounds through hard work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays and losing weight don’t often go hand-in-hand. But, one Sioux Falls woman has dropped the pounds, and is keeping off the weight, through hard work and help from others. A snowstorm wasn’t enough to prevent Brenda Girouard from making it to...
KELOLAND TV
Big storm coming for the work week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong storm system will enter the plains from the southwest. This will tap into plenty of gulf moisture and bring increasing chances for rain and snow to much of the central and northern plains. In KELOLAND, we’ll have periods of drizzle and freezing...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
dakotanewsnow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storms, blizzards, ice storms moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared today through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. We’ll start off Monday...
KELOLAND TV
How to prepare for this week’s rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
kelo.com
What to do with trees already heavy with snow as we prepare for more weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As we prepare for the next round of winter weather, you might be wondering what to do with your evergreen trees if they are heavy with snow and ice from last week. Daemon Coughlin, from Oakridge Nursery and Landscaping in Brandon, recommends leaving the trees alone. He says trying to remove the weight often creates more damage then what you’re protecting them from. The trees are already stressed from the cold and being weighted down, messing with them could break more branches. Coughlin reminds trees in the mountains can have feet of snow dumped on them and manage to spring back with a thaw.
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota Thursday and into Friday.
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
kingsburyjournal.com
2012: A 72-pound beaver caught in the area
10 YEARS AGO December 5, 2012 Some of the LPHS FFA chapter members went to Brookings last Wednesday to present their contests to the SDSU meat advisors. The teams that went were the Sr. Parliamentary …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
sdpb.org
Southeast South Dakota facing winter weather system Thursday
Another winter weather system is set to impact southeast South Dakota. A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The system stretches from south central South Dakota to the Brookings area, though areas further south are expected to get more snow. “We are...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
KELOLAND TV
Quiet Through Sunday; Messy Work Week Ahead – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, December 10
The slow but steady melting process to the east will continue today as mainly calm conditions and a bit more sunshine take over. We may have some fog in a few areas, and with temperatures near or just below freezing, some freezing fog is also possible. This will gradually dissipate and give way to a sunnier first half of the weekend.
dakotanewsnow.com
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
Comments / 0