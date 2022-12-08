Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Bowling: Hubs handed road loss from LaSalle-Peru
PERU — The Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team took on LaSalle-Peru in Interstate 8 Conference action Monday evening, falling 3,535-3,197 despite a team-leading 606 series from senior Evin Odle. Junior Jonathan Alanis recorded a 553 series score, while freshman Andrew Powell rolled a 529 series and sophomore Logan Frye added a 519 series for the Hubs (5-6, 3-3 Interstate 8).
Girls Basketball: Sycamore cruises over Lady Hubs
The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team faced a tough Sycamore squad on Friday, falling 67-29 in Interstate 8 Conference action. Senior Torrin Nantz scored 11 points and made three 3-pointers for the Lady Hubs (2-10, 1-2 Interstate 8), while junior Alivia Henkel recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the game. Nantz added five rebounds for Rochelle in the loss.
Bowling: Rochelle teams battle at Cavalier Classic
PERU — After finishing sixth in the Cavalier Classic during her freshman season, sophomore Cassidy Vincent made it her goal to bring home a top-5 placement in the tournament this winter. With the support of her teammates and coaches, Vincent found a consistent rhythm throughout the six-game tournament, finishing with a 1,082 series total to end the event in fifth place.
Wrestling Club: Junior Hubs grapple at John Nagy Throwdown
DIXON — The Rochelle Wrestling Club sent 18 athletes to the 2022 John Nagy Throwdown at Dixon High School on Sunday, Dec. 11. Three Junior Hub wrestlers earned first-place finishes. Noah Hayden finished first in the Intermediate 62-65 Division with a 3-0 record. Hayden earned a fall over TJ...
Wrestling: Rochelle sweeps meet with Plano, Woodstock
PLANO — The Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team traveled for a triangular meet with Plano and Woodstock on Thursday, defeating both schools to stay unbeaten on the season. Several underclassmen earned varsity experience for the Hubs (10-0, 1-0 Interstate 8), who beat Plano 47-30 and took down Woodstock 55-15 to remain perfect in dual matches. Rochelle will compete in a conference triangular meet against Kaneland and LaSalle-Peru at Kaneland on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
CHS Rochelle donates $20,000 to RTHS
ROCHELLE — Each year, CHS Rochelle selects a local program to raise funds for at their golf outing. CHS Rochelle was able to raise $20,000 for the Rochelle Township High School agriculture and technology improvement program at its 11th annual charity golf outing in September. RTHS has been preparing to make substantial improvements in its educational STEM practices. This donation will assist RTHS to improve STEM curriculums and to purchase equipment to provide experience and expertise in high-leverage skill areas.
Local Wreaths Across America ceremonies honor veterans, see growth
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s local Wreaths Across America efforts started in 2018 with sponsorships of 31 wreaths for the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Fast forward to this year, local efforts this month will see 739 wreaths sponsored across five cemeteries...
RCH’s Olson on ICAHN award: ‘I'm very humbled.’
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson has worked with the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network since it started in 2003. But he did not expect to win ICAHN’s highest award for exemplary and visionary leadership in rural healthcare in recent weeks. The 2022 Presidential Award was presented to Olson on Nov. 10 during ICAHN’s annual conference in Champaign.
Illinois State Police Report: Dec. 12, 2022
OGLE COUNTY– Tomas M. Torrence, 35, of Madison, Wisconsin was stopped for speeding on Dec. 12 at 1:44 a.m. on Interstate 39 at milepost 98 in Ogle County. Torrence was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic syringes, unlawful possession of cannabis by driver, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding. Torrence was released on bond.
City council: Special use permit for warehousing approved
ROCHELLE — At its Monday meeting, the Rochelle City Council voted unanimously to amend its code to allow warehousing by special use in its B-2 highway commercial district zoning and 5-0 with Mayor John Bearrows abstaining to approve a special use permit for Wirtz Realty Corporation for warehousing at property located in that zoning at 1380 N. 7th St.
