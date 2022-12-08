ROCHELLE — Each year, CHS Rochelle selects a local program to raise funds for at their golf outing. CHS Rochelle was able to raise $20,000 for the Rochelle Township High School agriculture and technology improvement program at its 11th annual charity golf outing in September. RTHS has been preparing to make substantial improvements in its educational STEM practices. This donation will assist RTHS to improve STEM curriculums and to purchase equipment to provide experience and expertise in high-leverage skill areas.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO