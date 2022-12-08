ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mens Journal

Best Alcohol Gifts for the Spirits Lover in Your Life

'Tis the season to be boozy. Responsibly enjoying alcohol during the holidays is life’s consolation prize for the fact Santa isn’t real. It’s the perfect time to indulge in the good stuff by reaching for the top shelf at the liquor store. Whether as a gift for the connoisseur of the family, a host present […]
thespruceeats.com

How to Batch Any Cocktail for a Party

I'll never forget it. My tiny apartment was clean, the appetizers were prepped, the party playlist was cued up, and the bottles of good booze were set out on the bar. I had invited some close friends, memorized a couple cocktail recipes, and was ready to be a proper host. I felt downright organized!
The Kitchn

Christmas Jello Shots

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Turn your next holiday gathering into a party with holiday-themed jello shots. In this recipe, spiked green and red jello — made with your choice of vodka or rum — are layered into sprinkle-rimmed cups and garnished with sweetened whipped cream for extra-festive treats. They add an air of nostalgia to your soirée and are bound to bring a smile to even the grumpiest Grinch.
Jalopnik

Tesla's New Tequila Glasses Are Designed to Ruin Your Tequila Drinking Experience

A few years back, Tesla decided that as well as making electric cars, it should also make tequila. It was part of a wave through the liquor industry that saw The Rock, George Clooney, Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora, and a boatload of other famous faces start shipping their own brands of tequila. Now, for anyone who was daft enough to buy a spirit made by a car company, the automaker has a set of glasses that match the design of its tequila. And I hate them.
Taste Of Home

What Is an Aperol Spritz and How Do You Make It?

If you’ve been watching HBO’s White Lotus, based in Sicily, you’ve surely noticed a certain bright, orange cocktail. Many of the characters have been sipping this poolside drink on the beach, overlooking the gorgeous Sicilian landscape. What is this drink, served in a huge wine glass on ice? It’s called an Aperol Spritz. Regardless of your proximity to a pool, you should make this bright and sunny cocktail at home.
Steven Doyle

Make the Perfect Gift of Limoncello

Popular in the citrus-growing regions along Italy’s Amalfi coast for more than a century, the digestif Limoncello makes for the perfect holiday gift. The liqueur is second in popularity only to Campariin Italy and is a refined and genteel way to end a great meal.
KevinMD.com

Perfectionism will kill you

Every doctor wants to be perfect. We want to make sure our diagnosis is perfect. Our treatment plan is perfect, and our outcome will be perfect. Patients want the perfect doctor. They want us to get it right on the first try, each and every time. The problem is perfectionism, as hard as we try to achieve it or wish for it, is not attainable. Perfectionism will kill you.

