Kewaskum, WI

Northland FAN 106.5

Heart Attack Snow Coming To Minnesota & Wisconsin

When we think of the danger caused by a blizzard in the Midwest, we usually associate it with driving on snowy and icy roads. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety actually reports that from 2015-2020 over 79,000 winter driving crashes occurred. Nearly 20,000 people were injured in those crashes, and 181 people tragically lost their lives. There's also a danger that has killed thousands of people across the country that we often don't think about.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior

Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20

A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Nick Swardson Bringing His Comedy Tour To His Home State of Minnesota

Actor, comedian, and Minnesota native Nick Swardson is returning to his home state for what is sure to be a show of nonstop laughs. Swardson has been making audiences laugh for years and has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Some of his most recent films include 'The Wrong Missy' starring alongside David Spade and 'The Buddy Games' with fellow Minnesota Vikings fan Josh Duhamel.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Nestle Purina Dog Food Recall Affects Minnesota + Wisconsin Pet Owners

Pet owners - there's a recall that you'll want to know about affecting a popular brand of wet dog food. The Nestle Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of their Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat prescription food due to a labeling error at the manufacturing plant. The recall affects customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?

Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Behold, The Most ‘Minnesota’ Drive-Thru Ever

I think it may be safe to say that this particular Drive Thru between Melby and Evansville, Minnesota is located about 2 hours North West of Minneapolis. This might be the only one in the state and that is saying something pretty special. Kim Englund is the proud owner of a tiny little Lefse Drive-Thru.
EVANSVILLE, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports.

