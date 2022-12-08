Read full article on original website
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in WisconsinTravel MavenKewaskum, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Heart Attack Snow Coming To Minnesota & Wisconsin
When we think of the danger caused by a blizzard in the Midwest, we usually associate it with driving on snowy and icy roads. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety actually reports that from 2015-2020 over 79,000 winter driving crashes occurred. Nearly 20,000 people were injured in those crashes, and 181 people tragically lost their lives. There's also a danger that has killed thousands of people across the country that we often don't think about.
Can You Deck Out Your Car With Christmas Lights In Minnesota?
Here's something you may not have thought of before: hanging Christmas lights in your car! Maybe you have thought about it. Maybe you haven't. Either way, do you know whether or not you legally can do so?. Christmas light displays, by the way, are not hard to come by here...
Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior
Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
Duluth Residents Encouraged To Enter Stormwater Protection Contest
Have ideas on how Twin Ports residents can better protect area lakes - including Lake Superior - from stormwater runoff? The Regional Stormwater Protection Team (RSPT) wants to know. And - you just could win prizes for your contributions. The City of Duluth is inviting people to submit their ideas...
Have You Seen This Over-The-Top Christmas Bar In Minnesota?
Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like going somewhere that is fully decked out in Christmas decorations and lights! Even the biggest Grinch can appreciate places decked out in holiday decor. There are many spots in the midwest that go all out when it comes to Christmas. I...
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth
2023 could be your lucky year! The Price Is Right Live is coming to the Twin Ports and you have a chance to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The live game show will be headed to the DECC. We all know about The Price Is Right. I used to...
Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20
A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
Duluth Artists Create ‘Boubville’, A Punk Rock Version Of Bentleyville
Looking for 3 nights of a creative take on a tour of lights with music? Duluth artists created a punk rock version of Bentleyville called Boubville. Every now and then you see an event name that makes you look twice. That's exactly what happened when I saw the word "Boubville". With a name like that, I had to click on it to get more information.
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Duluth – Superior Area, 12+ Inches Of Snowfall Likely
Last week, the National Weather Service in Duluth, along with other weather forecasters, warned the area of the potential for a significant snow event to impact the Duluth area this week. The only question was what path the storm would take as that would dictate how much snowfall we'd get....
Here Are The 5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Duluth In The Winter for 2022
Winter in Duluth leads to some particularly challenging travel situations. The steep hills mixed with snow and ice make for difficult and dangerous situations. I reached out to the Duluth Police Department to find out the most dangerous intersections in Duluth for this year. This information I got includes reported...
Minnesotan’s Warned About Advent Calendar Recall Due To Salmonella
Just in time for the Christmas season comes this news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A popular brand of advent calendars is being recalled. Lidl US has issued the voluntary recall for their Favorina branded Advent Calendar. The candy is sold in an 8.4 ounce package, containing "premium chocolate with a creamy filling".
Minnesota DNR Reminds Snowmobilers Colder Temps + More Snow Still Needed On Many Trails
It's been another snowy start to a week in the Northland and Minnesota's snowmobile trails officially opened on December 1, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that many trails across the state may still need more snow and colder temperatures before they can be properly groomed for use.
Nick Swardson Bringing His Comedy Tour To His Home State of Minnesota
Actor, comedian, and Minnesota native Nick Swardson is returning to his home state for what is sure to be a show of nonstop laughs. Swardson has been making audiences laugh for years and has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Some of his most recent films include 'The Wrong Missy' starring alongside David Spade and 'The Buddy Games' with fellow Minnesota Vikings fan Josh Duhamel.
Nestle Purina Dog Food Recall Affects Minnesota + Wisconsin Pet Owners
Pet owners - there's a recall that you'll want to know about affecting a popular brand of wet dog food. The Nestle Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of their Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat prescription food due to a labeling error at the manufacturing plant. The recall affects customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
Twin Ports Man Suing The City Of Duluth Over Five-Cent Bag Ordinance
The City of Duluth put an ordinance into place back in the fall of 2021 that allows retailers to charge five cents for each plastic bag a customer might need. The point of this ordinance was to hopefully have people use their own reusable bags to cut down on plastic bag waste.
Wisconsin Resident Nails Midwest Winters In Hilarious TikTok
If you need a good laugh, I have you covered. I came across the best TikTok video ever over the weekend and I just have to share it because it was taken by a Wisconsin resident and has to do with Wisconsin winters. I just got TikTok the other day...
City Of Duluth Seeks Volunteers To Fill Board + Commission Vacancies
If you're interested in serving a larger role in local government - but maybe not ready to run for office, here's an excellent opportunity to get your feet wet. The City of Duluth is looking for volunteers to fill a variety of openings on their boards and commissions. As a...
Behold, The Most ‘Minnesota’ Drive-Thru Ever
I think it may be safe to say that this particular Drive Thru between Melby and Evansville, Minnesota is located about 2 hours North West of Minneapolis. This might be the only one in the state and that is saying something pretty special. Kim Englund is the proud owner of a tiny little Lefse Drive-Thru.
