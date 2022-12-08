ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12

Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Northland FAN 106.5

Can The Minnesota Vikings Win The NFC, Or Will The Season Fizzle Out Like So Many Other Years?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. We are a long way from the National Football League glory years of the 1970s for the Minnesota Vikings. Back then, the Purple People Eaters led the Vikings to the Super Bowl four times, but each ended in a loss. Unlike some of the other teams in the NFC North, Minnesota actually has a couple of playoff wins in the last decade, and has made a conference title game in the last five years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy