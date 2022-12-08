Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Nucor (NUE) Invests in Electra to Strengthen Portfolio
Nucor Corporation NUE announced on Dec 8 that it invested in shares of a Colorado-based startup company, Electra. The investment will strengthen Nucor's position as a sustainability leader and expand on the innovation that has already resulted in cleaner steel manufacturing in the United States. Electra transforms low-grade iron ores...
NASDAQ
Citigroup (C) Gives Q4 Outlook, Robust Trading to Offset Weak IB
Citigroup Inc.’s C CEO, Jane Fraser, indicated at the Goldman Sachs financial conference that the bank expects its trading revenues to increase 10% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022. However, because of the weak investment banking (IB) performance, IB fees will likely decline 60%. The majority...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VICI Properties, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Regency Centers
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: VICI Properties Inc. VICI, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA and Regency Centers Corp. REG.
NASDAQ
State Street (STT) Jumps on Additional Q4 Share Buyback Plan
A week after mutually agreeing with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (“BBH”) to terminate the proposed acquisition of BBH’s Investor Services business, State Street STT announced additional share repurchases. The company intends to buy back $500 million worth of shares during the fourth quarter of 2022. This brings the total authorization to $1.5 billion for the quarter.
NASDAQ
Top Analyst Reports for Home Depot, Diageo & Enbridge
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), Diageo plc (DEO) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
JP Morgan asset managers buck the doomsayers of Wall Street, predicting a better 2023 for stocks and bonds
JP Morgan Asset Management sees a better 2023 for stocks, even as big Wall Street banks warn of sharp falls. "The worst of the market volatility is behind us and both stocks and bonds look increasingly attractive," JP Morgan Asset said. More interest-rate rises look limited, bringing some cheer for...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Horizon, Regency Centers and Uniti Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), and Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Horizon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/3/23, Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 1/4/23, and Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of FHN's recent stock price of $24.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of First Horizon Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when FHN shares open for trading on 12/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for REG to open 0.96% lower in price and for UNIT to open 2.37% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ethan Allen (ETD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
NASDAQ
EQR February 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the EQR options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified the following call contract of particular interest. The call...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $92.71, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained...
NASDAQ
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the First Trust Senior Loan Fund (Symbol: FTSL) where we have detected an approximate $94.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.2% decrease week over week (from 65,200,002 to 63,100,002). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FTSL, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy FS Bancorp (FSBW) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) Looks Ripe for Bottom Fishing
The price trend for Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 21.1% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Pool (POOL) Stock Now
Pool Corporation POOL is benefiting from solid demand for non-discretionary maintenance and repair products, continued pool construction activity, and strong renovation and remodel activity. However, supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures continue to impact the company negatively. In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 0.3% in line with the industry’s growth.
via.news
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG), BlackRock Multi (BIT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) 12.59 -1.95% 27.69% 2022-12-07...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:. F.N.B. Corporation FNB: This financial holding company for First National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days. F.N.B. Corporation Price...
Comments / 0