Montana State

scitechdaily.com

New Structures To Harvest an Almost Limitless Supply of Freshwater

An almost limitless supply of fresh water exists in the form of water vapor above Earth’s oceans, yet remains untapped, according to researchers. A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the first to suggest an investment in new infrastructure capable of harvesting oceanic water vapor as a solution to limited supplies of fresh water in various locations around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Atlas Obscura

These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches

Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Ice Age-Era Fossils Exposed in Sandbars Along Drought-Stricken Mississippi River

The western half of the U.S. has spent the last two decades or more battling a historic megadrought, however, this year, drought conditions have had a significantly worsening impact on the Mississippi River, a body of water that serves as one of the world’s most important commercial waterways. That said, while the drought has had a negative impact on both the environment and the American economy, it has given scientists the opportunity to uncover and study some ancient finds, including, most recently, a collection of Ice Age-era fossils hidden in sandbars along the river.
The Associated Press

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains. Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians. Residents from West Virginia to Vermont were told to watch out for a possible significant mix of snow, ice and sleet, and the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday night through Friday afternoon, depending on the timing of the storm. The severe weather threat also continues into Wednesday for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
FORT WORTH, TX
scitechdaily.com

Mauna Loa Awakens – Satellites View World’s Largest Active Volcano

During Mauna Loa’s first eruption in nearly four decades, satellites observed the volcano’s nighttime glow and sulfur dioxide plume. Hawaii’s Mauna Loa—the world’s largest active volcano—has been quiet for the past four decades. But in November 2022, the volcano began to stir. In early...
HAWAII STATE
KRCB 104.9

Clarification offered over concerns about coastal agriculture

photo credit: Courtesy of Permit Sonoma An updated version of Sonoma County’s Local Coastal Plan is on the horizon. Some in the farming community concerned over what it might mean for agriculture along the Sonoma Coast.   One major priority of the California Coastal Act is the protection of productive agricultural lands within the “coastal zone”. Wendy Krupnick, president of the Sonoma County chapter of the California Alliance with Family Farmers says it is more important than ever.   "There's a real need for increasing local food security everywhere, but especially in more remote regions like the coast, which is so...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Restoring “Good Fire” to the United States, Other Wildfire-prone Regions May Reduce Influence of Climate

Devastating megafires are becoming more common, owing in part to global warming. A new study suggested that reintroducing "good fire" to the United States and other wildfire-prone areas, as Native Americans once did, could potentially mitigate the role of climate in triggering today's wildfires. Indigenous tribes buffered climate's impact on...
ARIZONA STATE

