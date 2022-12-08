Read full article on original website
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
As Hawaii volcano Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn residents to prepare to flee
Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready if their communities are threatened. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately endangering towns, but officials told residents to be...
scitechdaily.com
New Structures To Harvest an Almost Limitless Supply of Freshwater
An almost limitless supply of fresh water exists in the form of water vapor above Earth’s oceans, yet remains untapped, according to researchers. A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the first to suggest an investment in new infrastructure capable of harvesting oceanic water vapor as a solution to limited supplies of fresh water in various locations around the world.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient New York Ocean Dating Back 390 Million Years Ago Discovered Hidden in Rocks [Study]
Ancient water trapped inside rocks in the ocean once covered New York 390 million years ago, according to a new study spearheaded by scientists from the United States. The ancient New York ocean revealed that a small amount of ancient seawater was hidden inside an iron pyrite framboid. The scientific...
watchers.news
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Yellow, Alaska
Seismic activity under Takawangha volcano, Alaska increased over the past couple of days and intensified on November 18, 2022, forcing the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) to raise the Aviation Color Code to Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level to Advisory. The last known eruption at this volcano took place in...
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
Ice Age-Era Fossils Exposed in Sandbars Along Drought-Stricken Mississippi River
The western half of the U.S. has spent the last two decades or more battling a historic megadrought, however, this year, drought conditions have had a significantly worsening impact on the Mississippi River, a body of water that serves as one of the world’s most important commercial waterways. That said, while the drought has had a negative impact on both the environment and the American economy, it has given scientists the opportunity to uncover and study some ancient finds, including, most recently, a collection of Ice Age-era fossils hidden in sandbars along the river.
100,000 Die in Search For Gold: A Look at The California Gold Rush
The California Gold rush attracted more than 300,000 people. It began on January 24, 1848. The discovery of gold in California in 1848 was like burning gasoline. The Gold rush spread rapidly. Within a year of its discovery, thousands of migrants using the California Trail flocked to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains. Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians. Residents from West Virginia to Vermont were told to watch out for a possible significant mix of snow, ice and sleet, and the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday night through Friday afternoon, depending on the timing of the storm. The severe weather threat also continues into Wednesday for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Endangered Seabird at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Caught on Camera for the First Time
An endangered seabird, a ʻakēʻakē fledgling, otherwise known as a band-rumped storm petrel, was caught on camera at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park for the first time. On Tuesday, the national park posted a video of the first one documented in the region. The National Park Service...
Pink snow: Here's how this 'cute' phenomenon threatens water supplies in the US
Pink snow isn't as cute as it sounds.
scitechdaily.com
Mauna Loa Awakens – Satellites View World’s Largest Active Volcano
During Mauna Loa’s first eruption in nearly four decades, satellites observed the volcano’s nighttime glow and sulfur dioxide plume. Hawaii’s Mauna Loa—the world’s largest active volcano—has been quiet for the past four decades. But in November 2022, the volcano began to stir. In early...
KTSM
DHS to close ‘gaps’ in border barrier projects
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has green-lighted remediation work in border barrier projects that represent a risk to humans or the environment.
'We are treating nature like a toilet,' UN Secretary-General says as biodiversity conference kicks off
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres opened the U.N. Biological Diversity conference in Montreal this week with a stark warning about ongoing widespread loss of animal and plant species, which he called “an orgy of destruction.”. “Humanity seems hellbent on destruction,” Guterres said Tuesday. “We are waging war on...
Trade panel decision on auto rules dispute to come mid-January, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A trade panel's decision under a regional trade pact regarding content requirements for the automotive sector will be published after Jan. 15, Mexico's economy ministry said on Tuesday.
Clarification offered over concerns about coastal agriculture
photo credit: Courtesy of Permit Sonoma An updated version of Sonoma County’s Local Coastal Plan is on the horizon. Some in the farming community concerned over what it might mean for agriculture along the Sonoma Coast. One major priority of the California Coastal Act is the protection of productive agricultural lands within the “coastal zone”. Wendy Krupnick, president of the Sonoma County chapter of the California Alliance with Family Farmers says it is more important than ever. "There's a real need for increasing local food security everywhere, but especially in more remote regions like the coast, which is so...
natureworldnews.com
Two Species of Mountain Frogs Found in Protected Habitat Might be Extinct by 2055 — Gondwana
Even though two mountain frog species have a protected habitat in Gondwana, research indicated that they may become extinct by the year 2055. According to urban legend, a frog placed in cold water that is brought to a boil will not respond and will perish horribly. Even though this is...
Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban still in court limbo
An Oregon judge on Tuesday extended an order blocking a key part of a tough new voter-approved gun law intended to curtail mass shootings but did not immediately rule on its most controversial part — a ban on high-capacity magazines
natureworldnews.com
Restoring “Good Fire” to the United States, Other Wildfire-prone Regions May Reduce Influence of Climate
Devastating megafires are becoming more common, owing in part to global warming. A new study suggested that reintroducing "good fire" to the United States and other wildfire-prone areas, as Native Americans once did, could potentially mitigate the role of climate in triggering today's wildfires. Indigenous tribes buffered climate's impact on...
The Desalination Process Gives Us Freshwater — at a Huge Environmental Cost
Freshwater is a resource so much of life on Earth needs. Unfortunately, it's not an infinite resource, and so many people around the world struggle to have their basic needs met without access to it. As a way to remedy this problem, many may suggest desalination: removing salt from seawater and converting it to freshwater.
