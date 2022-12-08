Read full article on original website
Related
Juul settles over 5,000 vaping lawsuits, settlement not disclosed
JUUL on Tuesday announced it has settled over 5,000 lawsuits with roughly 10,000 individual plaintiffs against the e-cigarette maker.
Juul settles more than 5,000 lawsuits for undisclosed amount
E-cigarette company Juul announced on Tuesday it has settled more than 5,000 lawsuits for an undisclosed amount after claims mounted over Juul’s marketing practices and plagued the company’s finances.
Juul agrees to pay $1.2 billion in youth-vaping settlement - Bloomberg News
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a U.S. youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Infowars' Alex Jones Files for Bankruptcy Following $1.4 Billion Ruling
Infowars founder Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, according to multiple reports out on Friday. Jones, 48, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas following court decisions that ordered him to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to families of victims of the Sandy Hook tragedy. Jones had called the incident a hoax and the parents of the young victims "actors."
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried charged with wire fraud, conspiracy
MIAMI - The former founder and CEO of fallen the crypto company FTX is accused of stealing billions.Samuel Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify to a U.S. House financial committee Tuesday about his company, but wound up being taken into custody in Nassau, Bahamas Monday night. He was denied bail. The 30-year-old has been indicted on eight criminal charges, including wire fraud and conspiracy by misusing customer funds"He used that money for his personal benefit, including to make personal investments and to cover expenses and debts of his hedge fund, Alameda Research," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New...
Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani, former Theranos exec, sentenced to nearly 13 years
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in the company’s blood-testing hoax. Balwani, 58, was convicted in July on 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of...
Comments / 0