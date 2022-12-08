Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Campbell Co. deputies recover stolen vehicle near Lynchburg General amid uptick in thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday morning, a stolen vehicle from Campbell County ended up in a strange parking spot near Lynchburg General Hospital. At Seven Hills Urology Center, a car that law enforcement said was stolen ended up parked on what appears to be some rocks in a landscaping bed.
WSET
No one hurt in officer-involved shooting following barricaded subject in Lynchburg: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department says no one was hurt following an officer-involved shooting incident in the Hill City on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, LPD, along with local, state, and federal partners worked to serve previously issued arrest warrants for violent offenders in the city. Around...
WSET
Man dies in Rockbridge Co. officer-involved shooting: Deputies
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was an officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge on Friday. On Friday at approximately 10 p.m. the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a residence in Lee Hi Acres, for the report of a wanted individual at a home. As Deputies arrived...
WSET
3 Charlottesville men sentenced for roles in armed robberies: U.S. Attorney
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in August 2021, were sentenced Monday to federal prison terms, U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia said. Markel Corevis Morton, 43, Adrian...
WSET
Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
WSET
Police investigating after suspicious package found inside of Bedford Walmart
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A police presence was reported at the Walmart in Bedford. According to a sergeant with Bedford Police, they are investigating after a suspicious package was found inside the store. A sergeant with Bedford Police confirmed with us that there was a suspicious package found. At...
WSET
LPD investigating after man injured in shooting in 800-block of Florida Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating following a shooting on Monday morning. LPD officers were called to the 800-Block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, a 911 caller indicated it appeared one man had been...
WSET
Bedford's 'Shop with a Cop' shows children that police are here to help
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford celebrated its annual "Shop with a Cop" Saturday morning. It's the yearly tradition were kids in the community get to shop with their local police officers; meant to be a chance for kids to see the lighter side of the police and strengthen community relationships.
WSET
Deal could make disabled students' classmates wear masks, including one in Bedford Co.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn...
WSET
Body of missing person recovered in the area of Cushaw Dam in Snowden: Fire Department
GLASGOW, Va. (WSET) — The body of a missing person has been recovered after a multiple-day search, the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department said. Last Wednesday (Dec. 7), the department along with Virginia Conservation Police were able to recover the body from the area of Cushaw Dam in Snowden. "This...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from December 4 through 11
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 28 through December 4. 'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories. Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County.
WSET
BCPS enters solar agreement, will install systems at Montvale, Goodview Elementaries
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools now has the plan to save on electric bills for the foreseeable future. According to the district, they have entered a partnership with Secure Solar Futures in Staunton. Soon, they will begin the process of installing a 1.4 megawatts ground...
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Creates New Welding Program
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is creating a new welding program to help fill a need in the area. But they also offer so many other opportunities to expand your education and find a career you love. Emily found out how you can get started.
WSET
Lovingston Christmas Parade entry causing controversy on social media, Fire Dept. responds
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department has apologized to the community following the annual Christmas Parade over the weekend. A participant in the Lovingston Christmas Parade has some questioning the entry process on social media. The parade, which was held in downtown Lovingston on Saturday,...
WSET
Fire breaks out at Huddleston home
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — A fire early Tuesday morning broke out in a home in Huddleston that took crews hours to put out, according to the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department. Around 12:20 a.m. the MVFD said they responded to a reported structure fire and saw flames coming from the house.
WSET
Headed home for the holidays? Get tested for the flu, COVID-19 in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Whether you are in town or heading out of town for the holidays, the Central Virginia Health District is making sure you're illness free. The district will host three drive-up testing events for COVID-19 and the flu at the Lynchburg Health Department on Alleghany Avenue.
WSET
Find the Perfect Gift at Shay's
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Shay's Unique Gifts has everything you could want for your loved ones this holiday season. You can find everything from jewelry to boots! Emily got to see the selection and what you can expect if you walk in the door!
WSET
Lynchburg Moe's closed for good
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 14 years of serving the community, the Moe's Southwest Grill on Wards Road is closing. They posted a sign on the door that said "Closing effective Monday, Dec. 12. Moe's is permanently closing this location." There's no word on why they're shutting down.
WSET
What you can expect in the 2023 Virginia General Assembly Session
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lawmakers in Virginia are preparing for the 2023 General Assembly Session taking place on January 11, 2023. State lawmakers met Tuesday morning with the Lynchburg Business Alliance and top business CEOs in the area at the Hancock Welcome Center at Liberty University. Senators Mark Peake...
WSET
YMCA of Central Virginia names architect, contractor to complete Downtown YMCA renovations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The YMCA of Central Virginia has selected the architect and general contractor to complete the proposed renovations to the Downtown YMCA. This announcement comes ahead of the transformation of the building into the Schewel-Clark Family YMCA. The architectural firm, Dominion Seven, has been selected as...
Comments / 0