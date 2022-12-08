ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
Bedford's 'Shop with a Cop' shows children that police are here to help

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford celebrated its annual "Shop with a Cop" Saturday morning. It's the yearly tradition were kids in the community get to shop with their local police officers; meant to be a chance for kids to see the lighter side of the police and strengthen community relationships.
Ace of Central Virginia Creates New Welding Program

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is creating a new welding program to help fill a need in the area. But they also offer so many other opportunities to expand your education and find a career you love. Emily found out how you can get started.
Fire breaks out at Huddleston home

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — A fire early Tuesday morning broke out in a home in Huddleston that took crews hours to put out, according to the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department. Around 12:20 a.m. the MVFD said they responded to a reported structure fire and saw flames coming from the house.
Find the Perfect Gift at Shay's

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Shay's Unique Gifts has everything you could want for your loved ones this holiday season. You can find everything from jewelry to boots! Emily got to see the selection and what you can expect if you walk in the door!
Lynchburg Moe's closed for good

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 14 years of serving the community, the Moe's Southwest Grill on Wards Road is closing. They posted a sign on the door that said "Closing effective Monday, Dec. 12. Moe's is permanently closing this location." There's no word on why they're shutting down.
What you can expect in the 2023 Virginia General Assembly Session

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lawmakers in Virginia are preparing for the 2023 General Assembly Session taking place on January 11, 2023. State lawmakers met Tuesday morning with the Lynchburg Business Alliance and top business CEOs in the area at the Hancock Welcome Center at Liberty University. Senators Mark Peake...
