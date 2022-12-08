Read full article on original website
Pain Relievers Like Ibuprofen and Naproxen May Worsen Arthritis Inflammation
Taking anti-inflammatory pain relievers like ibuprofen and naproxen for osteoarthritis may worsen inflammation in the knee joint over time. This is according to a new scientific study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) next week. As the most common form of arthritis,...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
How you sleep can cause neck and back pain
Neck pain may have many causes: Stress, poor posture, texting, injuries from sports, car or other accidents and chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, to name a few. But there's another culprit you may not be considering — how you sleep."Generally, when you wake up with neck pain, either your pillow isn't right for you or the position in which you sleep is aggravating your neck, or both," said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine.Experts suggest choosing a pillow that supports the natural curve of your...
Medical News Today
What does arthritis in the foot feel like?
The foot and ankle provide a variety of important functions needed for movement. When a person has arthritis in the foot, it can involve one or more joints and affect mobility. Arthritis in the feet can cause pain, stiffness, swelling, and, in some cases, joint deformity. Arthritis of the feet...
Medical News Today
What does sacroiliac joint pain feel like?
When the sacroiliac joints become inflamed or irritated, it can cause lower back pain and stiffness. This is known as sacroiliitis. In some cases, the pain may radiate into the hips, buttocks, or legs. The sacroiliac joints are in the lower back. They are responsible for connecting the sacrum —...
Medical News Today
What are some common causes of chronic joint pain?
Chronic joint pain refers to discomfort in a joint that lasts for a prolonged period of time. A person may experience chronic joint pain due to many different reasons, such as arthritis, Still’s disease, fibromyalgia, and gout. Joints are points in the body where bones make contact, which typically...
Medical News Today
What is bone-on-bone arthritis?
Bone-on-bone arthritis is not a clinical term. However, people may use it to refer to advanced or severe osteoarthritis (OA). At this point, the “wear and tear” or degeneration is severe enough that there is bone-to-bone contact between the joints. OA is the. form of arthritis and affects...
Medical News Today
What to know about sudden joint pain
There are several possible causes of sudden joint pain, such as gout, infections, and tendinitis. Other possible causes are injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, and strains. Sudden joint pain can be uncomfortable and affect a person’s ability to carry out daily tasks. If a person experiences sudden joint...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have Rheumatoid Arthritis In Your Neck?
People who have rheumatoid arthritis may experience symptoms that set it apart from other types of arthritis. This is how it feels to have it in the neck.
ScienceBlog.com
Steroid injections worsen knee arthritis
Two studies comparing injections commonly used to relieve the pain of knee osteoarthritis found that corticosteroid injections were associated with the progression of the disease. Results of both studies were presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is the most common form...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic neuropathy types: Symptoms tell the story
When you have diabetes, nerve damage can occur as a result of high blood sugar. This is known as diabetic neuropathy. There are four main types of this condition. You may have just one type or you may have symptoms of several types. Most types of diabetic neuropathy develop gradually, and you may not notice problems until considerable damage has occurred.
wealthinsidermag.com
How Pain Relievers Could Make Your Arthritis Worse
If you are among the 32 million Americans with osteoarthritis — the most common form of arthritis — chances are good that you take pain relievers to feel better. But a new study suggests that taking a certain type of medications may backfire. Taking drugs such as ibuprofen and naproxen for osteoarthritis may worsen inflammation in the knee joint as the years roll on, according to a study that will be presented the week of Nov. 27 at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.
ahchealthenews.com
When to use hot vs. cold therapy for pain relief
Nearly eight out of 10 adults experience lower back pain and one in three people suffer from neck pain at some point in their lifetime. The good news is there are ways to relieve lower back and neck pain with simple home remedies like hot and cold therapy. “Both hot...
Healthline
The Connection Between Kidney Stones and Gastrointestinal Problems
Kidney stones can cause several gastrointestinal symptoms, as well as GI complications that warrant a trip to a doctor’s office. Kidney stones are hard, crystallized masses that can form in your kidneys. They’re common, affecting about. every year. While anyone can have kidney stones, different types of stones...
ahchealthenews.com
Smoking can be a pain in the neck or back, literally
That next pack of smokes might just break your back – or be a pain in the neck. Back pain is one of the most common medical problems in the U.S., affecting eight out of 10 people at some point in their lives. It’s also one of the most common reasons for missing work, and the second most common reason for visits to the doctor’s office.
