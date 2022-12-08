ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whbl.com

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

