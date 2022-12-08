Read full article on original website
whbl.com
Sheboygan Salvation Army’s “Battle of the Banks & CU’s” Has a Winner
While the familiar bell-ringers and red kettles of the Salvation Army are busy during the Army’s largest fund raiser of the year, the annual campaign just got a boost from area financial institutions. Last Wednesday the “Battle of the Banks and Credit Unions” pitched nine institutions against each other...
whbl.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
whbl.com
USPS Worker Killed While Delivering Mail in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU-MetroSource) — State and federal authorities are investigating the shooting death of a Milwaukee postal worker. Authorities say the 44-year-old victim was shot and killed Friday evening while delivering mail. The suspect remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. A silver Audi SUV with...
