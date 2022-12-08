ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
USPS Worker Killed While Delivering Mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU-MetroSource) — State and federal authorities are investigating the shooting death of a Milwaukee postal worker. Authorities say the 44-year-old victim was shot and killed Friday evening while delivering mail. The suspect remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. A silver Audi SUV with...
