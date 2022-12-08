Secretary of State approves recount in Colorado's House District 43 race

Read full article on original website
Judy Rydberg Reyher
5d ago
Of course, she does. But where was her urgency for a recount during the 2022 Primaries when Republicans demanded it. The SOS of Colorado is a “partisan hack.”
Reply(2)
5
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Recount confirms Democrat Bob Marshall as winner in Colorado's House District 43 race
Democrat Robert “Bob” Marshall was officially declared the winner in the election for Colorado's House District 43 on Monday, following a recount requested by Republican opponent Rep. Kurt Huffman. Results from the Secretary of State's Office show that Marshall and Huffman each lost one vote in the recount,...
coloradopolitics.com
Polis presides over a growing government | Denver Gazette
An eye-popping cover story by our news affiliate Colorado Politics sheds new light on why the state’s budget has been growing at a breakneck pace. And the details aren’t going to please anyone who has to drive our bottlenecked highways, or who is worried about Colorado’s skyrocketing crime — or almost anyone else who forks over some of their income to the state every year.
KJCT8
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
Boebert’s reelection victory official after recount
Lauren Boebert's reelection victory in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is official.
coloradopolitics.com
Libertarian Party message clicked in Colorado | FEEDBACK
As the PR Director for Richard (Dan) Ward, Libertarian for Colorado CD-8 and Ross Klopf, Libertarian for Colorado CD-7, I can say with full confidence that our target demographic was never the Republican or the Democrat voter. To the contrary. Our demographic, from beginning to end, was the unaffiliated voter. When we were contacted by someone who was affiliated with the Democrats or the Republicans, we urged them to work out their differences with their party. We explained that we did not want them voting for our candidates because they felt our candidates were the “lesser” of the two evils. Our candidates wanted their votes because they felt our candidates gave them a voice. If this was not the case, please do not vote for our candidate. Withholding their vote gave them the strongest voice.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado House committee leadership announcement draws internal diversity critique
Colorado state House Speaker-designee Julie McCluskie on Monday announced legislative assignments for 11 committees, trumpeting the fact that eight of those panels will be chaired by women in the upcoming session. But it didn't go unnoticed in the Democratic caucus that every committee chair is white. The lack of inclusion...
Election recount called for the Colorado House District 43 race
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman on December 7. Douglas County has been notified to begin preparations to proceed with...
coloradopolitics.com
Warning for post-Republican Colorado | CALDARA
Moses wandered the desert for 40 years. Looks like the Colorado Republican Party might do the same. That doesn’t mean conservative, libertarian and limited government policies can’t advance while the state GOP stares at its navel for a generation. The “Boot Barn Rebellion” that happened the other week...
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora mayor condemns transportation of the homeless to other cities
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is calling on the state legislature to change Colorado law so that local governments cannot ship homeless individuals to another jurisdiction without that community's permission. The request comes amid frustration with Douglas County after it was learned the county has provided transportation for the homeless to other locations.
Governor Polis extends disaster declaration order
(COLORADO) — Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order on Saturday, Dec. 10 to extend the COVID-19 disaster declaration, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), influenza, and other respiratory illnesses another thirty days until Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The declaration allows access to federal funds and gives healthcare facilities additional resources for recovery and to rapidly […]
coloradopolitics.com
City council weighs revised ballot question to support open spaces in Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs City Council reviewed a revised ballot question Monday to extend the sales tax for trails, open space and parks after public calls to ensure enough future money raised by the tax is protected for open space purchases. The revised ballot question to extend a .1% sales tax...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado think tank sees economic perils ahead, argues for free market approach to challenges
A Denver-based think tank argued for the adherence to free-market principles when crafting policy in a new report that gives Colorado's economy a strong rating but which also warns about a "sour" climate ahead. The new report by the Common Sense Institute paints both an optimistic and foreboding future, noting...
New Colorado law banning the sale of non-cage-free eggs goes into effect next month
Beginning on January 1, 2023, the new Colorado law that prohibits the sale of non-cage-free eggs will go into effect. The law, House Bill 20-1343, was signed earlier this year. "Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens. The Colorado general assembly passed HB20-1343 to...
coloradopolitics.com
Jeffco prosecutors did not have enough evidence to convict man, appeals court rules
Colorado's second-highest court overturned a man's conviction for sex crimes against a child, determining last week that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to prove his guilt. James C. Johnson disputed at trial and on appeal that he was even the person who pulled a pickup truck alongside a 10-year-old...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver City Council to approve $8 million in airport related contracts
The Denver City Council has 34 resolutions on its agenda ahead of today's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are 13 bills being introduced from various committees and 11 that are on final consideration. There is one public hearing. Here's a list of the major happenings during council today:. Contracts and...
ksl.com
This state will charge for plastic, paper grocery bags in stores
DENVER — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, a new Colorado law will require that everyone pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bag they require for store purchases. The plan is to transition shoppers to reusable bags, eventually banning single-use bags altogether. A handful of Utah cities have...
coloradosun.com
Pueblo sees first attempt by Texas-based anti-abortion activist to challenge Colorado law
A proposed ordinance in Pueblo that would effectively ban abortions in the city marks the first attempt by a Texas-based anti-abortion group to poke holes in a Colorado law passed this year that prohibits restrictions on access to abortion and contraception. The organization, Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, started in...
New Colorado law will prohibit sale of eggs that aren't cage-free
A new Colorado law requires eggs sold at grocery stores to come from cage-free hens. That means Colorado egg producers need to make required changes too.
Comments / 11