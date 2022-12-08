Secretary of State approves recount in Colorado's House District 43 race

As the PR Director for Richard (Dan) Ward, Libertarian for Colorado CD-8 and Ross Klopf, Libertarian for Colorado CD-7, I can say with full confidence that our target demographic was never the Republican or the Democrat voter. To the contrary. Our demographic, from beginning to end, was the unaffiliated voter. When we were contacted by someone who was affiliated with the Democrats or the Republicans, we urged them to work out their differences with their party. We explained that we did not want them voting for our candidates because they felt our candidates were the “lesser” of the two evils. Our candidates wanted their votes because they felt our candidates gave them a voice. If this was not the case, please do not vote for our candidate. Withholding their vote gave them the strongest voice.

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO