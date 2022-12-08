Read full article on original website
NHL
Lucius hoping for chance to finally play for U.S. at World Juniors
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Rand Pecknold, coach of the United States National Junior Team, is looking forward to dividing the players into two teams for a controlled scrimmage at USA Hockey Arena on Wednesday. "It's going to be a big day ... the first period will be practice, second period will...
NHL
LA Kings @ Buffalo Sabres: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Buffalo Sabres:. Where: Keybank Center (Buffalo, New York) Sabres: 12 - 14 - 2 (26 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 5 (31 pts) Alex Iafallo returns to his home state to play the Sabres for the ninth time in his career. Iafallo grew up in Eden, N.Y., 30 miles south of Buffalo. Iafallo (73-102=175) has the third-most points among undrafted skaters from New York state behind Joe Mullen (502-561=1,063) and Billy Burch (136-60=196).
Ovechkin reaches 800 goals as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3
Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3
NHL
How Nyisles Got His Name
Ilana Kariamis has been linked to the Islanders fisherman mascot ever since naming him in 1995. For roughly 25 years, all Nyisles was, was a name. The Islanders big-headed, bearded fisherman had last been seen in 1997-98. When he resurfaced on Saturday night, he had a few more wrinkles, an updated jersey and an Isles Lab beanie supporting the goal light above his head, but what remained the same was his name.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANADIENS
FLAMES (13-11-4) vs. CANADIENS (13-12-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Points - Nick Suzuki (29) Goals - Cole Caufield (16) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.4% (24th) / PK - 80.2% (10th) Canadiens:. PP - 15.7% (30th)...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Allan, Del Mastro, Korchinski, Dach Make Team Canada Roster
Team Canada announced final rosters for the 2023 World Juniors tournament on Monday. The Chicago Blackhawks had four players officially named to Team Canada's 2023 World Juniors roster. With four prospects, the Blackhawks have the highest representation from any NHL team on the official roster. Three members of Canada's seven...
NHL
What You May Have Missed: Process Updates
A cursory glance at the weekend's sports results will show that the Philadelphia Flyers dropped yet another overtime decision in Arizona on Sunday night. A deeper dive into the game, however, will discover more of the foundational play that John Tortorella has been talking about his team trying to establish.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings open midweek back-to-back on Tuesday against Canes
Puck drop between Detroit (13-8-6; 32 points) and Carolina (15-6-6; 36 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Hockeytown faithful are encouraged to arrive early for Tuesday's game. The first 5,000 fans will...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
Zito convinced Panthers moving in right direction despite record
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Bill Zito thinks the Florida Panthers remain on course in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup, despite their struggles early this season. "I believe in the team," the Panthers general manager said after the NHL Board of Governors meeting ended Tuesday. "And I believe in where we are."
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers aim to 'just keep battling' against Blue Jackets
SUNRISE, Fla. - Looking to get back into a groove before the holiday break, the Florida Panthers will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Sitting at 13-12-4, the Panthers won three of four games before suffering back-to-back losses against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-1) and Seattle Kraken (5-2) to close out this past week.
NHL
Ovechkin says joining Howe in 800-goal club would be 'pretty special'
Ovechkin understands he is in rarified air while he closes in on joining Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky as the only players to score 800 NHL goals. The 37-year-old is three away with 797 goals heading into Washington's game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Coyotes
In the second game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-6) are in Tempe on Saturday to take on Andre Tourigny's Arizona Coyotes (8-13-4). Game time at Mullett Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. This is the first of two meetings this season between the inter-conference teams. The...
NHL
Florida Panthers to Host Annual Star Wars Night on March 2
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they will host their annual Star Wars Night on Thursday, March 2 when the Cats take on the Nashville Predators at 7 PM. Each ticket package purchased includes a limited-edition Florida Panthers Star Wars Night T-Shirt. The night will also include a special Star Wars meet & greet, where fans can interact and take pictures with their favorite Star Wars characters.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 13, 2022
Golden Knights close out season series against Jets in Winnipeg. The Vegas Golden Knights (20-9-1) start off their two-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. NOTES. This is the...
NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins Named Inclusion Champion by You Can Play
The You Can Play Project, which is dedicated to ensuring the safety and inclusion of LGBTQ+ athletes in sports, named the Penguins the NHL's 2021-22 Inclusion Champions ahead of tonight's third annual Pride Game. This honor acknowledged the efforts made by the Penguins to reach out to the LGBTQ+ community...
NHL
Predators Recall Gravel, McKeown From Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators Play First Half of Road-Home Back-to-Back Tonight in St. Louis. Nashville, Tenn. (December 12, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defensemen Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). Gravel, 30 (3/6/92), has six points (6a) and...
NHL
How to Watch Tuesday's Blue Jackets Game on ESPN+ & Hulu
Sign up now to catch your favorite team on ESPN+ Hockey Night and stream over 50 nationally broadcasted games all season on ESPN+ and Hulu. ESPN+ also delivers over 1,000 live out-of-market games, expert analysis, originals, and more. Plus, you now have the ability to start the game from the beginning on your supported devices, and can enjoy the game spoiler-free by hiding all live event scores from the watch page.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ CANADIENS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Montreal. The Flames close out their three-game road trip tonight at the Bell Centre. As per the lines and pairings used during the warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. UPDATE AT 4:45 P.M. MT: Elias Lindholm (upper body) and MacKenzie Weegar...
NHL
NHL salary cap expected to rise $1 million for next season
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The NHL salary cap is expected to be $83.5 million next season, a $1 million increase, because current revenue projections indicate the players will have a remaining escrow debt owed to the owners after this season, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday. However, Bettman said if...
