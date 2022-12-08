ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Z107.3

What Do You Think is Maine’s Most Popular Cryptid Creature?

Maine is literally the Cryptid epicenter of the world. Maine is home to the world's only full-on cryptozoology museum down in Portland. Although, it's slated to move up here to Bangor in the not-too-distant future. they've already moved their extensive book collection up here, over on Hammond Street. the point is, here in Maine we understand the real deal when it comes to cryptids.
newsfromthestates.com

Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance

Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
94.3 WCYY

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
WMTW

Maine getting tens of millions of dollars from opioid settlement

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is getting tens of millions of dollars as part of a new multistate settlement with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens as part of investigations and lawsuits against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis. Under the new settlement announced Monday, CVS is...
Z107.3

Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.

Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
NEWS CENTER Maine

75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike

PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
railfan.com

State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
WGME

Police searching for Maine man who disappeared in Massachusetts

PEABODY, MA (WGME) – Police in Massachusetts say they are searching for missing Maine man. Peabody Police are asking for help in finding 31-year-old Michael Gray. A family member reported him missing on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police say Gray called them Saturday night after getting locked out of...
mainebiz.biz

Branching out: $14M in state grants to support forest industry

Nineteen Maine forestry companies will share $14 million in state grants for a range of improvement projects, Gov. Janet Mills announced. Funding comes from the final round of the $20 million Forest Recovery Initiative of the governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. Recipients include ND Paper in Rumford, which will...
Q97.9

Drivers Regularly Break This Law While Driving on the Maine Turnpike

You may remember sitting in driving school many years ago and learning highway etiquette from antiquated video or a monotone instructor. That etiquette goes something like this: stay to the right unless you're planning on passing another vehicle. For decades in Maine, this simple piece of etiquette applied to every...
mainebiz.biz

Governor's awards cite 4 Maine businesses for ‘excellence’

Four Maine companies in sectors from seaweed to solar are winners of the 2022 Governor's Awards for Business Excellence. The honorees were recognized at a Monday ceremony at the Blaine House in Augusta. Two of the winners are led by Mainebiz Next awards alumni — Atlantic Sea Farms, led by...
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine

Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
southarkansassun.com

Maine Residents To Receive $500 Heating Relief Payments This Week

Selected residents of Maine will be receiving $500 worth of heating relief payments which started rolling out on December 12. This assistance is provided help in bearing the rising costs of heating resources, says King. On December 7, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced that the one-time...
101.9 The Rock

A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea

Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
Z107.3

Do We Still Need Front License Plates In Maine Anymore, or What?

Does anyone know why we actually need a front plate?. I've kind of always wondered this. Even as a kid. I've always been strangely fascinated with useless knowledge, and I'd say this fits that bill perfectly. As long as I've lived here we've always had them front and back, and yet there are plenty of states who don't require them at all. I was quite surprised to see that list split fairly evenly. Although, that same site claims we don't need front plates in Maine. Go figure.
Z107.3

Skiing Santas Hit The Slopes In Maine For Charity

Usually, when you think of Santa Claus, several things come to mind. Checking lists to see if kids are naughty or nice, sitting in his chair, putting children on his lap, letting Rudolph and the reindeer guide his sleigh on Christmas Eve, but skiing? That one doesn't really register. The...
