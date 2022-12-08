ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wortfm.org

Helen Shiller, “Daring to Struggle Daring to Win: Five Decades of Resistance in Chicago’s Uptown Community”

Part two of Stu Levitan’s conversation with one of the most interesting and politically important UW graduates from the late sixties, Helen Shiller. Her career encompassed almost 30 years of civic activism and community organizing with the Black Panther Party, the Students for a Democratic Society, the Intercommunal Survival Collective, and 24 years as a member of the Chicago City Council. Studs Terkel included some oral history from Helen as a chapter in his book Hope Dies Last, and now she’s written a full memoir of her time on the streets and in the suites. It’s called Daring to Struggle Daring to Win: Five Decades of Resistance in Chicago’s Uptown Community from the good people at Haymarket Books. It has been quite a life and career, and it is quite a memoir — enough for two episodes of Madison BookBeat. The first aired an Nov. 28; as we pick up part two, Helen is reflecting on why she did not join the Weatherman when the Students for a Democratic Society split in 1969.
CHICAGO, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
WATERTOWN, WI
wortfm.org

Mills Folly Microcinema Gears Up for New Season

WORT 89.9FM Madison · Mills Folly Microcinema Gears Up For New Season. Since 2018, Mills Folly Microcinema has presented cutting-edge experimental and documentary film to Madison audiences. They’re wrapping up their fall season and are gearing up for a new set of short films that push the limits. Program director James Kreul joined Monday Buzz host Brian Standing on December 12, 2022.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said. When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.
WATERTOWN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
wortfm.org

Plan and Landmark Commission Meet to Clarify Relationship

The city’s Plan Commission met for a special meeting last Thursday with the city’s Landmarks Commission to untangle how the two commissions communicate with each other. The Plan Commission is in charge of, broadly speaking, deciding what buildings get built in Madison. The Landmarks Commission, meanwhile, decides which historic neighborhoods, landmarks, and buildings to preserve.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two new high-profile projects announced in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Riley Construction announced Tuesday two new high-profile projects in Madison. Madison Industrial Campus at 6002 Femrite Drive and Tradesman Commerce Park at 5525 Tradesman Drive are new efforts to expand Riley Construction’s footprint in Dane County. Madison Industrial Campus is a 169,000 square-foot industrial building...
MADISON, WI
YAHOO!

The story of a young mother, a fire and a Milwaukee landlord

April 11, 2013, 5:19 p.m., 7750 West Hicks Street, West Allis, Wisconsin. In West Allis, a Milwaukee suburb once dominated by a factory that long ago manufactured steam engines, ore crushers and kilns, a man living on West Hicks Street opens his back door to let the dog out and sees smoke.
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin man arrested for 7 OWI, threatening law enforcement after crashing into tree

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old from Madison was arrested for his seventh OWI offense after officers came across a car that had crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer on the Traffic Enforcement Safety Team spotted the car against the tree near the intersection of Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. on December 5.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

House fire in Wisconsin kills three, State Fire Marshal among those investigating

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police and fire departments, along with the State Fire Marshal, are ‘actively’ investigating a house fire that killed three people in Wisconsin. According to the Watertown Police Department, on December 9 around 12:30 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to a reported house fire. The fire was in the 100 block of Western Avenue. When authorities arrived, the home was ‘engulfed’ in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
wortfm.org

How Do You Run a Bus System in Winter?

This past Friday, the Madison area got more than 5 inches of snow. Among services affected by the snowstorm was the city’s bus system which saw several delays. But snow or shine the show must go on, and Madison’s public transit system operates throughout the winter. But what does it take to make sure that Madison’s nearly 200 buses can operate properly?
MADISON, WI
Truth About Cars

Stellantis to Shutter Belvidere, Illinois Plant

Stellantis is going to shutter operations at its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. This will result in what the company calls "indefinite layoffs." The plant employs around 1,350 people. Here's the company's statement in full: "Due to a multitude of factors that have adversely affected our industry, like the ongoing COVID-19...
BELVIDERE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39 fully reopened outside of DeForest after semi jack-knifed

DEFOREST, Wis. — A jack-knifed semi truck blocked parts of I-39 southbound north of DeForest for roughly three hours Friday morning, according to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT officials said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 124, just south of the ramp from Highway 60. The crash was finally cleared around 12:30 p.m. The...
DEFOREST, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy