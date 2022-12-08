Read full article on original website
wortfm.org
Victor Villacrez speaks on Madison’s newest sister city partnership with Cusco, Peru
Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway visited one of Madison’s sister cities two weeks ago in Kanifing, The Gambia. Madison’s newest sister city and the first one in South America is Cusco, Peru. W-O-R-T Reporter Abigail Leavins spoke with Victor Villacrez, the founder of this sister city partnership to learn more.
wortfm.org
Helen Shiller, “Daring to Struggle Daring to Win: Five Decades of Resistance in Chicago’s Uptown Community”
Part two of Stu Levitan’s conversation with one of the most interesting and politically important UW graduates from the late sixties, Helen Shiller. Her career encompassed almost 30 years of civic activism and community organizing with the Black Panther Party, the Students for a Democratic Society, the Intercommunal Survival Collective, and 24 years as a member of the Chicago City Council. Studs Terkel included some oral history from Helen as a chapter in his book Hope Dies Last, and now she’s written a full memoir of her time on the streets and in the suites. It’s called Daring to Struggle Daring to Win: Five Decades of Resistance in Chicago’s Uptown Community from the good people at Haymarket Books. It has been quite a life and career, and it is quite a memoir — enough for two episodes of Madison BookBeat. The first aired an Nov. 28; as we pick up part two, Helen is reflecting on why she did not join the Weatherman when the Students for a Democratic Society split in 1969.
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
wortfm.org
Mills Folly Microcinema Gears Up for New Season
WORT 89.9FM Madison · Mills Folly Microcinema Gears Up For New Season. Since 2018, Mills Folly Microcinema has presented cutting-edge experimental and documentary film to Madison audiences. They’re wrapping up their fall season and are gearing up for a new set of short films that push the limits. Program director James Kreul joined Monday Buzz host Brian Standing on December 12, 2022.
WATCH: Fran McCaffery meets with the media following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday night following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin. You can watch the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Iowa is now 7-3 on the season and will play in two buy games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before playing another...
Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said. When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
3 dead in fiery crash involving DPW truck in Wauwatosa
Three people were killed in a crash involving 10 vehicles in Wauwatosa near Mayfair and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, police say.
wortfm.org
Plan and Landmark Commission Meet to Clarify Relationship
The city’s Plan Commission met for a special meeting last Thursday with the city’s Landmarks Commission to untangle how the two commissions communicate with each other. The Plan Commission is in charge of, broadly speaking, deciding what buildings get built in Madison. The Landmarks Commission, meanwhile, decides which historic neighborhoods, landmarks, and buildings to preserve.
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
nbc15.com
Two new high-profile projects announced in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Riley Construction announced Tuesday two new high-profile projects in Madison. Madison Industrial Campus at 6002 Femrite Drive and Tradesman Commerce Park at 5525 Tradesman Drive are new efforts to expand Riley Construction’s footprint in Dane County. Madison Industrial Campus is a 169,000 square-foot industrial building...
YAHOO!
The story of a young mother, a fire and a Milwaukee landlord
April 11, 2013, 5:19 p.m., 7750 West Hicks Street, West Allis, Wisconsin. In West Allis, a Milwaukee suburb once dominated by a factory that long ago manufactured steam engines, ore crushers and kilns, a man living on West Hicks Street opens his back door to let the dog out and sees smoke.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man arrested for 7 OWI, threatening law enforcement after crashing into tree
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old from Madison was arrested for his seventh OWI offense after officers came across a car that had crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer on the Traffic Enforcement Safety Team spotted the car against the tree near the intersection of Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. on December 5.
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Wisconsin kills three, State Fire Marshal among those investigating
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police and fire departments, along with the State Fire Marshal, are ‘actively’ investigating a house fire that killed three people in Wisconsin. According to the Watertown Police Department, on December 9 around 12:30 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to a reported house fire. The fire was in the 100 block of Western Avenue. When authorities arrived, the home was ‘engulfed’ in flames.
wortfm.org
How Do You Run a Bus System in Winter?
This past Friday, the Madison area got more than 5 inches of snow. Among services affected by the snowstorm was the city’s bus system which saw several delays. But snow or shine the show must go on, and Madison’s public transit system operates throughout the winter. But what does it take to make sure that Madison’s nearly 200 buses can operate properly?
Truth About Cars
Stellantis to Shutter Belvidere, Illinois Plant
Stellantis is going to shutter operations at its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. This will result in what the company calls "indefinite layoffs." The plant employs around 1,350 people. Here's the company's statement in full: "Due to a multitude of factors that have adversely affected our industry, like the ongoing COVID-19...
I-39 fully reopened outside of DeForest after semi jack-knifed
DEFOREST, Wis. — A jack-knifed semi truck blocked parts of I-39 southbound north of DeForest for roughly three hours Friday morning, according to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT officials said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 124, just south of the ramp from Highway 60. The crash was finally cleared around 12:30 p.m. The...
