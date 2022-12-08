Read full article on original website
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Twisted Sister to be inducted into Metal Hall of Fame by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy
Twisted Sister's classic lineup will take their place in the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023 — and they'll be inducted by stars they influenced
Guitar World Magazine
How the Les Paul transformed from elegant jazz guitar to rock ’n’ roll's weapon of choice
Gibson’s Mat Koehler has spent countless hours tracing the history of the company’s iconic electrics. We join him to learn more about the first 10 years of the Les Paul's history. As Senior Director of Product Development at Gibson, Mat Koehler is behind the company’s drive for maximum...
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix
November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Guitar World Magazine
Harley Benton pays tribute to Keith Richards’ Fender “Micawber” Telecaster with $253 ash-bodied model
The TE-53KR BL nods to the Rolling Stones guitarist's '50s Fender Tele, which was the force behind some of the band's biggest open-tuning tracks. Not too long ago, Harley Benton sought to tempt Jim Root fans by unveiling the JA-20HH Active SBK – a stealthy, $166 offset that looked to be modeled after the Slipknot axeslinger’s Fender Jazzmaster signature guitar.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Guitar World Magazine
Rex Brown to miss remainder of Pantera's South American shows after contracting COVID-19
Bass duties look like they'll be shared by Cattle Decapitation's Derek Engemann and former Down bassist Bobby Landgraf for the band's two remaining shows in São Paulo, Brazil. Rex Brown has announced that he will miss the remainder of Pantera’s ongoing South America tour after falling ill with COVID-19.
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the rhythm and lead secrets of Mark Knopfler with this in-depth guitar lesson
Known for his superb guitar playing, unique sound and deep ‘rough cut’ vocal tones, Mark Knopfler is nothing short of a modern musical genius. One of the truly all-time great guitar players, he is much more even than that, being a singer, songwriter, film soundtrack composer, and producer.
Guitar World Magazine
Charvel officially launches dazzling Sin City Sparkle-finished Pro-Mod Style 1 model
That six-string was the limited-edition Sin City Sparkle-finished one, which staked a claim as arguably the most eye-catching guitar from the past 12 months. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff...
Guitar World Magazine
KHDK and Nergal launch LCFR: The Second Coming, a "more brutal" take on the Behemoth man's signature overdrive/boost pedal
The demonic new stompbox features an updated white-and-bronze aesthetic, and a new mid-frequency pot for greater versatility and tonal control. After launching the LCFR overdrive/boost pedal in collaboration with Behemoth’s Adam “Nergal” Darski last year, KHDK Electronics has announced the stompbox’s second iteration, LCFR: The Second Coming.
Guitar World Magazine
Chris Buck: “We were shooting for Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon meets Ray LaMontagne”
Debut albums can sometimes be a shot in the dark. But in Cardinal Black’s case, a comprehensive campaign on social media, including a Kickstarter fundraiser to finance the recording, means that January Came Close has become one of this season’s most highly anticipated releases. We check in with...
Guitar World Magazine
Myles Kennedy bought one of Walter Becker’s guitars – and it ended up inspiring Alter Bridge’s longest-ever song
The late Steely Dan man's Alembic baritone was snapped up at auction in 2019, and was a driving force behind one of Alter Bridge's best new riffs. When Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti teamed up to release Alter Bridge’s most recent album, Pawns & Kings, earlier this year, it brought with it an array of characteristically infectious electric guitar riffs – the heaviest of which, it was recently revealed, were actually written by Kennedy.
musictimes.com
Slipknot ‘Knotfest’ Italy Lineup: Legendary Metal Band Unveils First Set of Performers [DETAILS]
Slipknot has been touring around the world over the past year for their "Knotfest" series of shows/festivals, but one of the countries they haven't been to is Italy. Next year, the heavy metal band is finally visiting the region along with other music acts; who are included in the lineup?
Guitar World Magazine
Why the Collings OM2H is beloved by so many acoustic fingerstylists
With fans including Keith Richards, Julian Lage and Robert Earl Keen, this compact, sweet-sounding orchestra model acoustic is a bona-fide modern classic. Numerous talented guitar builders have called Texas home over the years. Houston’s Robin Guitars offered various electric guitars until 2010. Austin’s Mark Erlewine has made custom instruments for...
Evanescence Achieve Rare Diamond Certification for Breakout Album ‘Fallen’
Congrats are in order for Evanescence as the band has reached the rare Diamond Certification club for their breakout debut album, Fallen. For those not aware, a diamond certification from the RIAA means that an album has moved over 10 million units in the U.S. and that's a mark that only some of the most legendary rock and metal albums have achieved in the U.S.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Victor Wooten deal with a broken string in the middle of his bass solo
Victor Wooten keeps his cool even after going a string down with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. Victor Wooten’s unique approach to the bass guitar caused shock waves when he first emerged in the late 80s. Today, he still manages to retain some of that youthful vitality in his live shows, and has became quite the showman. On one occasion, having broken a string mid-solo, reducing his four-string bass to three, he still found time to style it out and have a little fun with the crowd.
Guitar World Magazine
What the heck is going on with these double-neck guitars?
From unique string configuration combinations to a double-sided space-saving body design, Busuyi's double-necks are up there with the wildest guitar designs of all time. Double-neck guitars are nothing new. Indeed, some of modern music’s biggest electric guitar heroes have all dabbled with doubles, which are effectively expanded guitar designs that provide the user unfiltered access to both six-string and 12-string configurations.
Guitar World Magazine
Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge returns to Fender as he unveils new single-pickup Starcaster design
After two decades with Gibson, Tom DeLonge looks to be returning to Fender as he unveils a radical new Starcaster electric guitar from the California guitar giant. In a new post on Instagram, DeLonge shared a picture of a sticker-plastered single-pickup Starcaster semi-hollow design, heralding it as “blink-182 guitar 2.0” and a work in progress.
