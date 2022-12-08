ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Loudwire

10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix

November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Guitar World Magazine

Harley Benton pays tribute to Keith Richards’ Fender “Micawber” Telecaster with $253 ash-bodied model

The TE-53KR BL nods to the Rolling Stones guitarist's '50s Fender Tele, which was the force behind some of the band's biggest open-tuning tracks. Not too long ago, Harley Benton sought to tempt Jim Root fans by unveiling the JA-20HH Active SBK – a stealthy, $166 offset that looked to be modeled after the Slipknot axeslinger’s Fender Jazzmaster signature guitar.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar

The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Guitar World Magazine

Rex Brown to miss remainder of Pantera's South American shows after contracting COVID-19

Bass duties look like they'll be shared by Cattle Decapitation's Derek Engemann and former Down bassist Bobby Landgraf for the band's two remaining shows in São Paulo, Brazil. Rex Brown has announced that he will miss the remainder of Pantera’s ongoing South America tour after falling ill with COVID-19.
Guitar World Magazine

Learn the rhythm and lead secrets of Mark Knopfler with this in-depth guitar lesson

Known for his superb guitar playing, unique sound and deep ‘rough cut’ vocal tones, Mark Knopfler is nothing short of a modern musical genius. One of the truly all-time great guitar players, he is much more even than that, being a singer, songwriter, film soundtrack composer, and producer.
Guitar World Magazine

KHDK and Nergal launch LCFR: The Second Coming, a "more brutal" take on the Behemoth man's signature overdrive/boost pedal

The demonic new stompbox features an updated white-and-bronze aesthetic, and a new mid-frequency pot for greater versatility and tonal control. After launching the LCFR overdrive/boost pedal in collaboration with Behemoth’s Adam “Nergal” Darski last year, KHDK Electronics has announced the stompbox’s second iteration, LCFR: The Second Coming.
Guitar World Magazine

Myles Kennedy bought one of Walter Becker’s guitars – and it ended up inspiring Alter Bridge’s longest-ever song

The late Steely Dan man's Alembic baritone was snapped up at auction in 2019, and was a driving force behind one of Alter Bridge's best new riffs. When Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti teamed up to release Alter Bridge’s most recent album, Pawns & Kings, earlier this year, it brought with it an array of characteristically infectious electric guitar riffs – the heaviest of which, it was recently revealed, were actually written by Kennedy.
Guitar World Magazine

Why the Collings OM2H is beloved by so many acoustic fingerstylists

With fans including Keith Richards, Julian Lage and Robert Earl Keen, this compact, sweet-sounding orchestra model acoustic is a bona-fide modern classic. Numerous talented guitar builders have called Texas home over the years. Houston’s Robin Guitars offered various electric guitars until 2010. Austin’s Mark Erlewine has made custom instruments for...
Loudwire

Evanescence Achieve Rare Diamond Certification for Breakout Album ‘Fallen’

Congrats are in order for Evanescence as the band has reached the rare Diamond Certification club for their breakout debut album, Fallen. For those not aware, a diamond certification from the RIAA means that an album has moved over 10 million units in the U.S. and that's a mark that only some of the most legendary rock and metal albums have achieved in the U.S.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Victor Wooten deal with a broken string in the middle of his bass solo

Victor Wooten keeps his cool even after going a string down with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. Victor Wooten’s unique approach to the bass guitar caused shock waves when he first emerged in the late 80s. Today, he still manages to retain some of that youthful vitality in his live shows, and has became quite the showman. On one occasion, having broken a string mid-solo, reducing his four-string bass to three, he still found time to style it out and have a little fun with the crowd.
Guitar World Magazine

What the heck is going on with these double-neck guitars?

From unique string configuration combinations to a double-sided space-saving body design, Busuyi's double-necks are up there with the wildest guitar designs of all time. Double-neck guitars are nothing new. Indeed, some of modern music’s biggest electric guitar heroes have all dabbled with doubles, which are effectively expanded guitar designs that provide the user unfiltered access to both six-string and 12-string configurations.
Guitar World Magazine

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge returns to Fender as he unveils new single-pickup Starcaster design

After two decades with Gibson, Tom DeLonge looks to be returning to Fender as he unveils a radical new Starcaster electric guitar from the California guitar giant. In a new post on Instagram, DeLonge shared a picture of a sticker-plastered single-pickup Starcaster semi-hollow design, heralding it as “blink-182 guitar 2.0” and a work in progress.
