Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
America just can't seem to get enough auto racing and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is more than happy to keep feeding his hungry audience. On Monday, Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience promotion announced that it has partnered with ESPN to revive Thursday Night Thunder starting in the summer of 2023. Thursday Night Thunder was a popular USAC racing show on ESPN in the 1980s and was where the legendary Jeff Gordon first rose to national prominence.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Learned His Lesson After Driving Like a "Bit of a Fool" in the Snow
It's safe to say that most of us have probably had our struggles with winter driving and have maybe even learned a lesson or two after an incident on an icy or snowy road. Back in January 2018, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some sound advice of his own after losing control in the snow. As it turns out, even professional race car drivers struggle in dicey winter conditions.
Denny Hamlin Surprises Fans by Appearing With Someone Who Didn’t Have Nice Things to Say About Him in the Past
Denny Hamlin attended the NASCAR awards ceremony and surprised fans because his guest was someone who didn't have nice things to say about him not too long ago. The post Denny Hamlin Surprises Fans by Appearing With Someone Who Didn’t Have Nice Things to Say About Him in the Past appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
No more Dale Earnhardt tag: Alabama discontinues 12 specialty license plates
It’s an end of a NASCAR era in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Revenue is discontinuing 12 specialty license plates, the majority of which are individual tags honoring NASCAR race drivers, including the late Dale Earnhardt. The tags won’t be sold or renewed as of Jan. 1. Discontinued...
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Cup Series Drivers Who Ended Up on NASCAR’s Naughty List in 2022
While there's no extra points awarded for good behavior, these NASCAR drivers found themselves on the wrong side of the (racing) law this season. The post 5 Cup Series Drivers Who Ended Up on NASCAR’s Naughty List in 2022 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
insideevs.com
NASCAR Team Builds Electric Stock Car, But Not For Racing
The number of electrified racing series grows slowly but surely around the world. However, all are new EV racing series that started from scratch. So far, none of the major traditional series have gone all-electric, even though some of them added electric spinoff series or welcomed electric race cars in special classes. Assuming all motor racing series will eventually go all-electric, it's probably safe to say that NASCAR will be the last one to make the transition.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
Jimmie Johnson to run five NASCAR races in 2023
NASCAR champion set for return to the NASCAR Cup Series with co-owned team. Jimmie Johnson is a 7-time champion in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed 83 race wins along the way. At the end of the 2020 season, Johnson stepped away from full-time NASCAR competition. In the previous two...
Kurt Busch Played His Own Cards Right to Land a Coveted Michael Jordan Rookie Card
Kurt Busch bought a Michael Jordan rookie card on a lark and made a deal with the NBA legend that worked out well for both men. The post Kurt Busch Played His Own Cards Right to Land a Coveted Michael Jordan Rookie Card appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Legendary NASCAR Driver Itching To Return To Track
Red Farmer is currently recovering from double pneumonia, but that won't stop him from thinking about Talladega Superspeedway. Farmer, 90, told WVTM-TV that he's "itching" to get prepared for the Ice Bowl in January. It would be his 75th Ice Bowl. However, the NASCAR legend must put all his focus...
Plymouth Superbird Restomod Handing Out Losses With Hellcat Swap
It doesn’t get much better than 900-horsepower in a classic NASCAR legend. You might’ve seen a Super Bird once or twice in your life from visiting local tracks or even car show events. However you probably haven’t ever seen one with the powerhouse that lets it outperform even the fastest sports, muscle, and even supercars of today’s world. Well, that’s exactly what this beautiful bluebird is, wn overpowered monster with enough aerodynamic efficiency to stick it to the track for as long as it needs. To this car, 200 miles an hour seems like chump change on any racing circuit.
1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Goes From Shell To ‘Oh Hell!’
Car guys have kind of a funny addiction, especially if they’re the sort of do it yourself and hands-on kind of people. Basically the game is, find an old car, fix it up, and make it better than it was before. The flourishing car culture of the Internet has made it even more exciting And given these people a platform to express their passion to other indigenous. Here’s a prime example of exactly that in which a man bought a car that many thought would be unsavable only to begin restoring it to a beautiful state.
racer.com
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Robin Miller’s Tough Guys series
The late, great Robin Miller produced a lot of fondly remembered content for RACER over the years, with his series of videos on the tough guys of Indy a prime example. Take a spin through the following playlist of videos recorded by Robin for The RACER Channel on YouTube from 2014-2020, starting with Sammy Sessions. You may find some nuggets of history you missed…or just want to enjoy once again.
racer.com
Vasser Sullivan Lexus retains Montecalvo and Telitz for GTD
Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo will continue as partners in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 entry in all 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class events. “We’re excited to see Frankie and Aaron together again campaigning the full season in the No. 12 Lexus RC F...
racer.com
Sean Creech Motorsport returns to LMP3 with Willsey and Barbosa
Sean Creech Motorsport will return to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP3 category with drivers Joao Barbosa and Lance Willsey set for a full season in the No. 33 Ligier JS P320. SCM joined the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2021, although Creech has competed in sports car racing for over...
From Birds to Women, Here's What Scares Some of NASCAR's Top Drivers
NASCAR drivers, given their job description, seem like they'd be among some of the most fearless people on that planet. But, even though they risk their lives every time they step foot inside of a stock car, NASCAR drivers are human, just like you and me. And, just like the rest of us, every racer has something that they're afraid of. With that in mind, NBC Sports caught up with some of the top drivers in NASCAR recently, and asked what scares them the most.
racer.com
IndyCar’s Miles says marketing budget set to rise in 2023
Although he wouldn’t be drawn on the size of the budget that’s been set aside, Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles was declarative in the company’s intent to make a greater expenditure in a department where more funding is needed. “Our plan is to make a significant increase...
racer.com
Honda subsidiary registers interest in 2026 F1 regulations
Honda’s racing subsidiary — Honda Racing Corporation — has registered its interest to be a power unit supplier to keep its options open regarding a Formula 1 return in 2026. HRC currently has a technical partnership to support Red Bull Powertrains with its supply of power units...
