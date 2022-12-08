ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
moneysavingmom.com

Silicone Key Ring Bracelets Wristlet only $9.99 shipped!

These Silicone Key Ring Bracelets Wristlets would make great gifts!. Jane has these Silicone Key Ring Bracelets Wristlet for just $9.99 shipped!. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page for all the unique toys Jane has at great prices like popper fidgets, games, crafts, and more.
moneysavingmom.com

Novelty Axe Pizza Cutter only $11.99 shipped!

Jane has these Novelty Axe Pizza Cutters for just $11.99 shipped right now!. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page.
moneysavingmom.com

Shark Steam Mop Hard Floor Cleaner only $39 shipped!

This is the lowest price on record. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
moneysavingmom.com

Oakley Men’s Valve Polarized Sunglasses only $67.21 shipped (Reg. $224!)

This is a GREAT deal on these Oakley Men’s Valve Polarized Sunglasses!. Proozy has these Oakley Men’s Valve Polarized Sunglasses for just $67.21 shipped when you use the promo code PZY40OAKS-FS at checkout!. Choose from four color options. These are such a great price on this brand. Valid...
moneysavingmom.com

Christmas Winter Touch Screen Gloves only $8.99 shipped!

These Christmas Winter Touch Screen Gloves are such a great gift idea!. Jane has these Christmas Winter Touch Screen Gloves for just $8.99 shipped right now!. Choose from six color options. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite...
SheKnows

You Can Get a Hydro Flask Water Bottle for Under $30 at Nordstrom Today

We all know the importance of staying hydrated throughout the day, but not all water bottles are created equal. In recent years, the Hydro Flask has made itself known as the most coveted water bottle out there — and if you’ve had your eye on one for a while but have been waiting on that price tag to drop, your patience is finally paying off. Nordstrom is having a special sale today that means you can get a Hydro Flask water bottle for under $30, and it’s the perfect stylish, inspiring gift to give yourself this holiday season. Why do we...
Taste Of Home

The Best Countertop Dishwashers You Can Buy for Portable Cleaning

Tired of washing dishes by hand? We researched and evaluated the best countertop dishwashers to help you find the perfect compact solution for your kitchen. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Oddee

A Comprehensive Guide to Cleaning Your Shoes

Freezing your shoes to clean them? Just when you thought you've heard it all... Regardless of whether you’ve owned a pair of shoes for years or you’re just starting to wear them, there are some simple ways to clean them and make them look good again. Read on to find out what you should be doing.
American Songwriter

8 Best Drumstick Bags

We’ve all been there, looking around your garage or home studio wondering where to place your drumsticks. (Oh, don’t act like you’ve never placed them on the floor.) When you begin drumming, you may not yet have a dedicated bag for your first pair of drumsticks. You definitely want a safe place to keep them, so they’re not rolling around anywhere, so we rounded up 8 of the best drumstick bags to help keep them safe and organized.
ETOnline.com

The Best Bar Carts of 2022 and Everything You Need to Stock Them: Cocktail Glasses, Art Prints and More

As bars were shut down and we were forced to spend more time in our homes, it's not surprising that the bar cart was one of the biggest home trends to resurface during the pandemic — and it's here to stay for New Years Eve 2023 celebrations and beyond. A quick TikTok search will show you plenty of ways to style your cart, but we're here to tell you which bar carts, cocktail glasses and accessories are worth shopping this year.
moneysavingmom.com

$50 Panera Bread Gift Card only $40 today!

Today only, Amazon has this $50 Panera Bread Gift Card on sale for only $40!. This is a great time to grab a few for gifts. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
Scary Mommy

Baby Bunting Bags Perfect For Chilly Weather

Baby bunting bags are what every parent needs during the cold months of the year so you can easily tuck the baby in and stick them in the stroller. Now, you can easily go out to run errands or for some exercise with your little one without worrying whether or not they’re warm enough. The best bunting bags are fleece-lined (which most of our list has!), so they’re big on cozy comfort. Plus, these make great baby shower gifts because every parent can easily use a bunting bag. Even if they aren’t frequently using a stroller (we won’t judge; we don’t know your life), they can easily use a bunting bag to wrap up the baby at home.
moneysavingmom.com

Target Circle: 50% off Tyson Fully Cooked Frozen Chicken!

Stop by Target to score a GREAT deal on Tyson Fully Cooked Frozen Chicken!. Through December 24th, Target is offering a Circle coupon valid for 50% off select Tyson Fully Cooked Frozen Chicken!. This is a great time to stock up on snacks. Thanks, Hip2Save!
moneysavingmom.com

L’Oreal Elvive Hair Products only $1 at Walgreens!

Stop by Walgreens for a great deal on L’Oreal Hair Products!. You can get L’Oreal Paris Elvive Hair Products for just $1 at Walgreens this week! Here’s how:. Buy 2 L’Oreal Paris Elvive Hair Care Products – 2/$9. Use the $5/2 L’Oreal Paris Elvive Shampoo...
moneysavingmom.com

HUGE Sale on Play-Doh, Playskool and more!

Today, Amazon is having a HUGE sale on Play-Doh, Playskool and more! Here are some deals you can get…. Get these Play-Doh Sparkle and Bright 14 Pack of Cans for just $12.99!. Get this Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Energize Chase the Police-Bot Action Figure for just $11.49!. Get this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy