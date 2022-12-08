Read full article on original website
U of L will use $13 million federal grant to spur economic growth in Kentucky manufacturing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will use a $13 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to develop a new statewide manufacturing resource center, working alongside companies to better optimize their efficiency and retention. The Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership (KMEP) is part of a nationwide network...
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Gov. Andy Beshear hopeful for future after successes, challenges in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians have dealt with two natural disasters in the last year while recovering from the pandemic. Gov. Andy Beshear's first-term in office has been defined by responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, western Kentucky tornadoes and eastern Kentucky flooding. Beshear reflected on the successes and challenges in 2022 with WDRB News on Monday.
Kentucky attorney general urges FCC to reduce unwanted texts from fraudulent numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is calling on the Federal Communications Commission to crack down on unwanted text messages from fraudulent numbers. Cameron joined a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general Monday in asking the FCC to take additional steps to stop scammers. "As we work...
Publix announces plans for third Louisville store, which will be its fourth in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix is making plans to build a fourth store in Kentucky. In a release, the supermarket chain said it has purchased property at the northwest corner of Flat Rock and Shelbyville Roads in east Louisville. It will be Publix's third planned store in Louisville. A store is also planned for Lexington.
Louisville man known as 'Bogus Beggar' arrested in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man called the "Bogus Beggar" was caught again in eastern Kentucky, reported by LEX18. Gary Thompson was arrested Saturday in Johnson County for criminal trespassing, soliciting and unlawful compensation. Two days later, he was arrested again while panhandling at businesses. Police say he doesn't...
$2 million Indiana Powerball winner running out of time to claim jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't forget to check your lottery tickets!. No one has come forward to claim a $2,000,000 Powerball jackpot from a ticket sold in Indiana nearly six months ago. The ticket was sold at McClure Oil in Russiaville, Indiana, on Sunday, June 18. The winning ticket matched...
KSP Foundation raffling off truck honoring trooper killed in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is preparing to raffle off a used 1990s truck that was restored by a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Joseph Cameron Ponder spent countless hours on his truck during his brief visits home from the U.S. Navy.
