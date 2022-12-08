ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Gov. Andy Beshear hopeful for future after successes, challenges in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians have dealt with two natural disasters in the last year while recovering from the pandemic. Gov. Andy Beshear's first-term in office has been defined by responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, western Kentucky tornadoes and eastern Kentucky flooding. Beshear reflected on the successes and challenges in 2022 with WDRB News on Monday.
Louisville man known as 'Bogus Beggar' arrested in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man called the "Bogus Beggar" was caught again in eastern Kentucky, reported by LEX18. Gary Thompson was arrested Saturday in Johnson County for criminal trespassing, soliciting and unlawful compensation. Two days later, he was arrested again while panhandling at businesses. Police say he doesn't...
