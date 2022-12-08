ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LoneStar 92

TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train

This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
GRAPEVINE, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco

Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’

David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
PLANO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Sells To IHOP & Applebee’s

The company that owns Applebee's and IHOP is expanding into Mexican Food. Fuzzy's Taco Shop which was founded in Fort Worth near the TCU campus is "highly franchised" meaning that 98% of its locations are independently operated. The Dallas Morning News reported this week that Fuzzy's will now be owned...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name

A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Lawns of Dallas Offers Tips to Winterize Your Garden

Yes, it was 75 degrees last week and you were wearing shorts, but the official beginning of winter is coming Dec. 21, we promise. The experts at Lawns of Dallas have a few tips to help winterize your lawn and garden. Plant!. Winter is the best time to plant new...
DALLAS, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano

We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list. This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
PLANO, TX
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Texas mansion with hidden waterslide, 2 pools asks $19.99M

This home has its own pool chute speakeasy of sorts. A souped-up estate 25 minutes outside Dallas is set to hit the market for $19.99 million on Thursday. Located in Southlake, Texas, this property is custom-constructed for fun, serving as both a house and an entertainment venue between its opulent living set up, water park-worthy outdoor features — with a secret waterslide being the cherry on top of two, yes two, pools — and a commercial-grade game room.
SOUTHLAKE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy