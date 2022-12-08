Read full article on original website
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
Another Family Dollar Closed Its Doors This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMckinney, TX
Tree lighting in McKinney: colors and joy, white ornaments to welcome winterAmy ChristieMckinney, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train
This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
starlocalmedia.com
Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco
Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
starlocalmedia.com
These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’
David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
New Tiki Bar Planned for Fort Worth
ShipWreck is expected to open in the Cultural District in early 2023.
Dallas eatery ranked among 2022’s best restaurants with a view in America: report
When you go to a restaurant, the main things you're looking for are great food, drinks, customer service and a splendid time with whoever you're sharing it with, but have you ever considered more much a good view can enhance your dining experience?
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Sells To IHOP & Applebee’s
The company that owns Applebee's and IHOP is expanding into Mexican Food. Fuzzy's Taco Shop which was founded in Fort Worth near the TCU campus is "highly franchised" meaning that 98% of its locations are independently operated. The Dallas Morning News reported this week that Fuzzy's will now be owned...
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
Downtown Fort Worth to Gain Upscale Italian Restaurant
61 Osteria will begin offering traditional dishes with a focus on seasonal ingredients in early 2023.
CandysDirt.com
Lawns of Dallas Offers Tips to Winterize Your Garden
Yes, it was 75 degrees last week and you were wearing shorts, but the official beginning of winter is coming Dec. 21, we promise. The experts at Lawns of Dallas have a few tips to help winterize your lawn and garden. Plant!. Winter is the best time to plant new...
Your Guide To Holiday Shows In Plano, Richardson, McKinney, Allen, Grapevine and Grand Prairie
Collin County has an arsenal of spectacular shows every holiday season and this year is no exception. Take a look at all the incredible performances near you and gift yourself beautiful and heartwarming experiences. Stay tuned for updates and new additions. Cirque du Soleil ‘Twas the Night Before. Nov...
starlocalmedia.com
A trip to Little Elm is worth it to view the Lights on the Lake display this holiday season
Lights on The Lake is happening every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Lakefront in Little Elm. The event offers pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music and dance performances on site.
Chicken N Pickle to bring sports bar, outdoor yard games to Grapevine
Pickleball is a paddle sport played among two to four players across a net. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Chicken N Pickle’s Grapevine location is getting closer to opening. General Manager Tony Polichino said the Grapevine location is aiming to open Jan. 17. He said this opening date is dependent on...
fwtx.com
New Fanboys Grill wants to take patrons to a galaxy far, far away while staying put and eating
Fanboys Marketplace, a retail store that specializes in pop culture collectibles, is in the process of opening a new restaurant in the location that was once Emmy’s Smokehouse in the West 7th District. This newly revamped eatery, named Fanboys Grill, will still host a few of the same menu...
Christmas Lights 2022: Lights on Fort Worth’s Trail Creek Drive Makes One Singular Sensation
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
Southwest Airlines employee goes extra mile to reunite girl, stuffed dog named ‘Dog Dog’
DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines employee went the extra mile to reunite a young girl and her stuffed dog named, “Dog Dog.”. Southwest Airlines shared the journey of Dog Dog, who went on a fun and incredible journey to be reunited with a girl named Luna. The journey was shared on Southwest Airlines’ Facebook page, according to WFAA.
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
starlocalmedia.com
These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano
We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list. This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Texas mansion with hidden waterslide, 2 pools asks $19.99M
This home has its own pool chute speakeasy of sorts. A souped-up estate 25 minutes outside Dallas is set to hit the market for $19.99 million on Thursday. Located in Southlake, Texas, this property is custom-constructed for fun, serving as both a house and an entertainment venue between its opulent living set up, water park-worthy outdoor features — with a secret waterslide being the cherry on top of two, yes two, pools — and a commercial-grade game room.
