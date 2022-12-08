Read full article on original website
Flames & Maple Leafs Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames in 1972 before moving to Alberta for the start of the 1980 season, becoming the seventh team located north of the border. Over in Ontario, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the only team in the province. They had a built-in rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens from Quebec since both franchises were part of the Original Six era and professional hockey never expanded to the west until the 1960s.
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin nets hat trick to reach 800 career goals
CHICAGO — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night at Chicago. Ovechkin scored on his first two shots, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game before stuffing one home on a power play with 11:46 left in the first period. The 37-year-old winger then completed his 29th career hat trick when he sent a rebound over a sprawled Mrazek 6:34 into the third. The rest of the Capitals poured onto the ice to celebrate after the historic goal, and the United Center crowd responded...
Bruins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins have a 21-4-1 record and are tied with the New Jersey Devils for the most points in the NHL. Naturally, this means that they will be buyers at the trade deadline, and one team that they should consider doing business with is the San Jose Sharks. It was reported earlier this season (Oct. 27) by Pierre LeBrun that the Sharks are willing to hear offers for anyone but Tomas Hertl, so they are surely set to be sellers. Thus, let’s now look at three trade targets that could make sense for the Bruins.
Senators’ Gradual Improvement in December is Noticeable
The Ottawa Senators are 3-1-1 in the month of December, and after a rough start, there is hope that they can still turn this season around. Money Puck is giving them a 25.1 percent chance to make the playoffs, but a successful month of December would likely raise that number.
4 Oilers Bound for the 2023 All-Star Game
There is just over a month and a half until the 2023 NHL All-Star event is held in Florida on Feb. 3 and 4. The conversation will soon ramp up when voting takes place. It’s clear who has performed well and who hasn’t until now, which makes my job a little bit easier in figuring out who should get All-Star consideration for the Edmonton Oilers.
Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 12/11/22
The Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets take on the Washington Capitals on Sunday as they return home after playing two on the road. They hope to continue their promising performance this season as they face Capitals talents including Alexander Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie. Before the clock starts ticking on Sunday night, let’s take a look at what to expect for this exciting matchup.
Blues Gameday Preview: Nashville Predators – 12/12/22
Although the St. Louis Blues walked away from their overtime loss to the hobbled Colorado Avalanche with a point, all signs point to this team continuing their downward spiral. With the Avalanche missing a number of players, most notably star Nathan MacKinnon, the Blues still had a hard time containing Mikko Rantanen during his three-goal performance. After gaining a 2-1 lead late in the third period, the Blues’ defense relinquished two goals in 38 seconds of game time (19:51 in the third period, 0:29 in overtime) to squander away an extra point.
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from 67’s, Otters, Bulldogs
At some point during an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, every team is going to have a slump. What’s important is how you deal with it and push forward. After a late-November speedbump, the Windsor Spitfires have picked themselves up, dusted off, and are charging back with hopes of getting to the top of the Western Conference by the Christmas break.
Meet the New Kraken: Eeli Tolvanen
2022-23 Season: Eeli Tovanen has played 13 games so far in the 2022-23 season with the Nashville Predators, recording two goals and two assists. Type of Acquisition: Waiver claim on Dec. 13, 2022. Tolvanen’s Pre-Kraken Career. Tolvanen was considered a can’t-miss prospect when he was drafted by Nashville 30th...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Murray & Samsonov
What a week the Toronto Maple Leafs had. The Blue and White played three games and won them all. Last Tuesday, they shut out the Dallas Stars by a score of 4-0. On Thursday, they also shut out the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 5-0. Finally, on Saturday night, they beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime.
Toronto Maple Leafs Player Profile: Joey Anderson
In light of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent call-up of Joey Anderson, we will take a look at the 24-year-old and his career. Joey and his brother Mikey are both professional hockey players, as his brother plays for the Los Angeles Kings. Although Joey has spent the bulk of his professional career in the American Hockey League (AHL), he still has the potential to make the NHL and be a contributor in a bottom-six role.
Blues Will Regret Passing on Eeli Tolvanen
The St. Louis Blues missed a golden opportunity to claim a young, cheap prospect with high upside on Monday when the team decided to pass on claiming former first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen from the Nashville Predators. Instead, the Seattle Kraken got better by claiming the Finnish forward (from ‘Kraken claim Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from Predators: What the forward brings to Seattle, where he fits’ The Athletic 12/12/22).
3 Takeaways from Flames’ 2-1 Shootout Loss to Canadiens – 12/13/22
While not true for all, the majority of hockey fans tend to find high-scoring affairs more entertaining. That would have left many that saw the box score of the 2-1 shootout affair between the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens thinking it may have been a bit of a snooze fest, but anyone who tuned in knows that was far from the case.
San Jose Sharks Should Take a Chance on Puljujarvi
The San Jose Sharks are reaching a turning point where they need to start building for the next era of Bay Area hockey. The days of Logan Couture, Erik Karlsson, and even Marc-Edouard Vlasic are nearing their end and it’s time to start developing young players who can replace them effectively. While the Sharks have plenty of young prospects who are starting to fill the farm system, they’ve only played a single rookie this season so far. It appears they want to let those prospects develop slowly and make the move when they’re ready, which is certainly the right approach. Adding a young roster player to the mix would allow them to start a youth movement while not disturbing the prospects’ development. The first name that comes to mind will be a bit of a project, but Jesse Puljujarvi could benefit from a low-pressure environment and San Jose offers exactly that at the moment.
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Point, Goaltending & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. After a slow start to the week, the Tampa Bay Lightning stormed back to finish it with a record of 2-1. Thanks to a sluggish start, the first game led to their only loss of the week, a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night (Dec. 6). They did not make that same mistake again en route to victories over the Nashville Predators on Thursday (Dec. 8) and the Florida Panthers on Saturday (Dec. 10). The win against the Panthers also marked the 10th win over their in-state rivals over their last 13 games.
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-0 Loss vs Hurricanes – 12/10/22
On the heels of a statement 6-4 win against the New Jersey Devils, the New York Islanders couldn’t have played a more opposite game. In the second game of a back-to-back, they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 and looked hopeless from the opening puck drop. It wasn’t the first time the Islanders were shut out as they failed to score against the Detroit Red Wings in a 3-0 loss on Nov. 5 and were blanked against the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Nov. 10, but it was arguably their worst offensive performance.
Philadelphia Flyers Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 12/11/22
The Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-6) continue their four-game road trip tonight against the Arizona Coyotes (8-13-4). They will look to break out of their goal-scoring drought against a team that is near the bottom of the league with 3.60 goals against per game played (GA/GP). Both franchises are also near the...
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Capitals, Canadiens, Sharks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, word is out that Bo Horvat had rejected an offer by the Vancouver Canucks and will test free agency. Obviously, the Canucks will have to trade him before that happens. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals have said they will not rebuild while Alex Ovechkin is...
Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
Blues Need to Rebuild Amidst Disastrous Season
The St. Louis Blues are 12-15-0 through 27 games this season. This season has been wildly disappointing, to say the least. They’ve had ample opportunity to figure this out and haven’t come close to doing so. There is plenty of blame to go around, but it’s hard not to blame the roster construction for most of their issues. Obviously, there are a lot of players on this roster that are underperforming as well.
