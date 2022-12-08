Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”
Two months ago, the first trailer for upcoming period comedy-drama Babylon was released — and it quickly garnered tons of hype. The film, which is set to be released in select theaters on Dec. 23 and elsewhere on Jan. 6, was directed by Damien Chazelle, who also wrote and directed critically acclaimed projects La La Land and Whiplash.
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie's kiss in 'Babylon' wasn't in the script — it was improvised by Robbie
Margot Robbie shared in a recent interview that her kiss with co-star Brad Pitt in "Babylon" was not a scripted moment and rather one that was suggested by Robbie.
Margot Robbie Reveals How She Stole A Kiss From Brad Pitt While Filming ‘Babylon’
She got game! Margot Robbie, 32, revealed how she snuck in an impromptu kiss while working with Brad Pitt, 58, on the set of their upcoming film Babylon. “That wasn’t in the script,” she said in a recent interview with E! News, “but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it.’” The Academy Award-nominated actress said the kiss scene with her former Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar “was just great.”
