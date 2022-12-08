Read full article on original website
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
This Company Built a New Kind of Robot: 'It Moves the Way People Move'
Greg Lynn, CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward, Inc. discusses his company's path to innovation.
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
TechCrunch
Computer vision technology startup Brodmann17 has shut down
Brodmann17’s co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, stating that while the company would not be able to bring its products to the mass market as hoped, “we do get comfort that our innovation will hopefully influence the market thinking and others will proceed in the mission of creating safer mobility to everyone.”
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
"Me Realizing Digital Footprint Is Real": This TikToker Lost Out On A Job, So A Cybersecurity Expert Shared Exactly How Companies Find You On Social Media
"When they called for a job interview, they loved me. But when they did a background check, they said they didn't want to hire me any more."
Essence
Taraji P. Henson Partners With Amazon To Launch AI Alexa Experience
The first of its kind, Amazon’s Alexa can now connect its users to space along its journey on the Artemis I ship. Offscreen, Henson partnered with Amazon to launch the first-ever artificial intelligence traveler into space. NASA’s Artemis I mission will not have any human space passengers, but Alexa will be onboard the Orion spacecraft as it orbits the moon. This mission looks to set a precedent in more extraordinary efforts for Alexa to assist future crews, Star Trek style, and land the first woman, and woman of color, on the moon.
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
fashionweekdaily.com
Elite Model Dina Khoury Is Growing as An Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship has always been viewed as a passionately independent, ambitious venture. Entrepreneurs often start from scratch, growing the foundations for their business. They have a passion and ambition for achieving their goals and living out their purpose. Working as a channel for growing businesses, the web is consistently creating and providing opportunities. Individuals can use social media as a platform to expand the horizon of their audience. Many entrepreneurs use online spaces to give light to their work, identity, and art. As social media broadens and builds across the globe, it serves as a window into entrepreneurial life. Entrepreneurs can share or broadcast with anyone giving them the potential to rise to celebrity status. Now, more people than ever are pursuing entrepreneurship. The pandemic’s influence on the economy and financial markets have made people rethink their personal and professional choices. The rise of social media has impacted and, transformed the modeling industry. The industry has a rich, diverse history with models like Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell becoming inspirational leaders in fashion, as well as numerous other sectors. Beyond the rise of model popularity in the 90s, the early internet era saw many models – like Chrissy Teagan and Karlie Kloss – transition from modeling to entrepreneurship. Working across various areas and with diverse communities, models continue to explore a range of ventures. Through social media, a large portion of the modeling community has scaled their business, and brand, over time. Ryan Schinman, chief executive of Platinum Rye, states that in modern society, models are “more savvy”. Schinman explains how If you built enough of a persona around yourself, you can do well.Yet, he also notes that the trick is, “the DNA of your brand has to match up with the product. Successful entrepreneurship as a model means having knowledge and expertise, in business and life.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Amazon to replace human staff with AI propelled robots
As expected, the Artificial Intelligence technology is invading our lives so much that it has already started stealing our jobs as robots are being hired as human replacements. The reason is that they do not ask for leaves or weekly offs, work 24/7 if/when necessary, are easy to maintain, do not take sick leaves and never demand for any bonus or stipulated pay.
cryptoslate.com
Step App is revolutionizing the fitness industry with blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Step App is a pioneering Web3 company encouraging healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for people globally. In early 2022, Step App entered the first stages of development and within 8 months...
salestechstar.com
Entytle announces integration with Microsoft Teams bringing collaboration to Installed Base sales & service workflows
Entytle’s latest offering is a new way for an OEM’s customer-facing teams to bring the “wisdom of the crowds” in the service of their customers. Entytle, Inc., provider of the only purpose-built Installed Base Platform (IBP) for Industrial OEMs, announces Microsoft Teams integration to enhance collaboration and productivity of customer-facing teams as they work to serve and sell to their existing customers and their Installed Base.
BET
Organization Builds Black Business Ecosystem While Breaking Systemic Barriers To Black Prosperity
In early November, more than 70,000 people from the global tech industry gathered for the annual Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, a tech conference that drew leaders in the field from all corners. Kelly Burton, the co-founder and CEO of Black Innovation Alliance, brought a large delegation from the United...
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
Meet ChatGPT: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot That Knows Everything
If you still haven’t heard about the latest development in the field of conversational AI, let us introduce you to ChatGPT, the newest release from OpenAI. This large language model is available for everyone to use for a limited time. It has been creating a buzz on social media for its engaging, sometimes humorous, and occasionally dark responses to user queries. People all over the globe are having fun interacting with ChatGPT and trying to push its boundaries. So what is ChatGPT, and what makes it different from other conversational AI systems?
datafloq.com
Importance of Human Interaction as AI and ML Rises
Interaction, communication, and emotional approach are the key characteristics of humans. However, as digital transformation in modern enterprises reaches new heights, AI and ML tools have mostly replaced the role of humans in interactions. Chatbots and AI-based call attendants are gaining ground swiftly while diminishing the need for human interaction....
Framework Studio, the Award-winning Film/TV Creative Marketing Agency, Announces Merger With Core Creative Labs, the Premier Visual Effects/Experiential Live Event Producer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Framework Studio CEO Rajan Patel and Core Creative Labs (Core) CEO Curt Apanovich announced today that Core will be merging into the Framework ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006062/en/ Rajan Patel is the CEO and executive producer of Framework Studio, a leading creative marketing agency in Los Angeles that is well-known in the entertainment and tech industries. Photo courtesy of Framework Studio. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Vivant Partners With SoundHound to Offer Restaurants a Powerful Voice AI Ordering Platform Solution
Vivant Corp., a cutting-edge provider of primary and backup internet, phone systems and phone service, has announced their partnership with SoundHound, a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, to provide restaurants with a state-of-the-art Voice AI Ordering platform. The announcement provides restauranteurs struggling with the current labor shortages a cost-effective solution. The system functions as a virtual employee who answers calls, takes orders and makes reservations.
