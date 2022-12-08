Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Borusan Mannesmann To Issue Debt Instruments Up To 3.00 Bln Lira To Domestic Investors
* SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDES TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO 3.00 BILLION LIRA TO DOMESTIC QUALIFIED INVESTORS.
BRIEF-As One Corp -Bought Back 1,100,000 Own Shares Worth 5.87 Billion Yen Between Nov 11 - Dec 12, Completed Buyback Programmeagreed On Nov 10
* AS ONE CORP: BOUGHT BACK 1,100,000 OWN SHARES WORTH 5.87 BILLION YEN BETWEEN NOV 11 - DEC 12, COMPLETED BUYBACK PROGRAMMEAGREED ON NOV 10
BRIEF-Samudera Shipping Line Says Co Entered Share Purchase Agreement Dated 6 Dec
* DEAL FOR PURCHASE OF 8.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF LNG EAST-WEST SHIPPING (SINGAPORE) FROM NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
BRIEF-Kein Hing International Says Qtrly Revenue 100.8 Million RGT
* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 10.0 MILLION RGT VERSUS 4.5 MILLION RGT. * QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 10.0 MILLION RGT VERSUS 4.5 MILLION RGT
BRIEF-Coinbase Global Says Experiencing Degraded Performance For Coinbase.Com, Prime, Custody, And Exchange
* EXPERIENCING DEGRADED PERFORMANCE FOR COINBASE.COM, PRIME, CUSTODY, AND EXCHANGE
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Empire Company Ltd expected to post earnings of 67cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Empire Company Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 15. * The Stellarton Nova Scotia-based company is expected to report a 4.8% increase in revenue to C$7.67 billion from C$7.32 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Empire Company Ltd is for earnings of 67 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Empire Company Ltd is C$43, above its last closing price of C$36.97. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.73 0.74 0.71 Missed -4.1 Apr. 30 2022 0.67 0.69 0.68 Missed -1.1 Jan. 31 2022 0.66 0.67 0.77 Beat 15.4 Oct. 31 2021 0.61 0.60 0.66 Beat 9.6 Jul. 0.73 0.73 0.70 Missed -3.7 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 0.60 0.60 0.64 Beat 6.5 Jan. 31 2021 0.60 0.60 0.66 Beat 9.8 Oct. 31 2020 0.65 0.65 0.60 Missed -7 This summary was machine generated December 13 at 11:32 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
A bankruptcy court is allowing the busted crypto lender Celsius to hand out $2.8 million in bonuses to keep employees from quitting
How much would you need to be paid to keep working at a bankrupt crypto lender?. Workers at Celsius Network are now finding out, after the firm, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July, asked and received approval from a bankruptcy court judge to hand out $2.8 million in bonuses, Bloomberg reported.
BRIEF-Maxim Power Corp Provides Updates On The M2 Return To Service, CCGT Expansion Project And Insurance Information
* PROVIDES UPDATES ON THE M2 RETURN TO SERVICE, CCGT EXPANSION PROJECT AND INSURANCE INFORMATION. * SAYS AT THIS TIME, CORPORATION'S MOST PROBABLE RETURN TO SERVICE DATE FOR M2 FACILITY IS LATE JULY 2023. * FORECASTS IT HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO COMPLETE BOTH CCGT EXPANSION OF M2 AND REPLACEMENT OF...
BRIEF-Fastpasscorp Lowers Expectations For 2022 Pre-Tax Profit
* NOW EXPECTS PRE-TAX LOSS OF DKK 1-2 MILLION WHEREAS PREVIOUS EXPECTATION WAS A RESULT AROUND DKK 0
BRIEF-algoWatt Sends 'Stand Still' Proposal To Restructuring Plan Underwriters
* WITH PARENT ITALEAF SENDS STAND STILL PROPOSAL TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN UNDERWRITERS TO NEGOTIATE CHANGES TO PLAN. * PROPOSAL VALID UNTIL JUNE 30, 2023
BRIEF-Spectral Medical Announces Strategic Joint Venture With Infomed To Accelerate Commercialization Of Dialysis Devices
* SPECTRAL MEDICAL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURE WITH INFOMED TO ACCELERATE COMMERCIALIZATION OF DIMI AND SAMI DIALYSIS DEVICES. * SPECTRAL MEDICAL INC - TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE SPECTRAL'S CASH BURN BY OVER $3 MILLION ANNUALLY. * SPECTRAL MEDICAL INC - SPECTRAL AND INFOMED TO OWN 30% AND 70% OF JOINT...
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
BRIEF-Coinbase Says Connection Issue Error Screen When Customers Attempt Crypto Sends On Coinbase Mobile App Has Been Resolved
* COINBASE- CONNECTION ISSUE ERROR SCREEN WHEN CUSTOMERS ATTEMPT CRYPTO SENDS ON COINBASE MOBILE APP HAS BEEN RESOLVED
Blackstone limits withdrawals at $125bn property fund as investors rush to exit
After a spike in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out exceeded the REIT's quarterly repurchase limit, Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate investment fund.
MamaMancini's Holdings Inc <MMMB.O>: Profits of 3 cents announced for third quarter
12 December 2022 10:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by MamaMancini's Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported profits of 3 cents per share, 3 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -1 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $25.69 million, which is higher than the estimated $22.9 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the food processing peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $25.69 million from $10.85 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.02 -0.02 Missed Apr. 30 2022 0.00 0.00 Met Jan. 31 2022 -0.03 -0.04 Missed Oct. 31 2021 0.02 0.00 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 12 at 10:01 p.m.
BRIEF-Doctor Care Anywhere Says Unit Entered Into Loan Agreement With AXA PPP Healthcare
* UNIT ENTERED INTO FOUR-YEAR SECURED AND GUARANTEED LOAN AGREEMENT WITH AXA PPP HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED. * SECURES £10 MILLION LOAN FROM AXA
BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners Announces $23.5 Mln Private Placement Of Units For Acquisition In Texas
* CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ANNOUNCES $23.5M PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS FOR ACQUISITION IN TEXAS. * CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS - GRANTED CONDITIONAL APPROVAL BY TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF 70% WORKING INTERESTS IN GRAND SLAM PROJECT
