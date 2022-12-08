Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdrb.com
Louisville hotel owners want to raise room tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The owners of Louisville’s larger hotels have a plan to reinvigorate their business after the pandemic — by charging guests additional taxes on their stays. Under a proposal moving through Metro Council, hotels with 51 or more rooms in Jefferson County will begin...
wdrb.com
Publix announces plans for third Louisville store, which will be its fourth in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix is making plans to build a fourth store in Kentucky. In a release, the supermarket chain said it has purchased property at the northwest corner of Flat Rock and Shelbyville Roads in east Louisville. It will be Publix's third planned store in Louisville. A store is also planned for Lexington.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
Wave 3
Bicyclist injured in November accident dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
LMPD: Man shot near Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot near Louisville's Hikes Point neighborhood on Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Church Park Circle, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man suffering from a...
Wave 3
LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
WBKO
Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of U of L seniors to graduate in December ceremony in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will host its December 2022 graduation at 7 p.m. Friday at the KFC Yum! Center. Of the 2,300 students earning degrees, about 900 said they'll take part in the commencement ceremony. U of L's Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez will preside at...
WLKY.com
Sherman Shutdown: 9-day bridge closure scheduled for Wednesday
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Wednesday morning is scheduled to kick off the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge eastbound. Drivers may want to plan on taking some extra time for the morning commute because there is also the risk of rain on Wednesday. I-64 Eastbound will be closed...
Wave 3
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
wdrb.com
South Central Neighborhood Place to close for renovations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19. South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man on bicycle hit by vehicle in November dies from injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was hospitalized in November after he was hit by a vehicle has died. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to...
wdrb.com
Louisville police continue search for suspect after teen shot at Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Mall officials released a statement Tuesday as Louisville police continue searching for the person who shot a male teen in the parking lot late Monday afternoon. A statement posted on the Jefferson Mall Facebook page says it's business as usual on Tuesday, and that "Louisville...
WHAS 11
Police respond to 'incident' at Jefferson Mall in Louisville
Video shows police armed with guns responding to incident at Jefferson Mall in Louisville on Dec. 12, 2022. // Courtesy of Austin Freeman.
Wave 3
Hardin County Little Caesars raises money for Ky. National Guardsman paralyzed in crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Michalak family, owners of the Little Caesar’s in Radcliff, said they hope every order placed at their Fundraiser will help serve a man who has spent his life giving to others. Major John Rock is a Kentucky National Guardsman of nearly two decades and...
wdrb.com
How to donate to the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear is asking for help to spread holiday cheer to families in need in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear has launched the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to help ensure children in areas impacted by the devastating flooding in July have a Christmas to remember.
wdrb.com
Louisville Fire Department unveils new all-hazard response boat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Fire Department unveiled a new boat on Monday to help with emergency situations. The 42-foot long, 29,000-pound all-hazard response boat can be used to help fight fires and hazmat situations, for medical responses, mass casualty evacuations, rescues and towing for stranded boaters. The boat...
Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here
A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.” The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted of a past drug felony, he wasn’t […] The post Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
