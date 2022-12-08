ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foodsafetynews.com

FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick

The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
marthastewart.com

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Recall alert: James Farms Frozen Raspberries recalled due to possible hepatitis A risk

More than 1,200 cases of frozen raspberries in nine states have been recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found hepatitis A, the agency announced Saturday. According to a news release from the FDA, testing by the agency found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
VIRGINIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Sweetened jujube recalled because presence of sulfites was not revealed on packages

Northern Food I/E Inc., of Westbury, NY, is recalling all lots and codes of its 8.3-ounce (235-gram) packages of “Lukai sweetened jujube” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent...
foodsafetynews.com

Lidl recalls Christmas Advent calendars because of risk of Salmonella

Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall for its 8.4-ounce Favorina branded Advent Calendar because of potential Salmonella contamination. “This issue was found during routine testing, which Lidl performs on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for our customers,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
foodsafetynews.com

More than 250 ill in UK E. coli outbreak linked to salad

More than 250 people are sick in an E. coli O157 outbreak in the United Kingdom that may have been caused by salad. There have been 259 confirmed cases in the UK with sample dates ranging from late August to the end of October, although most people fell ill in August and early September.
food-safety.com

Ep. 134: Sandra Eskin: How USDA-FSIS is Tackling Salmonella in Poultry

Sandra Eskin was appointed Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in March 2021. In this role, Sandra leads the Office of Food Safety, overseeing the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which has regulatory oversight for ensuring that meat, poultry, and egg products are safe, wholesome, and accurately labeled.
WASHINGTON STATE
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
food-safety.com

Current Knowledge on Food Safety Culture According to FDA

As part of an effort to promote food safety culture under the New Era of Smarter Food Safety blueprint, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has commissioned a literature review to address overarching questions about the concept. A total of 79 articles were included in the literature review. Specifically,...
Healthline

What You Need to Know About Foodborne Illness

Foodborne illness can occur if you eat foods that are contaminated with harmful pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. estimates that 1 in 10 people worldwide develop a foodborne illness each year. That’s equivalent to 600 million new cases per year. In the. , however, the annual infection...
Mashed

Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

Foodborne illnesses cause an estimated 48 million people a year to fall ill in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 1.35 million people in the U.S. get sick due to Salmonella, which are bacteria found in the intestines of both animals and people. About 26,500 cases require hospitalization and 420 cases end in death, per the CDC. Understandably, the risk of salmonella exposure has caused Lidl to recall Favorina Advent Calendars voluntarily. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled calendars contain chocolates with a creamy filling and weigh 8.4 ounces.

