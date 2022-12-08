Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick
The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Shell shock: FDA urges Americans in 13 states not to eat certain oysters amid fears of a food poisoning outbreak
Americans are being told to avoid certain raw oysters in 13 states after ten people were sickened in a food poisoning outbreak. One individual in Las Vegas who came down with vomiting and diarrhea has tested positive for the stomach bug sapovirus. Nine others are suspected to be infected. All...
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
CNET
Beyond Meat Pennsylvania Plant Has Apparent Mold and Listeria, Report Says
Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania facility has what appears to be mold, Listeria and other food-safety problems, according to internal documents and photos leaked to Bloomberg on Monday. Internal documents show that Beyond Meat products tested positive for Listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of...
USDA issues alert for summer sausage possibly contaminated with plastic
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for summer sausages recently sold by Paradise Locker Meats over possible plastic contamination.
Recall alert: James Farms Frozen Raspberries recalled due to possible hepatitis A risk
More than 1,200 cases of frozen raspberries in nine states have been recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found hepatitis A, the agency announced Saturday. According to a news release from the FDA, testing by the agency found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer cold cuts recalled due to possible cross-contamination
The Kraft Heinz Foods Company announced the recall Monday.
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
FDA testing found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall of 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
Laundry detergent recall: 8 million cleaning products recalled due to harmful bacteria risk
About 8 million laundry detergent and cleaning products have been recalled because it may be contaminated with a harmful bacteria, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the agency, fabric softener, laundry detergent, fabric shampoo, conditioners and other household cleaning products from the brand The Laundress produced...
foodsafetynews.com
Sweetened jujube recalled because presence of sulfites was not revealed on packages
Northern Food I/E Inc., of Westbury, NY, is recalling all lots and codes of its 8.3-ounce (235-gram) packages of “Lukai sweetened jujube” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent...
foodsafetynews.com
Lidl recalls Christmas Advent calendars because of risk of Salmonella
Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall for its 8.4-ounce Favorina branded Advent Calendar because of potential Salmonella contamination. “This issue was found during routine testing, which Lidl performs on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for our customers,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
foodsafetynews.com
More than 250 ill in UK E. coli outbreak linked to salad
More than 250 people are sick in an E. coli O157 outbreak in the United Kingdom that may have been caused by salad. There have been 259 confirmed cases in the UK with sample dates ranging from late August to the end of October, although most people fell ill in August and early September.
food-safety.com
Ep. 134: Sandra Eskin: How USDA-FSIS is Tackling Salmonella in Poultry
Sandra Eskin was appointed Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in March 2021. In this role, Sandra leads the Office of Food Safety, overseeing the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which has regulatory oversight for ensuring that meat, poultry, and egg products are safe, wholesome, and accurately labeled.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
Spraying an army of bacteria-eating viruses can save us from food poisoning
Every year more than 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria, viruses, and various other types of pathogens. Food contamination is often underestimated, but it is responsible for 420,000 deaths annually. This number represents more people than the entire population of Iceland. After being...
food-safety.com
Current Knowledge on Food Safety Culture According to FDA
As part of an effort to promote food safety culture under the New Era of Smarter Food Safety blueprint, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has commissioned a literature review to address overarching questions about the concept. A total of 79 articles were included in the literature review. Specifically,...
Healthline
What You Need to Know About Foodborne Illness
Foodborne illness can occur if you eat foods that are contaminated with harmful pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. estimates that 1 in 10 people worldwide develop a foodborne illness each year. That’s equivalent to 600 million new cases per year. In the. , however, the annual infection...
Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination
Foodborne illnesses cause an estimated 48 million people a year to fall ill in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 1.35 million people in the U.S. get sick due to Salmonella, which are bacteria found in the intestines of both animals and people. About 26,500 cases require hospitalization and 420 cases end in death, per the CDC. Understandably, the risk of salmonella exposure has caused Lidl to recall Favorina Advent Calendars voluntarily. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled calendars contain chocolates with a creamy filling and weigh 8.4 ounces.
Kraft-Heinz Is Recalling Oscar Mayer Ready-to-Eat Lunch Meat Due to Possible Contamination
If you’re a sandwich aficionado, or you just like to keep lunch meat on hand, now’s a great time to check your fridge for a recalled product. On December 5, Kraft Heinz Food Company announced a recall of approximately 2,400 pounds of processed meat due to “possible cross contamination with under-processed products.”
