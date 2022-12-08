Read full article on original website
Related
wlu.edu
Building Her W&L Experience
On any given day, you may find Sadie Charles Calame ’23 tutoring at a nearby elementary school, on her way to the Lexington Fire Station to volunteer or strolling downtown to attend a Habitat for Humanity meeting. Since her arrival on campus in 2019, she has remained on the move.
wlu.edu
Dr. R. Allen Blackwood Jr. Named University Physician and Director of Student Health at Washington and Lee University
Washington and Lee University has announced that Dr. R. Allen Blackwood Jr. has been named as the university physician and director of student health. Blackwood replaces Dr. Jane Horton, who is retiring this month following 35 years with the university. Blackwood officially began his appointment on Dec. 1. “I am...
Comments / 0