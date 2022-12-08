Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks in the Big 12 during the 2022 season

The Big 12 Conference has been known for its passing offenses over the better part of the last two decades.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma Sooners, and Oklahoma State Cowboys have led the way with such passers as Landry Jones, Graham Harrell, and Mason Rudolph. The three are among the top four passers in the conference’s history. The Red Raiders produced three of the top 10 passers, while Oklahoma and Texas have produced two apiece.

With the 2022 college football regular season in the history books, Sooners Wire is diving into the numbers for the quarterbacks. Which passer from each Big 12 team led the way and where do they rank among their peers?

We used PFF’s passing grades to rank the signal callers, each quarterback needed at least 150 dropbacks to qualify.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma Sooners

Grade: 80.9

2022 Stats: 63.0% Comp | 2,925 Yards | 8.5 YPA | 24 TDs | 6 INTs

Max Duggan, TCU Horned Frogs

Grade: 80.8

2022 Stats: 64.9% Comp | 3,321 Yards | 9.0 YPA | 30 TDs | 4 INTs

Blake Shapen, Baylor Bears

Grade: 79.2

2022 Stats: 64.3% Comp | 2,602 Yards | 7.5 YPA | 16 TDs | 10 INTs

Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

Grade: 76.7

2022 Stats: 65.7% Comp | 1,470 Yards | 8.4 YPA | 13 TDs | 2 INTs

Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State Cyclones

Grade: 74.7

2022 Stats: 66.1% Comp | 3,044 Yards | 6.7 YPA | 19 TDs | 14 INTs

Will Howard, Kansas State Wildcats

Grade: 74.1

2022 Stats: 61.6% Comp | 1,423 Yards | 8.7 YPA | 15 TDs | 2 INTs

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Grade: 70.2

2022 Stats: 59.4% Comp | 1,068 Yards | 7.7 YPA | 6 TDs | 3 INTs

JT Daniels, West Virginia Mountaineers

Grade: 69.4

2022 Stats: 61.2% Comp | 2,107 Yards | 6.4 YPA | 13 TDs | 9 INTs

Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns

Grade: 66.8

2022 Stats: 56.6% Comp | 1,808 Yards | 7.3 YPA | 14 TDs | 6 INTs

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Grade: 63.3

2022 Stats: 57.6% Comp | 2,642 Yards | 7.2 YPA | 17 TDs | 9 INTs