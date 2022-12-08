The city of McKinney is exploring the possibility of entering into an agreement that would create a Municipal Management District for the Honey Creek Development. The development, located west of US 75 and adjacent to a future US 380 bypass, could have a potential $2 billion in assessed value and is slated to include a mix of uses including residential and commercial, according to a presentation from Republic Property Group.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO