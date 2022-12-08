ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, NY

ARTnews

Celtic Coins Stolen from German Museum, New York Representative Investigated Over Met Gala Invite, and More: Morning Links for November 23, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A ‘COMPLETE CATASTROPHE’ has taken place in the German city of Manching, according to its mayor, Herbert Nerb. He was referring to the theft of a cache of 450 Celtic coins that was stolen from a museum there on Tuesday. According to the Guardian, that group is worth several million euros. To undertake the heist, the thieves cut off the museum’s telephone service and the internet connection, and broke into a showcase. Markus Blume , the minister of arts and sciences for the Bavaria region, did not mince words when he called the occurrence a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hdogar

Opinion: Was William Hull the Dumbest General in American History?

The US army has had its own share of good and bad leaders and Generals. On one side, there are highly prestigious Generals like George C. Marshall and Douglas MacArthur, 5-star generals at the top ranks making their country proud- and then there’s also a long list of army generals whose decision-making skills and mistakes cost the US military more than just losing a war. William Hull, undoubtedly, tops the latter list!
94.3 Lite FM

Here are Popular Places to Buy a Snowmobile

This could be it, the winter I finally breakdown and buy myself an ATV or Snowmobile. Every year I somehow talk myself out of it and regret it the first time it really snows. There really isn't any reason for me to have a snowmobile or an ATV. It's not like I am going to trailer it to the Adirondacks for a weekend of riding. I would however like to have one to use around my neighborhood when we get our first real snow. And an ATV with a small plow would make snow cleanup a lot more fun.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
24/7 Wall St.

50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century

What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
GEORGIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Why The Pickle on a Tree, It’s a Big Dill in New York

In my house growing up, we always celebrated Christmas. We were the family who trekked out for a live tree every year. We even managed to get an evergreen tree the year we lived in Hawaii. Believe it or not, it was easier to get a real tree at Christmas than a real pumpkin for Halloween in Hawaii in the 80s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
archpaper.com

Santiago Calatrava’s St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is finally open

After years of construction delays the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine redesigned by Santiago Calatrava is open and aglow. Located adjacent to the World Trade Center site, the church and shrine was one of the Lower Manhattan structures destroyed on September 11th by the fall of Tower 2. Calatrava’s design for the religious building, unveiled in 2013, takes cues from Byzantine architecture, specifically the Hagia Sophia, the famous Greek Orthodox Church in Istanbul turned mosque turned museum turned back to mosque.
MANHATTAN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beacon, New York Puppy to Suit Up for 2023 Puppy Bowl

Are you ready for some football? Actually, let's rephrase that. Are you ready for some PUPPY football?. Yeah, that's right. It may be December but we're already thinking about the Puppy Bowl 2023. ARF, Animal Rescue Foundation, in Beacon announced on their Facebook page on December 8th that one of...
BEACON, NY
TheDailyBeast

How Did ‘the Father of the Western’ Die on William Randolph Hearst’s Yacht?

Famed silent film producer Thomas Ince, known as the “Father of the Western,” loved boating. It was a cherished hobby that he incorporated into several of the more than 100 movies he made. In his obituary, The New York Times even reported that he once ran away from home to sign onto a ship’s crew. Luckily his parents stopped him—they thought acting was a more solid career choice for the boy.Needless to say, when the celebrated newspaperman and member of the American aristocracy William Randolph Hearst invited him on a jaunt on his yacht Oneida in November of 1924, it...
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
