Read full article on original website
Related
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
How much TikTok pays for views, according to creators
TikTok is paying creators out of its own pocket with its Creator Fund and Pulse ads program. Here's how much influencers earn from the features.
CHART: All the ways Instagram influencers can make money from the platform and how it's changed in the last year
From subscriptions to NFTs, the Meta-owned platform is testing many ways for creators to make money. But some features have not lasted.
makeuseof.com
6 Social Media Predictions for 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Social media is constantly evolving, and it can often be hard to keep up with all of the current trends. 2022 saw many changes in social media—from the rise of BeReal to the chaos surrounding Twitter. To help you stay current online, here are some of the top social media predictions for what you may see in 2023.
How to get a YouTube video editor job and how much they earn
It's common for YouTubers to hire editors to help with their videos, both short and long form. Here's how to start earning money as a YouTube editor.
24 Deeply Personal Details Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Revealed In Part One Of Their Netflix Documentary
"This is a great love story, and the craziest thing is that I think this love story is only just getting started. You know, she sacrificed everything that she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then, pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything I know to join her in her world."
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
How to hide your home from Google Maps
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've encountered a Street View car in real life, there's a chance you made a silly face while it drove past you, hoping you'll be featured on Google Maps. Or maybe you turned away from it and tried to avoid it completely. Depending on how much you value your privacy, you may be uncomfortable with people being able to recognize you while using Street View, even if your face is blurred. The same might apply to your house being publicly visible on the web, as Google's cars automatically take pictures to feed its service.
Instagram Now Shows If You're Chatting With Business, Personal Or Creator Accounts
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram now offers tags like “business chat.”. What Happened: Social media expert Ahmed Ghanem posted a screenshot on Twitter saying Instagram now shows users if they are chatting with a business, personal or any other account type. Personal accounts are the only type of...
Digital Trends
How to block people on Snapchat
Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Create a Facebook Business Page in 6 Easy Steps
In this article, we walk you through the process of how to create a Facebook business page that will increase brand awareness, generate leads, and drive sales with your target market. First, create a new page, enter your business information, and upload images for your cover and profile pictures. Then, optimize and customize your page, publish it, and promote it. Follow along step-by-step to create your Facebook business account and learn tips to set your page up for success.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
petapixel.com
Instagram May Add Microblogging Feature in a Bid to Replace Twitter
After a year of chasing TikTok’s domination in short-form video, Meta is now reportedly considering building its own version of Twitter within its photo-sharing app, Instagram. The New York Times reports that Meta employees met last month to discuss how to build the next Twitter. According to posts of...
TechCrunch
Facebook to now test age verification tech on Facebook Dating in the US
As regulators put increased pressure on online companies to enact minor protections, Meta has been investing in various age identification technologies that rely on AI. While Meta hasn’t fully detailed what sort of signals it looks for to help it make a determination about someone’s age, it has previously said it may scan things like user’s birthday posts, as friends often comment with the poster’s real age in their responses. Meta is already testing this technology on Instagram after having prompted users to begin providing their birthday last year. This summer, it began asking some U.S. users to provide their ID or a video selfie if they said they were 18 or older.
Business Insider
What do the check marks mean on Facebook Messenger? How to decode the status of your message
The check marks on Facebook Messenger indicate the status of your message. Possible statuses for messages are sending, sent, delivered, or read by the other person. The color and icon next to your message will change depending on your message status. One of the hallmarks of Facebook Messenger is the...
Business Insider
5 ways to download or save your Instagram Stories
You can download an active Instagram Story shared by your own profile in a few ways. To download your own Instagram story, you can save it to your phone, highlights, or archive. Downloading your story on a computer, or downloading someone else's story, requires third-party apps. Instagram's popularity allows you...
Engadget
Giphy is adding alt text to make GIFs more accessible
More people will be able to understand what's happening in GIFs. is looking to improve and help more people understand what the platform's GIFs are depicting with the help of alt text descriptions. It has with a content accessibility solutions provider called Scribely to add descriptive text to the platform's content. Screen readers will be able to read the alt text aloud, which will help visually impaired folks to know what's happening in a .
WhatsApp is working on new view-once text messages
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the age of instant messaging, privacy is more important than ever, but what's the right approach? End-to-end encryption is a big deal for keeping strangers from reading your stuff, while ephemeral messaging gives us the peace of mind that what we're sending won't be forwarded along beyond the intended recipient. WhatsApp is already one of the best encrypted messaging services around, with support for ephemeral content in the form of view-once pics and videos. Now a new beta build suggests you will soon be able to send view-once WhatsApp texts, as well.
Android Headlines
How to transfer WhatsApp to new phone without losing data
If you have recently decided to purchase a new phone and are worried about how to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone, we have got you covered. In this article, we will share different ways that you can try to transfer WhatsApp from one device to another. Continue reading the article for more information.
Vox
What the Twitter files don’t tell us
Shirin Ghaffary is a senior Vox correspondent covering the social media industry. Previously, Ghaffary worked at BuzzFeed News, the San Francisco Chronicle, and TechCrunch. Conservatives have long accused Big Tech of being biased against them, without much evidence. Now, the “Twitter files,” a trove of internal Twitter documents, is providing...
Comments / 0