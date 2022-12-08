Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Finally Coming To Terms With Missing The CFP Then I Saw This Clip
It's no secret that the University of Alabama will miss the College Football Playoffs this year. Crimson Tide fans are really going through it and coming to that realization. I recall football enthusiasts everywhere coming up with scenarios on what it would take for Alabama to get into the playoffs with 2 losses on the season.
Jameson Williams Scores on First NFL Reception
Jameson Williams made his NFL debut last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Detroit Lions won 40-14 over Trevor Lawerence's squad. Williams was targeted once in his debut and did not haul the pass in. However, Sunday against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, Williams hauled in his first NFL pass...
Miller's 24 points lifts No. 4 Alabama past Memphis, 91-88
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama didn’t let Memphis ruin the team’s good mood again. Brandon Miller scored 24 points, including 21 in the second half, to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 91-88 win over the Tigers on Tuesday night. Miller hit a 3-pointer and then dunked after rebounding his own miss on the next possession in the final two minutes for the Crimson Tide (9-1), sporting the program’s highest ranking in 15 years. Most of that nine-point cushion evaporated over the last 70 seconds.
Jalen Hurts Sets NFL Record And Helps Eagles Clinch Playoff Spot
The Phildelphia Eagles have had quite the season leading up to their Sunday showdown against the New York Giants. After a 48-22 victory against the Giants, the Eagles improved to 12-1 and have officilly clinched a playoff spot. Without a doubt, one of the biggest contributors to the team's success...
Beasley, Jazz cool off Williamson, Pelicans 121-100
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Utah Jazz cooled off Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans with a 121-100 victory on Tuesday night. Williamson scored 26 points in 26 minutes and Jonas Valanciunas scored 15, but the Pelicans’ seven-game winning streak was snapped. Only one of those wins came on the road, where New Orleans is 6-6. After missing three games with an illness, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen showed little rust in scoring 19 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker also scored 19 and had a season-high six assists for the Jazz. “You don’t want to beat yourself when a team’s already so good. You want to make it as small a game as possible. You do that by rebounding, deflecting balls, making an extra pass and getting back on defense — just playing with extra effort,” Alexander-Walker said.
