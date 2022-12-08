SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Utah Jazz cooled off Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans with a 121-100 victory on Tuesday night. Williamson scored 26 points in 26 minutes and Jonas Valanciunas scored 15, but the Pelicans’ seven-game winning streak was snapped. Only one of those wins came on the road, where New Orleans is 6-6. After missing three games with an illness, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen showed little rust in scoring 19 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker also scored 19 and had a season-high six assists for the Jazz. “You don’t want to beat yourself when a team’s already so good. You want to make it as small a game as possible. You do that by rebounding, deflecting balls, making an extra pass and getting back on defense — just playing with extra effort,” Alexander-Walker said.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO