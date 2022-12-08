ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Jonathan Bennett Says Hallmark’s ‘The Holiday Sitter’ Is His ‘Favorite Movie’ He’s Ever Done

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Sorry, Mean Girls fans. Jonathan Bennett has revealed which of his movies is closest to his heart, and it’s not the 2004 Lindsay Lohan flick. The actor says that his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter has earned the title of his favorite movie he’s ever worked on.

Hallmark Channel breaks new ground with ‘The Holiday Sitter’

The Holiday Sitter isn’t Bennett’s first movie for Hallmark. He’s also starred in movies such as Love at First Glance, Elevator Girl, and Wedding of a Lifetime for the network. But his latest project – which airs Dec. 11 – is something special.

The Holiday Sitter is the first Hallmark Channel holiday movie that puts an LGBTQ romance front-and-center. Bennett plays a workaholic NYC bachelor named Sam who has big plans to spend the holidays in Hawaii. But just before he’s about to head to the airport, his sister (Chelsea Hobbs) asks him for a huge favor. The baby she and her husband are adopting has arrived two weeks early, and she needs someone to watch their teenage son and young daughter when they are out of town.

Sam heads upstate to take over childcare duties. When he arrives at his sister’s house, he finds a detailed list of instructions, as well as a handsome neighbor, Jason (George Krissa), who has stepped up to help until Sam arrives. Sam is woefully ill-equipped to care for his niece and nephew, but fortunately, Jason is there to provide support. And Jason – who is planning to adopt a child of his own – is more than happy to assist. Gradually, Sam starts to rethink his bachelor lifestyle and realizes he may have found something he didn’t know he needed – love.

Jonathan Bennett says making his new Hallmark Christmas movie took ‘a queer village’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVumO_0jcBRlD300
George Krissa and Jonathan Bennett in the ‘The Holiday Sitter’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Craig Minielly

Bennett recently opened up about making The Holiday Sitter and what it meant to him .

“It takes a queer village,” he wrote on Instagram , alongside a slideshow of photos of the cast and crew. “The faces in these photos are the reason The Holiday Sitter is my favorite movie I’ve ever done in my entire career. A fully queer creative team and ally’s on set creating the most beautiful world I’ve ever been a part of. There isn’t a way to describe how special this movie is, but then again I don’t have to. You’ll be able to see for yourself Sunday night at 8pm on @hallmarkchannel.”

‘The Holiday Sitter’ star George Krissa is excited for people to see a ‘different kind of Christmas movie’

In a behind-the-scenes video for Hallmark (via YouTube ), Bennett’s co-star said he couldn’t wait to see the network’s first rom-com with two male leads.

“I think this is going to have a huge impact on the LGBTQ+ community,” he said. “It’s going to be really exciting for people to see a different kind of Christmas movie but in a form that they love … everyone just wants to be happy at Christmas.”

The Holiday Sitter premieres Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. It will also stream live on Peacock .

