ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
NBC News

Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in U.S. waters

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
OREGON STATE
Route Fifty

How a New Subsidy for ‘Green Hydrogen’ Could Set Off a Carbon Bomb

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The United States stands at a pivotal point on the path to addressing climate change. The Inflation Reduction Act will over the next decade unleash hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies designed to make clean technologies so cheap they will be rapidly deployed, helping the nation cut emissions some 40 percent by 2030.
LOUISIANA STATE
gcaptain.com

Europeans Dominate First West Coast Wind Auction

Dec 7 (Reuters) – The U.S. government’s first-ever sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California drew $757.1 million in high bids, mainly from European companies seeking a foothold in the U.S. wind-power industry’s expansion to the Pacific Ocean. The auction began on Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine

The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
Interesting Engineering

BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems

BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
theaviationgeekclub.com

In 1980s the US offered the UK the chance to buy the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter to equip RAF Squadrons but the British MoD declined the proposal. Here’s why.

US President Ronald Reagan had offered Margaret Thatcher the chance to work on US advanced military programs during the 1980s such as the Space Shuttle program and the Lockheed F-117A stealth fighter. The F-117A Nighthawk was the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft...
NEVADA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Iranian Patrol Boat Harasses U.S. Navy Ships with Spotlight

The U.S. Navy is reporting a new incident with a boat from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy which the U.S. is calling “unsafe and unprofessional,” continuing a long string of similar activities harassing U.S. vessels in the region. The incident comes just days after one of the two U.S. vessels in today’s altercation confiscated 50 tons of ammunition in the region. The U.S. has been increasing its activities to stop smuggling.
Flying Magazine

General Atomics Receives DARPA Contract To Develop Liberty Lifter Seaplane

A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Route Fifty

New US Industrial Policy Creates Incentives for High-quality Jobs

This article was originally published by WorkRise, a research-to-action network on jobs, workers, and mobility hosted by the Urban Institute. The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act caps a trifecta of large-scale, industrial policy wins by the Biden administration. Alongside the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and CHIPS and Science Act, the IRA could shape the labor market in ways that benefit both workers and employers in industries poised for growth.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Route Fifty

Energy Sets Aside $550 Million for State and Local Clean Energy Efforts

The Energy Department on Wednesday announced $550 million in funding for state, local and tribal governments to support community-based clean energy projects, continuing an assortment of recent funding efforts geared toward energy modernization. The announcement was made through a notice of intent, with investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law available...
Route Fifty

Beaver Dams Lessen Damage From Droughts

This story was originally published by Futurity. As climate change worsens water quality and threatens ecosystems, beavers—and the dams they build—may help lessen the damage, according to a new study. When it comes to water quality in mountain watersheds, beaver dams can have a far greater influence than...
Route Fifty

Maine’s 3D-printed Wood-fiber Home

Among the houses in the Pine Tree State, one Maine home stands out from the rest. A 3D-printed home has been built with wood fiber feedstock by the University of Maine's Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) in an effort to provide sustainable and affordable housing options, university officials said in a Nov. 21 announcement.
MAINE STATE
Route Fifty

4 Considerations for Building Out Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

The quiet hum of electric vehicles is starting to replace the roar of internal combustion engines on our roadways as the world moves toward zero-emission transportation solutions. In 2021, EV sales grew worldwide by an estimated 109% from 2020 and were on a similar trajectory in the first half of...
Route Fifty

Route Fifty

753
Followers
3K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.

 https://www.route-fifty.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy