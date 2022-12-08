Read full article on original website
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in U.S. waters
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
How a New Subsidy for ‘Green Hydrogen’ Could Set Off a Carbon Bomb
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The United States stands at a pivotal point on the path to addressing climate change. The Inflation Reduction Act will over the next decade unleash hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies designed to make clean technologies so cheap they will be rapidly deployed, helping the nation cut emissions some 40 percent by 2030.
gcaptain.com
Europeans Dominate First West Coast Wind Auction
Dec 7 (Reuters) – The U.S. government’s first-ever sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California drew $757.1 million in high bids, mainly from European companies seeking a foothold in the U.S. wind-power industry’s expansion to the Pacific Ocean. The auction began on Tuesday...
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Offshore Wind Lease Auction Raises Over $757 Million in High Bids
The first offshore wind lease auction on the U.S. West Coast has ended with high bids totaling $757.1 million, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced Wednesday. The lease sale, which kicked off Tuesday, offered five lease areas covering 373,268 total acres off of Morro Bay on the...
hstoday.us
U.S. Navy Seizes 1.1 Million Rounds of Ammunition, Other Illegal Weapons in Gulf of Oman
U.S. naval forces in the Middle East have intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB...
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
This Is China’s Beastly New Air Defense Vehicle
Chinese internetShort-range air defenses are now top of mind, and China is moving fast in this space as highlighted by its new Type 625E system.
NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine
The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems
BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
theaviationgeekclub.com
In 1980s the US offered the UK the chance to buy the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter to equip RAF Squadrons but the British MoD declined the proposal. Here’s why.
US President Ronald Reagan had offered Margaret Thatcher the chance to work on US advanced military programs during the 1980s such as the Space Shuttle program and the Lockheed F-117A stealth fighter. The F-117A Nighthawk was the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft...
US approves $425 million in arms sales to Taiwan
The Biden administration has signed off on two new significant arms sales to Taiwan in approvals that are sure to rankle China
maritime-executive.com
Iranian Patrol Boat Harasses U.S. Navy Ships with Spotlight
The U.S. Navy is reporting a new incident with a boat from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy which the U.S. is calling “unsafe and unprofessional,” continuing a long string of similar activities harassing U.S. vessels in the region. The incident comes just days after one of the two U.S. vessels in today’s altercation confiscated 50 tons of ammunition in the region. The U.S. has been increasing its activities to stop smuggling.
Flying Magazine
General Atomics Receives DARPA Contract To Develop Liberty Lifter Seaplane
A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.
New US Industrial Policy Creates Incentives for High-quality Jobs
This article was originally published by WorkRise, a research-to-action network on jobs, workers, and mobility hosted by the Urban Institute. The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act caps a trifecta of large-scale, industrial policy wins by the Biden administration. Alongside the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and CHIPS and Science Act, the IRA could shape the labor market in ways that benefit both workers and employers in industries poised for growth.
Energy Sets Aside $550 Million for State and Local Clean Energy Efforts
The Energy Department on Wednesday announced $550 million in funding for state, local and tribal governments to support community-based clean energy projects, continuing an assortment of recent funding efforts geared toward energy modernization. The announcement was made through a notice of intent, with investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law available...
Beaver Dams Lessen Damage From Droughts
This story was originally published by Futurity. As climate change worsens water quality and threatens ecosystems, beavers—and the dams they build—may help lessen the damage, according to a new study. When it comes to water quality in mountain watersheds, beaver dams can have a far greater influence than...
Maine’s 3D-printed Wood-fiber Home
Among the houses in the Pine Tree State, one Maine home stands out from the rest. A 3D-printed home has been built with wood fiber feedstock by the University of Maine's Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) in an effort to provide sustainable and affordable housing options, university officials said in a Nov. 21 announcement.
4 Considerations for Building Out Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
The quiet hum of electric vehicles is starting to replace the roar of internal combustion engines on our roadways as the world moves toward zero-emission transportation solutions. In 2021, EV sales grew worldwide by an estimated 109% from 2020 and were on a similar trajectory in the first half of...
