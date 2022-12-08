Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Cardington-Lincoln tops Bucyrus
Cardington-Lincoln put together a victorious gameplan to stop Bucyrus 48-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Cardington-Lincoln opened with a 14-11 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Bryon K. La Rue
Dr. Bryon Kent La Rue, 82, of Columbus, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Mount Vernon Health & Rehab on December 10, 2022. Bryon passed away after a long battle with vascular dementia. Bryon was the only child of Frank La Rue, a musician and insurance salesman and Jean Virginia (Cox) La Rue, a singer and homemaker.
Knox Pages
Donna Gene McFarland
Donna Gene (Knox) McFarland, age 65, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on July 16, 1957, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Harold and Nina (Straight) Knox. Donna worked at the Country Club Retirement...
Knox Pages
Richard Lewis Hall
Richard Lewis Hall September 30, 1932 - December 8, 2022. Richard Lewis Hall passed away on December 8, 2022, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. A Celebration of his life will be held on December 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 106 North Gay St. in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. The family will receive friends before the service at 11 a.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ross Slaughter officiating. Richard will be laid to rest on December 20 at the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery in Rittman.
Knox Pages
Florine M. White
Heaven has called another home. Florine M. White, age 97, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, left this life on December 1, 2022. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio, yet lived in Mount Vernon, Ohio, for over 65 years. Florine knew the Lord and her Savior and was a member of the...
Knox Pages
Clement E. King
Clement E. King, age 102, from Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon. He was born on March 22, 1920, to the late Carl and Mabel (McMahon) King. Clement was born on a farm in Howard, Ohio, the...
Knox Pages
Barbette F. Bailey
Barbette Faye Bailey, age 69, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the morning of Wednesday December 7, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1953, in Coshocton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Eva (Homman) Mangold. Barbette graduated from Riverview High School in 1971, and worked as a...
Knox Pages
DeWine announces school safety curriculum for staff
COLUMBUS -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday the Ohio School Safety Center (OSSC) has finalized state training requirements for school staff members authorized by their districts to be armed on school grounds. The OSSC’s Armed School Staff Essential Training (ASSET) Curriculum was developed to meet the requirements outlined in...
Knox Pages
State approves 11 land bank demolition projects
MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Land Reutilization Corp., aka Knox County Land Bank, learned last week that the state approved 11 demolition projects for reimbursement. The money comes through Gov. Mike DeWine's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Under the program, the state set aside $500,000 in July for each of Ohio's 88 counties. The projects approved are the following:
Knox Pages
David L. Dalrymple
David L. Dalrymple, 82, of Fredericktown passed away at Country Court on December 11, 2022. He was born on October 26, 1940, to Lawrence and Mary (McClelland) Dalrymple in Mount Vernon, OH. David graduated from the College of Wooster in 1962, then went on to get his Doctorate at MIT....
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon Lions Club gives back to MV Elementary Schools
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Vernon Lions Club has a long history in the community, it was founded in 1970. In its 52 years of existence, it has given back to the community using the motto “We serve” as its guide. That motto is again encapsulated in...
Knox Pages
Centerburg FFA riding a wave of success
CENTERBURG – The Future Farmers of America chapter at Centerburg High School is finishing the semester on a high note of success. The club is emphasizing its commitment to community service, placing high in district and state FFA competition and utilizing state-of-the-art classroom innovation.
Knox Pages
Fred Thomas "Tom" Dvorak
Fred Thomas “Tom” Dvorak, 81 of Harrodsburg, KY, formerly of Mount Vernon, OH passed away at his residence on December 8, 2022. He was born on March 17, 1941, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Horesh) Dvorak in Cleveland, OH. Calling hours will be Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 5:00pm...
Knox Pages
Sherrod Brown: Connecting Ohio veterans with PACT Act benefits
This summer we passed the Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, named in honor of Ohioan Heath Robinson. It’s the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history. And we couldn’t have done it without veterans and their families. I...
Knox Pages
Yost to serve as President of National Association of Attorneys General
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has been elected president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) for 2023. The unanimous vote by the association membership took place recently during the NAAG Capital Forum in Washington.
Knox Pages
Shirley T. Vannatta
Shirley (Tier) Vannatta, age 87, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, earned her angel wings on December 8, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born on April 10, 1935 to Harry R. and Ruth G. (Lepley) Tier. Growing up in Mount Vernon, Shirley became a majorette and Forum Queen before graduating from Mount Vernon High School in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Marvin Vannatta, on June 2, 1957.
Knox Pages
Thelma F. Parker
Thelma F. Parker, age 94, of Mount Vernon, passed away on December 12, 2022, at Country Court Nursing Home. She was born on January 18, 1928, in Hornell, New York and was the daughter to the late Michael and Mable (Casey) Jessup. To plant a tree in memory of Thelma...
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon council approves utility department restructure
MOUNT VERNON — Utilities were once again front and center at the Monday meeting of Mount Vernon City Council as council members voted 6 to 1 to restructure the department. Councilman Mike Hillier cast the dissenting vote. The move creates the positions of wasterwater superintendent and utility office administrator....
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Dec. 9 & 10
MOUNT VERNON -- These were the reports filed by Knox County Sheriff's deputies after their respective shifts.
