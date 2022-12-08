ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

What Is the Closest Place on Earth to Paradise?

What does humanity consider paradise?Photo byImage by Jan Alexander from Pixabay. Paradise, is a word that can have many definitions as for all of us, paradise may be different. However, a more general description of this word is a perfect environment where beauty, freedom, and a prosperous life take president. Many people like to refer to paradise as heaven on Earth and although our planet is becoming far from that, experts have determined what country comes the closest to being defined as paradise on Earth.
Phys.org

Death Valley's Ubehebe Crater reveals volcanic hazard areas are underestimated

When magma bubbles up toward Earth's surface and meets groundwater, steam pressure builds, sometimes bursting into eruptions that spew currents of hot ash, potentially burning and asphyxiating people and burying nearby cities. Take, for example, similar ash currents that formed during the eruptions at Mount Vesuvius, which were responsible for many of the fatalities in the city of Pompeii around 79 C.E.
watchers.news

Increased eruptive activity at Cotopaxi – one of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes, Ecuador

Activity at Ecuador’s Cotopaxi — one of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes — increased during the afternoon hours of November 25, 2022, when the seismic network started detecting tremors associated with strong gas and vapor emissions. Minor eruptive activity was observed on October 21, 2022, prompting IGEPN to raise the Alert Level to Yellow (2 of 4).
WSFA

Rare deep-sea creatures discovered in remote ocean

(CNN) – A blind eel, deep-sea batfishes, spiderfish and more were all discovered and revealed on a seafloor in Australia. The deep-sea batfish is one of several previously unknown creatures found below the surface of the Indian Ocean near the Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park. A team of scientists...
Cristoval Victorial

2 new minerals discovered inside 15.2 ton meteorite found in Somalia

Comet photographed down the coast Lulworth Cove, EnglandPhoto byAlison Fairly. Chris Herd (a professor at the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and curator of University of Alberta's Meteorite collection) who also partook in the classification process of the interstellar rock, described the experience as "... phenomenal. Most of the time it takes a lot more work than that to say there's a new mineral", giving emphasis to the rare occurrence of not only find one but two new minerals in the meteorite. They are able to identify their findings by basing it on on their chemistry, the mixture of various elements such as iron, phosphorus and oxygen, and based on the ratio of such elements that are in these new minerals. This classification and analyses process gives us insight on the background and description of each mineral. The first mineral Elaliite,was named after El Ali, Somalia the location of its discovery. The second Elkinstantonite, named after planetary scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton, to honor her for "the contributions to science" she accomplished. The study of this newly found meteorite also has given light to a potential third new mineral discovery within it.
scitechdaily.com

Mauna Loa Awakens – Satellites View World’s Largest Active Volcano

During Mauna Loa’s first eruption in nearly four decades, satellites observed the volcano’s nighttime glow and sulfur dioxide plume. Hawaii’s Mauna Loa—the world’s largest active volcano—has been quiet for the past four decades. But in November 2022, the volcano began to stir. In early...
gripped.com

Cochamó Valley in Chilean Patagonia is at Risk

A petition by the Chilean government has been launched to protect Cochamó Valley in Chile from potentially being sold to private developers and to make the area a Nature Sanctuary. Up to one-third of the area is on the market. The area has been called the Yosemite of South...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Drone Footage Provides Mesmerizing View of Massive Volcanic Eruption

Few people have witnessed a volcanic eruption from a bird’s-eye view and lived to tell the tale, but thanks to some drones that flew over the top of the active mountain, we’re able to witness the moment when magma bubbles up past the earth’s crust, transitioning to full-blown lava. The footage is nothing short of mesmerizing and terrifying.

