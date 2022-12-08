Read full article on original website
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Meteorite found in Somalia turns out to contain two minerals that are not found on Earth
A meteorite that fell in Somalia in 2020 is home to at least two minerals that are not found on our planet. The two minerals were identified by researchers at the University of Alberta, a press release said. Tons of space material enters the Earth's atmosphere every day and burn...
Moon’s wobble blamed for killing tens of millions of trees on Earth in new scientific discovery
THE Moon destroyed a forest on Earth just by wobbling, according to a new study. The theory solves a mystery from 2015 which involved tens of millions of mangrove trees dying in Australia. The dead trees had made up almost 10% of the forest along northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria....
The Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Unleashed History's Most Terrifying Tsunami
The asteroid that pummeled Earth 66 million years ago transformed life on this watery planet, decimating the dinosaurs and bringing on a new era in biology. The asteroid also created a monstrous tsunami thousands of times bigger than any wave ever witnessed in humanity's blip of existence, according to new research.
Scientists just found a hidden 6th mass extinction in Earth's ancient past
A global drop in oxygen levels about 550 million years ago led to Earth's first known mass extinction, new evidence suggests.
What Is the Closest Place on Earth to Paradise?
What does humanity consider paradise?Photo byImage by Jan Alexander from Pixabay. Paradise, is a word that can have many definitions as for all of us, paradise may be different. However, a more general description of this word is a perfect environment where beauty, freedom, and a prosperous life take president. Many people like to refer to paradise as heaven on Earth and although our planet is becoming far from that, experts have determined what country comes the closest to being defined as paradise on Earth.
Mangled 'dragon' fossils were cooked by ancient continents colliding to form Pangaea
Warped amphibian-like fossils in Ireland were likely transformed by superheated fluids that were released as ancient continents crashed into one another around 300 million years ago.
The "Siberian unicorn" existed on Earth with ancient humans before it became extinct
ElasmotheriumCredit: Heinrich Harder; Public Domain Image. The "Siberian unicorn" with the scientific name Elasmotherium sibiricum is thought to have roamed Earth as late as 39,000 years ago.
WATCH: Scientists Discover Several Bizarre New Creatures in the Depths of the Indian Ocean
Scientists have uncovered a new world of bizarre creatures deep within the ocean waters as they explore the depths of the Indian Ocean. These weird and fascinating creatures were found as the experts spent time investigating the volcanoes that sit underwater in the Indian Ocean. A 35-Day Expedition Leads To...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient New York Ocean Dating Back 390 Million Years Ago Discovered Hidden in Rocks [Study]
Ancient water trapped inside rocks in the ocean once covered New York 390 million years ago, according to a new study spearheaded by scientists from the United States. The ancient New York ocean revealed that a small amount of ancient seawater was hidden inside an iron pyrite framboid. The scientific...
100 million-year-old fossil found in Australia is ‘Rosetta Stone’ of paleontology
Researchers say the first of its kind find could be key to more discoveries.
Phys.org
Death Valley's Ubehebe Crater reveals volcanic hazard areas are underestimated
When magma bubbles up toward Earth's surface and meets groundwater, steam pressure builds, sometimes bursting into eruptions that spew currents of hot ash, potentially burning and asphyxiating people and burying nearby cities. Take, for example, similar ash currents that formed during the eruptions at Mount Vesuvius, which were responsible for many of the fatalities in the city of Pompeii around 79 C.E.
A Mysterious New Breed of Tropical Cyclone Has Just Been Identified
For something as chaotic as the wind, meteorologists tend to have a pretty good grip on the kinds of circulating air patterns we might expect to see whipping up storms around the globe. One, it seems, has until now slipped under the radar. In an effort to better understand contrasts...
watchers.news
Increased eruptive activity at Cotopaxi – one of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes, Ecuador
Activity at Ecuador’s Cotopaxi — one of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes — increased during the afternoon hours of November 25, 2022, when the seismic network started detecting tremors associated with strong gas and vapor emissions. Minor eruptive activity was observed on October 21, 2022, prompting IGEPN to raise the Alert Level to Yellow (2 of 4).
WSFA
Rare deep-sea creatures discovered in remote ocean
(CNN) – A blind eel, deep-sea batfishes, spiderfish and more were all discovered and revealed on a seafloor in Australia. The deep-sea batfish is one of several previously unknown creatures found below the surface of the Indian Ocean near the Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park. A team of scientists...
2 new minerals discovered inside 15.2 ton meteorite found in Somalia
Comet photographed down the coast Lulworth Cove, EnglandPhoto byAlison Fairly. Chris Herd (a professor at the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and curator of University of Alberta's Meteorite collection) who also partook in the classification process of the interstellar rock, described the experience as "... phenomenal. Most of the time it takes a lot more work than that to say there's a new mineral", giving emphasis to the rare occurrence of not only find one but two new minerals in the meteorite. They are able to identify their findings by basing it on on their chemistry, the mixture of various elements such as iron, phosphorus and oxygen, and based on the ratio of such elements that are in these new minerals. This classification and analyses process gives us insight on the background and description of each mineral. The first mineral Elaliite,was named after El Ali, Somalia the location of its discovery. The second Elkinstantonite, named after planetary scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton, to honor her for "the contributions to science" she accomplished. The study of this newly found meteorite also has given light to a potential third new mineral discovery within it.
scitechdaily.com
Mauna Loa Awakens – Satellites View World’s Largest Active Volcano
During Mauna Loa’s first eruption in nearly four decades, satellites observed the volcano’s nighttime glow and sulfur dioxide plume. Hawaii’s Mauna Loa—the world’s largest active volcano—has been quiet for the past four decades. But in November 2022, the volcano began to stir. In early...
gripped.com
Cochamó Valley in Chilean Patagonia is at Risk
A petition by the Chilean government has been launched to protect Cochamó Valley in Chile from potentially being sold to private developers and to make the area a Nature Sanctuary. Up to one-third of the area is on the market. The area has been called the Yosemite of South...
WATCH: Drone Footage Provides Mesmerizing View of Massive Volcanic Eruption
Few people have witnessed a volcanic eruption from a bird’s-eye view and lived to tell the tale, but thanks to some drones that flew over the top of the active mountain, we’re able to witness the moment when magma bubbles up past the earth’s crust, transitioning to full-blown lava. The footage is nothing short of mesmerizing and terrifying.
