‘KPOP’ Team on Abrupt Closing of Broadway Musical: “We Never Got a Fair Chance”
Leading members of KPOP’s creative team are addressing the news of the history-making Broadway musical’s closing, which producers announced Tuesday. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, book writer Jason Kim, composer Helen Park, and producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes shared their reactions to the closing and what they felt may have fueled the show’s struggle to lift off after 44 previews and 17 regular performances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' to Close in December Two Weeks After Opening on Broadway'Stomp' to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-BroadwayBritney Spears-Inspired Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Sets...
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
iheart.com
Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May
Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
