Leading members of KPOP’s creative team are addressing the news of the history-making Broadway musical’s closing, which producers announced Tuesday. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, book writer Jason Kim, composer Helen Park, and producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes shared their reactions to the closing and what they felt may have fueled the show’s struggle to lift off after 44 previews and 17 regular performances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' to Close in December Two Weeks After Opening on Broadway'Stomp' to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-BroadwayBritney Spears-Inspired Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Sets...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO