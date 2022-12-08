Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'
The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
Sporting News
Why Marcus Mariota left Falcons shortly after Arthur Smith announced Desmond Ridder as starting QB
For the Atlanta Falcons, it only seemed like a matter of time before Desmond Ridder got the starting job at quarterback. If they weren't competitive, it's likely Arthur Smith would have ridden it out with Marcus Mariota. But with them begrudgingly being cast into an NFC South race, the Falcons made the switch this week, and Smith did not mince words about why.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 15 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
As usual, late-season injuries are creating havoc during the fantasy football playoffs, creating even more start 'em, sit 'em headaches during a time when every lineup decision is already overly scrutinized. Fortunately, SN NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to dish out Week 15 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott explains why he faked Salvation Army kettle jump after game-winning TD vs. Texans
Ezekiel Elliott opted not to perform one of his signature celebrations — the Salvation Army kettle jump — after scoring the game-winning touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-23 victory over the Texans in Week 14. Instead, Elliott acted like he was going to jump in the kettle after scoring...
Sporting News
How did Brock Purdy play in starting debut vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers? Rookie dazzles in 49ers' dominating win
Fox tried — and failed — to not make comparisons between Tom Brady and Brock Purdy as the two faced off in Purdy's NFL starting debut Sunday. But at the end of the day, Brady looked like the shellshocked quarterback making his first career start while Purdy looked like the savvy veteran play-caller, with the 49ers running away with a 35-7 victory.
Sporting News
Mike Leach dies at 61: Patrick Mahomes, football world mourn death of 'college football icon'
Mike Leach, one of college football's most distinguished and colorful coaches, has died at 61. The Mississippi State head coach was the architect of the "Air Raid" offense in the '90s, which led to multiple NCAA records. He had head coaching stops at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19) prior to taking the job at Mississippi State in 2020.
Sporting News
What is a dropkick? Giants punter Jamie Gillan uses little-known rule to try to salvage missed punt vs. Eagles
It's been tough sledding for the New York Giants. They'd lost two of their last three games heading into Sunday, and the game they didn't lose was a tie last week. As they continue to cling onto a potential playoff spot in the NFC, they had their recent struggles encapsulated in a punt from Jamie Gillan against the Eagles this week.
Sporting News
Tyreek Hill injury update: Dolphins WR sidelined late with ankle injury vs. Chargers
Tyreek Hill was responsible for two of the Dolphins' few highlights in Sunday night's loss to the Chargers, but he didn't come away unscathed. Hill was limited down the stretch, staying on the sideline while the Dolphins attempted to trim their deficit to one possession late in the fourth quarter.
Sporting News
NFC South standings: How Buccaneers' loss, Panthers' win impacts division race, NFC playoff picture
The Buccaneers had a chance to improve their standing in the NFC South in Week 14. They could have taken a two-game lead in the division with a win and moved above .500 for the first time since Week 5. It wasn't expected to be an easy task. The Bucs...
Sporting News
NFL world reacts to Kyler Murray injury in Cardinals-Patriots game: 'I'm absolutely sick'
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray exited the "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Patriots after just three plays with an apparent knee injury. The fourth-year signal-caller immediately fell to the turf at State Farm Stadium, sustaining a non-contact injury after a 3-yard scramble. He was immediately carted off the field and was visibly distressed, draping a towel over his head.
Sporting News
Browns' Kevin Stefanski roasted for Jacoby Brissett fourth-down play call by NFL Twitter
Kevin Stefanski is known for being aggressive when it comes to fourth-down decisions, but he took it to another level in the Browns' Week 14 game against the Bengals. The Browns were facing a fourth-and-1 on the Cincinnati 25-yard line in the first quarter. The game was scoreless, but Stefanski still opted to go for it.
Sporting News
Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers star carted off the field after suffering gruesome knee injury vs. Buccaneers
The good vibes from Brock Purdy's impressive showcase vs. the Bucs summarily evaporated when San Francisco's star wideout Deebo Samuel went down clutching his left knee in the second quarter. Samuel crumbled to the turf after getting caught up in the crunch of a Rakeem Nunez-Roches tackle. Samuel's left foot...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson injury update: Broncos QB ruled out with concussion after hitting head hard vs. Chiefs
Russell Wilson was in the midst of one of his best outings with the Broncos on Sunday against the Chiefs. He wasn't able to finish it, however. Wilson suffered a head injury after a 14-yard scramble early in the fourth quarter. The veteran quarterback hit his head hard on the turf after being tackled by L'Jarius Sneed.
Sporting News
Joe Burrow has hilarious reaction to Bengals fan's viral wisdom teeth video: 'Sounds like I'm being called ugly'
There are ugly wins in football — and apparent ugly quarterbacks, too. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the desire of many. As the saying goes, men want to be him, ladies may want to be alongside him. That much was evidenced in a viral video that surfaced in November,...
Sporting News
Lions playoff chances: How Detroit can earn NFC wild card — or win NFC North — in NFL playoff picture
The Lions were 1-6 after their first seven games. Following their 34-23 Week 14 home win over the NFC North-leading Vikings, they are 6-7. With Detroit's only loss its past five games coming at home against AFC-best Buffalo on Thanksgiving, it is very much alive and well in the race for the NFC playoffs. Not only did the second-place Lions improve their chances to earn a wild-card berth, but they also prevented the Vikings from clinching the division title.
Sporting News
Dan Campbell was just as surprised as everyone else about Lions' pass to Penei Sewell: 'What the f— are we doing?'
The Lions shocked fans everywhere on Sunday with an incredibly gutsy play call in the final minutes against the Vikings. Turns out, they also shocked their own head coach. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Detroit held a 31-23 lead over Minnesota. Facing a third and 7 at the Vikings' 41, Jared Goff dropped back and tossed it right to 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who made the grab and dived forward to pick up a crucial first down.
Sporting News
How long is Kyler Murray out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Cardinals QB
The Cardinals were dealt a brutal blow on Monday night, when Kyler Murray went down with a non-contact injury on the third play of the game against the Patriots. While there was some question at the time over whether or not Murray would re-enter the game, it's clear now that he wasn't going to — and you won't see him anytime soon.
Sporting News
Where is Bronny James going to college? Ohio State, USC among favorites to land LeBron's son
With Bronny James' senior season underway at Sierra Canyon, the anticipation around his college decision has intensified. The son of LeBron is a four-star recruit and the No. 43-ranked player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He has gotten out to a strong start to his final high school season and will have the opportunity to shine in a massive spotlight game.
Sporting News
What channel is 49ers vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 14 game
The 49ers have won five straight and played excellent defense in the process, but they're still reeling from the news that Jimmy Garoppolo is set to miss at least the rest of the regular season with a broken foot. While Brock Purdy played well in place of Garoppolo against the...
Sporting News
Tyler Huntley injury update: Ravens QB ruled out after taking blow to head vs. Steelers
When it rains it pours for the Ravens, who suffered their second injury to a quarterback in as many weeks Sunday. This time it's backup Tyler Huntley who is the injured party, having sustained a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot midway through the third quarter of Baltimore's Week 14 clash with Pittsburgh.
Comments / 0