The Lions were 1-6 after their first seven games. Following their 34-23 Week 14 home win over the NFC North-leading Vikings, they are 6-7. With Detroit's only loss its past five games coming at home against AFC-best Buffalo on Thanksgiving, it is very much alive and well in the race for the NFC playoffs. Not only did the second-place Lions improve their chances to earn a wild-card berth, but they also prevented the Vikings from clinching the division title.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO