Arizona State

Sporting News

Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'

The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Why Marcus Mariota left Falcons shortly after Arthur Smith announced Desmond Ridder as starting QB

For the Atlanta Falcons, it only seemed like a matter of time before Desmond Ridder got the starting job at quarterback. If they weren't competitive, it's likely Arthur Smith would have ridden it out with Marcus Mariota. But with them begrudgingly being cast into an NFC South race, the Falcons made the switch this week, and Smith did not mince words about why.
ATLANTA, GA
Sporting News

How did Brock Purdy play in starting debut vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers? Rookie dazzles in 49ers' dominating win

Fox tried — and failed — to not make comparisons between Tom Brady and Brock Purdy as the two faced off in Purdy's NFL starting debut Sunday. But at the end of the day, Brady looked like the shellshocked quarterback making his first career start while Purdy looked like the savvy veteran play-caller, with the 49ers running away with a 35-7 victory.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Mike Leach dies at 61: Patrick Mahomes, football world mourn death of 'college football icon'

Mike Leach, one of college football's most distinguished and colorful coaches, has died at 61. The Mississippi State head coach was the architect of the "Air Raid" offense in the '90s, which led to multiple NCAA records. He had head coaching stops at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19) prior to taking the job at Mississippi State in 2020.
STARKVILLE, MS
Sporting News

NFL world reacts to Kyler Murray injury in Cardinals-Patriots game: 'I'm absolutely sick'

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray exited the "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Patriots after just three plays with an apparent knee injury. The fourth-year signal-caller immediately fell to the turf at State Farm Stadium, sustaining a non-contact injury after a 3-yard scramble. He was immediately carted off the field and was visibly distressed, draping a towel over his head.
Sporting News

Lions playoff chances: How Detroit can earn NFC wild card — or win NFC North — in NFL playoff picture

The Lions were 1-6 after their first seven games. Following their 34-23 Week 14 home win over the NFC North-leading Vikings, they are 6-7. With Detroit's only loss its past five games coming at home against AFC-best Buffalo on Thanksgiving, it is very much alive and well in the race for the NFC playoffs. Not only did the second-place Lions improve their chances to earn a wild-card berth, but they also prevented the Vikings from clinching the division title.
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

Dan Campbell was just as surprised as everyone else about Lions' pass to Penei Sewell: 'What the f— are we doing?'

The Lions shocked fans everywhere on Sunday with an incredibly gutsy play call in the final minutes against the Vikings. Turns out, they also shocked their own head coach. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Detroit held a 31-23 lead over Minnesota. Facing a third and 7 at the Vikings' 41, Jared Goff dropped back and tossed it right to 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who made the grab and dived forward to pick up a crucial first down.
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

How long is Kyler Murray out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Cardinals QB

The Cardinals were dealt a brutal blow on Monday night, when Kyler Murray went down with a non-contact injury on the third play of the game against the Patriots. While there was some question at the time over whether or not Murray would re-enter the game, it's clear now that he wasn't going to — and you won't see him anytime soon.
Sporting News

Where is Bronny James going to college? Ohio State, USC among favorites to land LeBron's son

With Bronny James' senior season underway at Sierra Canyon, the anticipation around his college decision has intensified. The son of LeBron is a four-star recruit and the No. 43-ranked player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He has gotten out to a strong start to his final high school season and will have the opportunity to shine in a massive spotlight game.
COLUMBUS, OH

