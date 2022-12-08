‘The Blue Caftan’ Filmmaker Maryam Touzani Hopes to Represent Morocco at This Year’s Oscars (Exclusive Photos)

Read full article on original website
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
‘I was going through something that night’: Will Smith blames Oscars outburst on ‘bottled rage’
Will Smith has spoken out about his controversial Oscars moment and has attributed his actions to long-repressed rage. The actor slapped Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony after Rock made a controversial joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Since then, the shocking moment has been one of the year’s biggest talking points, while Smith’s position in Hollywood has been under much public debate. After apologising for the incident on his own YouTube channel as well as in via other interactions with the press, the King Richard star appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Are Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Still Together? Relationship Details, Where They Stand Now
Where do they stand now? Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have sparked some major split rumors after the Mr. Robot star appeared to cozy up with a new woman. In December 2022, Rami seemingly...
wmagazine.com
Daniel Craig Is Going Queer for Luca Guadagnino
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential / Hamilton Behind the Camera/Karwai Tang/WireImage. Luca Guadagnino has tapped Daniel Craig as his next leading man. The actor will star in Guadagnino’s adaption of William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novel, Queer, according to Above the Line. The story was a followup to Burroughs’ 1953 novel Junkie and Burroughs has said Queer represents his life off heroin. Likely, Craig will star as Lee, the protagonist of Burroughs’ story.
hotnewhiphop.com
Netflix Drops Teaser For “You People,” Starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill & Nia Long
Lauren London, La La Anthony, and Deon Cole will also be featured in the Netflix comedy film. Netflix’s latest comedy film is on its way, and it boasts a star-studded cast. You People features Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and more, with plans to debut very soon.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
‘Top Gun’ named best film by National Board of Review
NEW YORK (AP) — “Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022′s biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award.
WALA-TV FOX10
Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film
(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”...
Time names Michelle Yeoh its 2022 Icon of the Year. She's ready for Oscars love too
Michelle Yeoh almost quit acting before launching into iconic roles, with a possible Oscar nomination for her performance in 'Everything Everything All at Once.'
When are the Golden Globes nominations announced?
The Golden Globes are back – not that it ever really went away. One year after the long-running awards ceremony was left without a televised event or the level of public attention befitting an 80-year-old institution, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will once again host a lavish Hollywood party to honor the best in film and television. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards – back on NBC after being dropped in 2022 due to controversy around the group – will kick off awards season with an evening ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – days before the 2023 Critics Choice Awards...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Cast interviewPhoto bySource: Parrish Lewis / Netflix. This week (December 5), Netflix released the official teaser trailer for You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, who is the creator of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ and Netflix’s ‘Entergalatic.’
Golden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony’s Upcoming Return to TV
On Jan. 10, 2023, the Golden Globe Awards will return to NBC after a year off the air. But will a host, talent and viewers return too? The Globes’ parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, became highly polarizing in the wake of Feb. 2021 Los Angeles Times reporting about demographical and ethical issues within the group of journalists for media outlets based outside of the United States. Over the 21 months since then, the HFPA implemented a new code of professional and ethical conduct, added six Black members and was acquired by Eldridge Industries, which turned the organization into a...
Watch How ‘Babylon’ Production Designer Florencia Martin Re-Created Old Hollywood in the Desert (Exclusive Video)
For Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” the extravagant new epic set in silent-era Hollywood, a staggering 120 locations were used. They included a dusty, undeveloped Wilshire Blvd.; mansions and castles with all-night parties inside; gorgeous theaters, film stages, and studio back lots; and a war-movie battlefield. Many of these can be glimpsed in the exclusive video featurette (above), which highlights the massive ambition and scope of production designer Florencia Martin (“Licorice Pizza,” “Blonde”).
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
A new flock of wealthy guests stay at the luxury hotel in Sicily, Italy
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
Perfect timing for Keke Palmer: Win with New York critics came just before SAG voting began
It’s been a great couple of days for Keke Palmer. She did her pitch-perfect impression of Angela Bassett for Angela Bassett, hosted “Saturday Night Live” — on which she revealed her pregnancy and helped engineer a long-awaited “Kenan & Kel” sketch — and was the surprise Best Supporting Actress winner at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards for “Nope.” It’s an inspired win that, at first glance, seems like another left-field pick by the oldest critics group that doesn’t really materialize elsewhere, like last year’s champ Kathryn Hunter (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), but you shouldn’t count out Palmer at...
Golden Globe Noms 2022: 11 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Tom Cruise to Ana de Armas (Photos)
No Cruise or Danielle Deadwyler, but "Blonde" star Ana de Armas makes the cut
Taylor Swift sets feature film directorial debut based on her own original script
Searchlight Pictures is set to produce
