‘The Blue Caftan’ Filmmaker Maryam Touzani Hopes to Represent Morocco at This Year’s Oscars (Exclusive Photos)

By Photographed by Monika Sed for TheWrap
 5 days ago
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos

Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘I was going through something that night’: Will Smith blames Oscars outburst on ‘bottled rage’

Will Smith has spoken out about his controversial Oscars moment and has attributed his actions to long-repressed rage. The actor slapped Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony after Rock made a controversial joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Since then, the shocking moment has been one of the year’s biggest talking points, while Smith’s position in Hollywood has been under much public debate. After apologising for the incident on his own YouTube channel as well as in via other interactions with the press, the King Richard star appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
wmagazine.com

Daniel Craig Is Going Queer for Luca Guadagnino

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential / Hamilton Behind the Camera/Karwai Tang/WireImage. Luca Guadagnino has tapped Daniel Craig as his next leading man. The actor will star in Guadagnino’s adaption of William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novel, Queer, according to Above the Line. The story was a followup to Burroughs’ 1953 novel Junkie and Burroughs has said Queer represents his life off heroin. Likely, Craig will star as Lee, the protagonist of Burroughs’ story.
ComicBook

Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

‘Top Gun’ named best film by National Board of Review

NEW YORK (AP) — “Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022′s biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award.
WALA-TV FOX10

Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film

(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”...
GoldDerby

When are the Golden Globes nominations announced?

The Golden Globes are back – not that it ever really went away. One year after the long-running awards ceremony was left without a televised event or the level of public attention befitting an 80-year-old institution, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will once again host a lavish Hollywood party to honor the best in film and television. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards – back on NBC after being dropped in 2022 due to controversy around the group – will kick off awards season with an evening ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – days before the 2023 Critics Choice Awards...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony’s Upcoming Return to TV

On Jan. 10, 2023, the Golden Globe Awards will return to NBC after a year off the air. But will a host, talent and viewers return too? The Globes’ parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, became highly polarizing in the wake of Feb. 2021 Los Angeles Times reporting about demographical and ethical issues within the group of journalists for media outlets based outside of the United States. Over the 21 months since then, the HFPA implemented a new code of professional and ethical conduct, added six Black members and was acquired by Eldridge Industries, which turned the organization into a...
TheWrap

Watch How ‘Babylon’ Production Designer Florencia Martin Re-Created Old Hollywood in the Desert (Exclusive Video)

For Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” the extravagant new epic set in silent-era Hollywood, a staggering 120 locations were used. They included a dusty, undeveloped Wilshire Blvd.; mansions and castles with all-night parties inside; gorgeous theaters, film stages, and studio back lots; and a war-movie battlefield. Many of these can be glimpsed in the exclusive video featurette (above), which highlights the massive ambition and scope of production designer Florencia Martin (“Licorice Pizza,” “Blonde”).
CALIFORNIA STATE
GoldDerby

Perfect timing for Keke Palmer: Win with New York critics came just before SAG voting began

It’s been a great couple of days for Keke Palmer. She did her pitch-perfect impression of Angela Bassett for Angela Bassett, hosted “Saturday Night Live” — on which she revealed her pregnancy and helped engineer a long-awaited “Kenan & Kel” sketch — and was the surprise Best Supporting Actress winner at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards for “Nope.” It’s an inspired win that, at first glance, seems like another left-field pick by the oldest critics group that doesn’t really materialize elsewhere, like last year’s champ Kathryn Hunter (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), but you shouldn’t count out Palmer at...
NEW YORK STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

