Chief Financial Officer of Global Public Relations Firm Sentenced to Prison for Fraud, Falsification of Corporate Records

MIAMI - The former founder and CEO of fallen the crypto company FTX is accused of stealing billions.Samuel Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify to a U.S. House financial committee Tuesday about his company, but wound up being taken into custody in Nassau, Bahamas Monday night. He was denied bail. The 30-year-old has been indicted on eight criminal charges, including wire fraud and conspiracy by misusing customer funds"He used that money for his personal benefit, including to make personal investments and to cover expenses and debts of his hedge fund, Alameda Research," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New...

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 MINUTES AGO