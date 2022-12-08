Read full article on original website
The 20 Best Adult Christmas Songs
We hear all the standards, in department stores, on holiday radio stations, and in the offices of dentists and doctors. Those melodic, saccharine Christmas songs that are embedded in your brain no matter what time of year or season it is. Well, that’s why we thought we would assemble for...
Sevyn Streeter Gets In The Holiday Spirit With “The Christmas Song” Video
R&B singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter is the latest artist to drop a holiday-spirited song just in time for Christmas. As an early gift to her fans, Sevyn has released her special version of “The Christmas Song” on Friday (Dec. 9). The Eric Hudson-produced track shows the “It Won’t Stop” singer’s vocal range as she delivers an effortless croon with Lonny Bereal on the grand piano. More from VIBE.comSevyn Streeter Says She's Officially In "Album Mode"Mariah Carey Inviting Fans To NYC Penthouse For "Ultimate Holiday Experience"Mariah Carey "Queen of Christmas" Trademark Filing Denied Paired with a Mike Ho-directed visual, Sevyn wears a beautiful white gown...
The Christmas songs Metro Detroiters say are the most annoying
Even the most diehard Christmas music fans have a song or two they’d rather skip. But which ones do people want to remove from rotation entirely? We asked Metro Detroiters which holiday songs they consider the most annoying – here’s what they said!
New York State Radio Stations Ban This Christmas Song?
People are upset. The lyrics to the song are being called sexist and there are radio stations that have already banned the tune that you have heard for years and years. Is this absolutely ridiculous?. You know the song. It is a classic. 'Baby It's Cold Outside' was written by...
What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
Albany Herald
Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'
Neil Diamond sang "Sweet Caroline" at the Broadway opening of his musical" A Beautiful Noise," five years after retiring due to his Parkinson's diagnosis. Diamond stopped touring in January 2018, but brought the audience to their feet with his rendition of "Caroline" at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, with his wife Katie McNeil by his side.
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project
Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
Tim McGraw shares cover of George Strait's holiday hit 'Christmas Cookies'
Tim McGraw just shared his spin on a holiday classic from George Strait.
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Watch Mariah Carey Avoid A 'Dress Malfunction' By Breaking Into Song
“It was very, very close to being a full-on scandal, but we made it work," the pop diva joked after averting an onstage wardrobe crisis.
‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics
CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
1 of The Weeknd’s Songs Was Bigger Than The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’
The Beatles' "Hey Jude" was commercially overshadowed by songs by The Weeknd, Santana, Bruno Mars, Chubby Checker, and other artists.
For Andrea Bocelli, singing is a family affair
Andrea Bocelli's transcendent voice has made him one of the bestselling classical music artists of all time. Now, he's recorded "A Family Christmas," an album of holiday favorites, with his daughter, Virginia, and son, Matteo. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Bocelli and his children about passing down a passion for music and performance.
iheart.com
Morgan Evans Shares 'Mellow' Rendition Of Mariah Carey's Hit Christmas Song
Morgan Evans shared a rendition of one of the biggest holiday songs of all time, covering Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey’s 1990s mega hit song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Evans posted a clip of his cover on Instagram on Monday evening (December 5), putting his own spin on Carey's song and sharing a “little mellow Christmas vibe on a rainy Nashville day 🎄”
WFAA
Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song
YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
Carly Pearce And Molly Tuttle’s Christmas Bluegrass Medley Is What Holiday Music Should Sound Like
THIS is my kinda Christmas music. Carly Pearce and Molly Tuttle teamed up for an awesome bluegrass medley of a few Christmas classics on CMA’s Country Christmas special last night, and they’re quite honestly a duo I never knew I needed. Carly hosted the show for the second year in a row, and delivered a few great solo performances of her own, as well. In case you don’t already know, she has a background in bluegrass, and grew up singing it all […] The post Carly Pearce And Molly Tuttle’s Christmas Bluegrass Medley Is What Holiday Music Should Sound Like first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dave Grohl Joined By Beck, Jack Black At First Live 'Hanukkah Sessions'
The Foo Fighters frontman was joined by a star-studded list of performers at the special event.
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
George & Tammy review: A crooning, booze-soaked Nashville melodrama
Hollywood loves a couple right now. On screens both big and small, we are seeing the Golden Age of the shared biopic, these true two-handers. From Being the Ricardos to Pam & Tommy, via House of Gucci, Fosse/Verdon and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the most famous actors in the world are being drawn to these dramatic duets. And the latest iteration of this trend has arrived on new streaming platform Paramount+: George & Tammy, the inside story of the rocky marriage of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.Those names might not mean a lot to a British audience, but...
