Governor Hochul Proclaims December as Stop-DWI Month and Announces Statewide Measures to Stop Impaired Driving

Governor Hochul Announces Graduation of 18 New York State Environmental Conservation Police Officers
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 18 new graduates from the 23rd Basic School for Environmental Conservation Police Officers. As part of the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement, the Officers will work in communities statewide to protect fish and wildlife and preserve environmental quality across New York. The ceremony held at the Empire Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse celebrated graduates who completed six months of law enforcement and natural resources training in the classroom and in the field.
Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
Governor Hochul Announces 11 Nominations for State and National Registers of Historic Places
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding 11 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The nominations include a twentieth-century piano player factory in Syracuse, a rare nineteenth-century stone general store in Millville, a historic cemetery in the Town of East Hampton and a historic district in Lansingburgh.
Governor Hochul Announces Additional $63 Million to Boost Home Energy Assistance Payments
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New York State has received an additional $63 million in federal funding that will be used to increase the base home heating assistance eligible households will receive. With the additional funding, eligible homeowners and renters could receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program to help keep their homes warm this winter in the face of higher energy costs. New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP this winter, up from $387 million last year.
Attorney General James Secures $1.5 Million for Consumers Deceived by Energy Service Company
New York Attorney General Letitia James today secured $1.5 million from an energy service company, Major Energy, that deceived and misled thousands of New Yorkers across the state. In January 2022, Attorney General James sued Major Energy for its dishonest business practices that led to New York consumers paying millions more for their gas and electric services than they would have paid to their utilities. This agreement resolves Attorney General James’ lawsuit and will require Major Energy to stop its deceptive practices and provide restitution to impacted New York consumers.
Guide to Menorah Lightings Across Long Island
Long Island has plenty of opportunities for you to kick off your Chanukah celebrations at these menorah lightings. With giant menorahs, parades, magic shows, lots of gelt drops, potato latkes, and even one event featuring an LED robot, you are sure to find some way to make the season bright this Chanukah.
