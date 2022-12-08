ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson suffered a very brutal concussion | Video is scary

Russell Wilson has the Denver Broncos back in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being down 27-0. Wilson was driving the Broncos down the field again and he took off trying to pick up the first down. Russell was able to pick up the first down, but his...
Jerry Rice calls out the 49ers after Deebo Samuel gets hurt running the ball

Today the San Francisco 49ers lost their starting wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, when he suffered a significant leg injury during their game against the Buccaneers. Samuel was carted off after his leg was caught underneath him on a running play. 49ers Hall of Fame wide receiver was pissed when he...
Report: Mike Leach suffered a massive heart attack

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was transported to a nearby hospital and according to a statement released by Ross Reily of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Leach collapsed at his home in Starkville suffering from a massive heart attack. Medical attention was not received for 10-15 minutes. They had to...
Baker Mayfield is the new Rams starter for the rest of the season

Baker Mayfield will start for the Los Angeles Rams over the next four games. Sean McVay has seen enough, after Baker led the Rams to win after driving them 98 yards down the field. McVay just named him the starter for the rest of the year. “We’ll get John [Wolford]...

