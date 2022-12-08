It will still be a while before you can purchase a case of beer, a bottle of wine, or some distilled spirits in the Village of Ephraim. The discussion has dominated the last several meetings of the board as they try to nail down the best policy for everybody concerned. At their November meeting, the board discussed potential regulations they could implement to control the alcohol sales, such as limiting how much they could sell in relation to the size of their store and the revenue they receive from it. It was determined that such specifications could not be spelled out verbatim in the ordinance, but they could be used internally when deciding whether to grant a license application or not. At least two residents voiced their opposition during the discussion, with one saying he does not want a large “liquor warehouse” like what can be found in Illinois. Another claimed he feared this discussion materializing when Ephraim became the last municipality in Wisconsin to allow Class B and Class C alcohol licenses in 2016. The debate will continue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Village of Ephraim Board meeting at Ephraim Village Hall and online at this link.

EPHRAIM, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO