doorcountydailynews.com
Ephraim continues alcohol ordinance discussion
It will still be a while before you can purchase a case of beer, a bottle of wine, or some distilled spirits in the Village of Ephraim. The discussion has dominated the last several meetings of the board as they try to nail down the best policy for everybody concerned. At their November meeting, the board discussed potential regulations they could implement to control the alcohol sales, such as limiting how much they could sell in relation to the size of their store and the revenue they receive from it. It was determined that such specifications could not be spelled out verbatim in the ordinance, but they could be used internally when deciding whether to grant a license application or not. At least two residents voiced their opposition during the discussion, with one saying he does not want a large “liquor warehouse” like what can be found in Illinois. Another claimed he feared this discussion materializing when Ephraim became the last municipality in Wisconsin to allow Class B and Class C alcohol licenses in 2016. The debate will continue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Village of Ephraim Board meeting at Ephraim Village Hall and online at this link.
doorcountydailynews.com
Griffon String Quartet Pop-up Caroling begins
The season's music is being shared throughout the area thanks to a foursome of musicians. The Griffon String Quartet is giving a preview of their community winter concert throughout Door County and spreading holiday cheer this December. Traveling to businesses and homes this week. The musical group, formed by Midsummer’s Music, is having fun popping up at different locations before the main concerts begin. The “pay-what-you-can” community winter concerts will feature holiday favorites this weekend. Executive Director Allyson Fleck says the pop-up concerts are a highlight for the group every year.
doorcountydailynews.com
Thomas (Tom) J. Hilbert
Thomas (Tom) Joseph Hilbert, age 67, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, passed away on December 12, 2022, after a six-year battle with cancer. Tom was born September 28, 1955, in Green Bay, WI. After graduating from Southern Door High School in 1973, Tom earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He began his nursing career in the emergency department at Door County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) and later attended evening classes at Cardinal Stritch College where he earned a Masters in Management.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County manure case gets new date, judge
A change in the judge will result in changing the date for three Kewaunee County men alleged to have improperly spread manure in Kewaunee County. Last week, farmer Johannes Wakker, manure hauler Greg Stodola, and agronomist Benjamin Koss were charged with conspiring to commit a crime, discharging liquid manure into state waterways, and falsifying written records related to the farm’s nutrient management plan. The complaint alleges Stodola far exceeded the manure spread on his farmland in late 2019. The amount so far exceeded what Wakker’s permit allowed, resulting in pollution discharges into tributaries leading to Lake Michigan with E. Coli bacteria readings as much as 100 times that would result in the closure of a public beach. The DOJ complaint further states that Stodola created a document that grossly underreported the manure spread by over 1.9 million gallons. Days after being charged with the crimes, Stodola, Koss, and Wakker asked for a new judge to be assigned to the case being tried in Kewaunee County. Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Wisnicky was Kewaunee County’s corporation counsel for separate cases against Wakker in February 2019 and February 2020. Door County Circuit Court Judge David Weber is now assigned to the case, and the new date for the initial appearance is February 1st, 2023.
doorcountydailynews.com
Millions to travel home for the holidays
Do not be shocked if highways are congested and airports are full during your holiday travels next week. According to AAA, an estimated 112.7 million people will travel at least 50 miles for the holiday season, from December 23rd to January 2nd. That is up 3.6 million people over last year, and it could be the third busiest holiday stretch since AAA started tracking the data in 2000. Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay will see thousands of the 7.3 million Americans taking to the air for the holiday season, which is a 14 percent increase over last year. Airport Director Marty Piette says with the holidays falling on the weekend, he believes many people are taking advantage of it.
doorcountydailynews.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Door County
Your Wednesday commute through Door County could get dicey as the area prepares for its first substantial snowfall of the season. The National Weather Service added Door County to its Winter Storm Watch effective from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations could be between four and eight inches, with wind gusts reaching as high as 35 miles per hour. So far, the Green Bay area has only seen approximately three inches of snowfall this season. The wintry weather is expected to hit the area Tuesday night, with mixed precipitation lasting through Wednesday morning.
doorcountydailynews.com
Voyageurs officially a shipwreck?
The closest thing to semi-professional soccer in Green Bay may not be returning after suspending their operations for the 2022 season. As of Thursday morning, the link for the Green Bay Voyageurs' website was broken. Social media channels have been quiet since the team's ownership group, which also operates Forward Madison FC and is slated to run the future Milwaukee USL Championship squad, announced that the Green Bay Voyageurs would not take the pitch in 2022.
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys basketball preview: Luxemburg-Casco boys host Wrightstown on 104.1 WRLU
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans will host the Wrightstown Tigers in a big North Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday night. The Spartans (3-2, 2-1) are coming off a 64-55 win over the Green Bay West Wildcats on Saturday. Chase Bukouricz led the way with 19 points, while Lance Cherovsky scored 16 for Luxemburg-Casco.
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls basketball preview: Vikings girls visit Oconto on U-1021
The Gibraltar girls basketball team hit the road again Tuesday night to face Oconto in Packerland Conference action. The Vikings are still looking for the first win of the season after falling to state-ranked Wabeno-Laona on Saturday 62-25. Andie Schar made four of the Vikings' six made shots from the field to lead the team with nine points. Colleen Carlisle added six points in the loss for the Vikings. Despite the lack of wins, head coach Devin Thomas is proud of his team's improvement since last season when a late-season victory over Sturgeon Bay was their only one of the year.
doorcountydailynews.com
Green Bay basketball teams enter week on a positive note
Both the men's and women's basketball teams are building on their positive momentum this week after picking up some important victories the last seven days. Every win is important for the men's team is their squad tries to gel with each other. After splitting their first two games of the week, the Phoenix posted a come-from-behind win against Kansas City 70-64. Cade Meyer scored a career-high 25 points, while Brock Heffner tacked on 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks. The Phoenix will travel to St. Thomas to face the Tommies, beginning a seven-game road trip. GB will also visit Stanford, Oregon State, Detroit Mercy, Oakland, Purdue Fort Wayne, and Cleveland State.
