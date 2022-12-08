Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Reinventing TAP
During the pandemic, Third Avenue PlayWorks renovated its building, hired new leaders and changed its name, but its mission stayed the same. The Third Avenue PlayWorks of today and the theater company of three years ago seem like two very different entities. That’s courtesy of the pandemic, which shut down...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Thomas J. “Tom” Hilbert
Thomas (Tom) Joseph Hilbert, age 67, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died on December 12, 2022, after a six-year battle with cancer. Tom was born September 28, 1955, in Green Bay, WI. After graduating from Southern Door High School in 1973, Tom earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He began his nursing career in the emergency department at Door County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) and later attended evening classes at Cardinal Stritch College where he earned a Masters in Management.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: James “Jim” C. Talmadge
James “Jim” C. Talmadge, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at his home with family at his side. He was born May 19, 1933 in Oconto, the son of the late Wesley and Marie (Lahti) Talmage. Jim graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee with the class of 1951. He received his undergraduate degree from Carroll University in 1956. He married Shirley Gamble in 1956 at Waukesha United Methodist Church. Soon after, Jim and Shirley moved to Evanston, IL. where Jim attended Garrett -Evangelical Theological Seminary. After graduation he followed his calling in the ministry serving churches in West Bend, Kenosha, Peshtigo, and Milwaukee. His greatest achievement was his expertise in urban communities. He was on the front lines of the civil rights movement and served on the board of Northcott Neighborhood.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: R. Kent Berkley
Kent Berkley died at home in Sturgeon Bay on November 16, 2022 after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for two years. He is survived by his cherished wife of 37 years, Michele Munson, daughter Gabriella, son Isaac, granddaughter Luna, father Bob, brother David, an impressive number of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law inherited from Michele’s side of the family, a remarkable number of nieces and nephews, and a considerable number of friends from around the country who became part of his family by choice over the years. He loved and was loved by them all.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Thomas Scott Bronsky
Thomas Scott Bronsky, of Baileys Harbor born June 22, 1942 died on December 11th surrounded by family and friends. Tom was born in Chicago, IL and was a graduate of Senn High School where he was a member of the Senn High School Symphony Orchestra. During that time, he attended 8-week sessions in violin and drama from 1957 through 1958 at the National Music Summer Camp, now known as the Interlochen Center for the Arts.
Door County Pulse
NEWCHAA Defeats Pioneers in Boys Hoops
Sevastopol’s boys basketball trailed by three points at halftime Monday night when the Pioneers ended up losing a non-conference game at home to the Northeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool Athletic Association (NEWCHAA), 62-56. Three Sevastopol players scored in double figures led by Frankie de Young with 17 points. Nick Peterson...
Door County Pulse
Vikings Fall to Laona-Wabeno in Girls Hoops
Gibraltar’s girls baseball team fell behind by 28 points at halftime Saturday and ended up losing a non-conference game at home to Laona-Wabeno, 62-27. Andie Schar led the Vikings with nine points, with Collen Carlisle adding six points. Three Laona-Wabeno players scored in double figures led by Malerie Krawze...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Judy Schumann
Judy Schumann, 80, of Ephraim, Wisconsin, Naples, Florida, and Wilmette, Illinois passed away December 4th, 2022. Judy was born on October 16th, 1942 in Chicago. After graduating from Glenbrook High School in 1960, Judy attended Mundelein College, where she met, and subsequently married Bill, her husband and love of her life for over 60 years. Judy and Bill raised three children, Patti, Bill, and Greg, all of whom she loved dearly.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Lee Arlene Carlson
Lee Arlene Carlson, 75, of the Town of Forestville, died suddenly Friday morning, November 18, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; and other relatives. Lee’s life will be honored with a memorial service held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January...
Door County Pulse
Thunder Downs Eagles in Girls Hoops
Southern Door’s girls basketball team was without 6-1 forward Allianna Dufek on Monday night when the Eagles lost a non-conference game at home to the Seymour Thunder, 55-44. Payton Gilbertson led Southern Door in scoring with 12 points. Callie Miller added 10 points. Bella Price and Ashlyn Delfosse each...
