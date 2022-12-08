ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships

In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
PYMNTS

PayU Targets Emerging Central America Markets

PayU is expanding its digital payments business in Central America. The Netherlands-based payment service provider announced the expansion in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release sent to PYMNTS. With the anticipated launch, merchants in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Costa Rica will be able to use PayU’s online payments platform...
PYMNTS

Exin Versa Launches Invoice Management System for Nigerian Businesses

Exin Versa has launched a platform that helps buyers in Nigeria digitize their supply chain processes. The new Xelar by Exin Versa also enables these buyers to quickly access finance, collaborate easily with their suppliers and improve business performance, Xelar by Exin Versa Co-founder Folorunso Williams wrote in a post on LinkedIn.
PYMNTS

BigCommerce and Sage Partner on End-to-End Commerce Solution

Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has integrated with Sage 100 ERP software. The new partnership will enable B2C and B2B merchants to integrate their online storefronts and their back office, creating an end-to-end commerce solution, the companies said in a Monday (Dec. 12) press release. “BigCommerce is proud to...
PYMNTS

Plooto Raises $20M to Expand Payments Automation Platform

Payments automation platform Plooto has raised $20 million in Series B funding. The company said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to grow its customer base, add new product lines, ramp up hiring and customize its offering for more businesses. “Our vision,...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks

Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
AdWeek

Assembly Names Bria Bryant Its New Global CMO

On the heels of a significant rebrand in 2022, Stagwell media agency Assembly has hired Bria Bryant as its new CMO. Bryant, who has already begun the new role, succeeds Mary Beth Keelty, who will take an elevated leadership role within Stagwell’s Brand Performance Network, of which Assembly is a subsidiary.
PYMNTS

Coupa’s 77% Buyout Premium Reflects Demand for Spend Management Efficiencies

When Coupa confirmed it was being acquired for $8 billion, spend management industry took note. It wasn’t because it involved private equity firm Thoma Bravo, or that that deal was struck in all cash at $81 shares, but rather, that it marked a 77% premium above Coupa’s closing price on Nov. 22, before media reports of a potential buyout triggered its ascent.
PYMNTS

Abu Dhabi Authorities Embrace AI, RegTech to Streamline Business Processes

Abu Dhabi regulators are embracing digital technologies to streamline doing business in the Emirate. Last month, for example, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launched a digital platform connecting free zones known as the e-link in order to make doing business in the Emirate easier. The platform, which provides...
PYMNTS

Versana Launches Syndicated Loan Platform

Versana has launched an industry-backed syndicated loan platform. By digitally capturing agent banks’ deal data on a real-time basis, this centralized solution connects banks, institutional lenders and their service providers and provides transparency, efficiency and velocity, Versana said in the Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release. “Versana is the long-awaited...
The Hill

Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits

Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
PYMNTS

Thoma Bravo to Buy Coupa Software for $8B

Investment firm Thoma Bravo is buying business spend management firm Coupa Software for $8 billion. The deal, announced Monday (Dec. 12), makes Coupa a privately held company and comes amid what PYMNTS has called an era of greenfield opportunities for business spend management (BSM) companies. “Coupa has created and led...
PYMNTS

Item-Level Data Gets Ready to Remake Loyalty and Personal Financial Management

Item-level data is poised to bring a new level of impact and relevance to card-linked offers. The status quo of listing purchases as “general merchandise” is getting a reboot with SKU-level data that gives a far better portrait of the consumer to retailers, enabling more specificity in offers and opening new vistas in rewards and loyalty long reliant on cash back.
crowdfundinsider.com

Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C

MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
beefmagazine.com

Ceres Tag appoints Australian distributor

Ceres Tag, creator of the world’s first direct to satellite livestock smart ear tag, has announced that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Australia’s largest online seller of livestock ear tags and ag tech solutions, 4Tags.com.au. 4Tags have signed to distribute the world leading Ceres Tag...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector

Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
GEORGIA STATE
PYMNTS

Tivic Health Ends Acquisition Plans for Wearable Tech Company Reliefband

Healthtech company Tivic said has abandoned plans to acquire wearables firm Reliefband. The decision was driven by “volatile” capital market conditions, Tivic CEO Jennifer Ernst said in a news release. The companies had initially agreed to the acquisition in October. “The relationship between Tivic Health and Reliefband management...
PYMNTS

Oracle CEO Sees Company’s Future as B2B Payments Network

Oracle CEO Safra Catz revealed her company would offer loan origination services for B2B clients. She also said Monday that Oracle would focus developing its B2B transactions segment leveraging its cloud technologies stack. Calling the financial service segment “very strategic” and “key to Oracle’s future,” Catz outlined the company’s plans...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

