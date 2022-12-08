Read full article on original website
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
PayU Targets Emerging Central America Markets
PayU is expanding its digital payments business in Central America. The Netherlands-based payment service provider announced the expansion in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release sent to PYMNTS. With the anticipated launch, merchants in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Costa Rica will be able to use PayU’s online payments platform...
Exin Versa Launches Invoice Management System for Nigerian Businesses
Exin Versa has launched a platform that helps buyers in Nigeria digitize their supply chain processes. The new Xelar by Exin Versa also enables these buyers to quickly access finance, collaborate easily with their suppliers and improve business performance, Xelar by Exin Versa Co-founder Folorunso Williams wrote in a post on LinkedIn.
BigCommerce and Sage Partner on End-to-End Commerce Solution
Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has integrated with Sage 100 ERP software. The new partnership will enable B2C and B2B merchants to integrate their online storefronts and their back office, creating an end-to-end commerce solution, the companies said in a Monday (Dec. 12) press release. “BigCommerce is proud to...
Plooto Raises $20M to Expand Payments Automation Platform
Payments automation platform Plooto has raised $20 million in Series B funding. The company said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to grow its customer base, add new product lines, ramp up hiring and customize its offering for more businesses. “Our vision,...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
AdWeek
Assembly Names Bria Bryant Its New Global CMO
On the heels of a significant rebrand in 2022, Stagwell media agency Assembly has hired Bria Bryant as its new CMO. Bryant, who has already begun the new role, succeeds Mary Beth Keelty, who will take an elevated leadership role within Stagwell’s Brand Performance Network, of which Assembly is a subsidiary.
Coupa’s 77% Buyout Premium Reflects Demand for Spend Management Efficiencies
When Coupa confirmed it was being acquired for $8 billion, spend management industry took note. It wasn’t because it involved private equity firm Thoma Bravo, or that that deal was struck in all cash at $81 shares, but rather, that it marked a 77% premium above Coupa’s closing price on Nov. 22, before media reports of a potential buyout triggered its ascent.
Abu Dhabi Authorities Embrace AI, RegTech to Streamline Business Processes
Abu Dhabi regulators are embracing digital technologies to streamline doing business in the Emirate. Last month, for example, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launched a digital platform connecting free zones known as the e-link in order to make doing business in the Emirate easier. The platform, which provides...
Versana Launches Syndicated Loan Platform
Versana has launched an industry-backed syndicated loan platform. By digitally capturing agent banks’ deal data on a real-time basis, this centralized solution connects banks, institutional lenders and their service providers and provides transparency, efficiency and velocity, Versana said in the Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release. “Versana is the long-awaited...
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
Visa Vet Pat Brolly Joins JPMorgan Payments as EMEA Acquiring Platforms/Rails Head
J.P. Morgan Payments has a new head for its EMEA acquiring platforms/rails operations. Pat Brolly, a 25-year veteran of the financial services sector, was tapped earlier this month to oversee the bank’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) acquiring platforms and rails for its payments and commerce solutions franchise.
Thoma Bravo to Buy Coupa Software for $8B
Investment firm Thoma Bravo is buying business spend management firm Coupa Software for $8 billion. The deal, announced Monday (Dec. 12), makes Coupa a privately held company and comes amid what PYMNTS has called an era of greenfield opportunities for business spend management (BSM) companies. “Coupa has created and led...
Item-Level Data Gets Ready to Remake Loyalty and Personal Financial Management
Item-level data is poised to bring a new level of impact and relevance to card-linked offers. The status quo of listing purchases as “general merchandise” is getting a reboot with SKU-level data that gives a far better portrait of the consumer to retailers, enabling more specificity in offers and opening new vistas in rewards and loyalty long reliant on cash back.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
beefmagazine.com
Ceres Tag appoints Australian distributor
Ceres Tag, creator of the world’s first direct to satellite livestock smart ear tag, has announced that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Australia’s largest online seller of livestock ear tags and ag tech solutions, 4Tags.com.au. 4Tags have signed to distribute the world leading Ceres Tag...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
Tivic Health Ends Acquisition Plans for Wearable Tech Company Reliefband
Healthtech company Tivic said has abandoned plans to acquire wearables firm Reliefband. The decision was driven by “volatile” capital market conditions, Tivic CEO Jennifer Ernst said in a news release. The companies had initially agreed to the acquisition in October. “The relationship between Tivic Health and Reliefband management...
Oracle CEO Sees Company’s Future as B2B Payments Network
Oracle CEO Safra Catz revealed her company would offer loan origination services for B2B clients. She also said Monday that Oracle would focus developing its B2B transactions segment leveraging its cloud technologies stack. Calling the financial service segment “very strategic” and “key to Oracle’s future,” Catz outlined the company’s plans...
